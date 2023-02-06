Dive teams practice splashdown recovery for Artemis II

Fresh off the heels of a successful Artemis I mission, NASA is already preparing for its 2024 Artemis II mission that will take two astronauts around the moon.

On Monday, dive teams practiced splashdown recovery operations at the Kennedy Space Center. That training will be going on for months and prepare the teams to recover the crew after splashdown.

READ: Happening tonight: SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket carrying Spanish communications satellite

Crews are training both day and night and under both controlled conditions like in a turning basin and, eventually, out in the open sea.

Once the astronauts splash down after their trip around the moon, they’ll exit the Orion capsule on an inflatable front porch, where they’ll be picked up by helicopters and flown back to the recovery ship.

READ: Severe Weather Awareness Week: 9 things to know about lightning

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.