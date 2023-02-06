ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Las Vegas police search for man wanted for battery

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for battery. According to police, Cleveland Dale is wanted for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. He is described as a 41-year-old man, 5'7", 195 pounds, with black...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 man dead, 1 dog injured following stabbing at Las Vegas park

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One man is dead and one dog is injured following a stabbing at a Las Vegas park Friday afternoon, according to police. Police responded to reports of a stabbing at Charlie Frias Park at Decatur Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue around 12:30 p.m. According to Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
610KONA

Richland Triple Shooting Suspect Caught in Las Vegas

(Las Vegas, NV) -- The suspect wanted in a deadly triple shooting in Richland has been caught in Las Vegas. Michael Reep had escaped the Richland Police several days ago by ramming two police cruisers with his car and blasting across a neighbors lawn along Venus Court. He was located...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police looking for suspects in 4 business robberies in the last week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are hoping the public can help identify suspects that are accused of being armed with weapons and robbing employees at four different businesses across the Las Vegas valley. The businesses were located in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, and in Henderson and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Teen accused in fatal shooting in southeast Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a 17-year-old boy was arrested after he was accused in a fatal shooting early Saturday in the southeast valley. According to police, the incident occurred at approximately 1:27 a.m. on Feb. 4 in the 4200 block of South...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police continue search for missing 26-year-old man

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are continuing their search for a missing 26-year-old man in the Las Vegas valley. Collin Best was last seen at the 300 block of S. Casino Center Blvd near S. Main St around 1:40 a.m. on January 29. He was last seen wearing a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Second valley pharmacy robbery reported out of Henderson

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A second pharmacy was reportedly robbed Wednesday, this time on the other side of town. According to the Henderson Police Department (HPD), police were dispatched to the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive, near Eastern Ave, around 7:20 pm following reports of a robbery. Investigators...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

2 men arrested in DMV scam, stolen vehicle case

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Investigators from the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) have arrested two suspects involved in the possession of stolen vehicles and the forgery of temporary DMV placards. It is believed the suspects ultimately planned to sell the stolen vehicles using documentation that would seem legitimate.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Family of cold case murder victim speaks out following breakthrough in case

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A murder victim's family is speaking out after police solve the cold case murder investigation from 1992. Lori Ann Perera was killed in 1992, and her murder was left a mystery until earlier this week when police identified Eddie George Snowden Jr. as the suspect using incredible advances in DNA technology and forensic genealogical research.
LAS VEGAS, NV

