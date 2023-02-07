AMC announces new tiered pricing system based on seat location

AMC Theatres announced a new ticket pricing initiative based on seat location, providing moviegoers with multiple options to meet their viewing preferences, the company said.

According to a news release, Sightline at AMC will provide moviegoers with seating selections based on their sightline of the movie screen within the auditorium.

“Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC’s seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues, offering experienced-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies,” said Eliot Hamlisch, EVP and CMO, AMC Theatres.

Pricing options will include Value Sightline, Standard Sightline, and Preferred Sightline sections.

Standard Sightline - these seats are the most common in auditoriums and are available for the traditional cost of a ticket.

Value Sightline - these seats are in the front row of the auditorium, as well as select ADA seats in each auditorium, and are available at a lower price than Standard Sightline seats. Value Sightline pricing is only available to AMC Stubs members, including the free tier membership - AMC Insider.

Preferred Sightline - these seats are typically in the middle of the auditorium and are priced at a slight premium to Standard Sightline seats. AMC Stubs A-List members may make reservations in the Preferred Sightline Section at no additional cost.

“While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing. Sightline at AMC accommodates both sentiments to help ensure that our guests have more control over their experience so that every trip to an AMC is a great one.”

Sightline at AMC has launched in select markets and is expected to continue expanding to AMC and AMC DINE-IN locations by the end of 2023.

The new pricing system applies to all showtimes that begin after 4 p.m. at participating locations and is not available on Discount Tuesday at AMC.

