Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police search for man wanted for battery
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for battery. According to police, Cleveland Dale is wanted for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. He is described as a 41-year-old man, 5'7", 195 pounds, with black...
news3lv.com
1 man dead, 1 dog injured following stabbing at Las Vegas park
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One man is dead and one dog is injured following a stabbing at a Las Vegas park Friday afternoon, according to police. Police responded to reports of a stabbing at Charlie Frias Park at Decatur Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue around 12:30 p.m. According to Las...
Police: Las Vegas teenager accused of shooting intoxicated 17-year-old after house party in east valley
A Las Vegas teenager is accused of shooting another teenager after an altercation in the southeast valley, according to a Declaration of Warrant filed by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
610KONA
Richland Triple Shooting Suspect Caught in Las Vegas
(Las Vegas, NV) -- The suspect wanted in a deadly triple shooting in Richland has been caught in Las Vegas. Michael Reep had escaped the Richland Police several days ago by ramming two police cruisers with his car and blasting across a neighbors lawn along Venus Court. He was located...
2 pharmacies robbed minutes apart in Las Vegas, Henderson
Henderson police investigated a reported robbery at a CVS pharmacy just minutes before another robbery at a CVS in Las Vegas on Wednesday night. It happened in the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive at about 7:20 p.m., according to police.
8newsnow.com
Police looking for suspects in 4 business robberies in the last week
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are hoping the public can help identify suspects that are accused of being armed with weapons and robbing employees at four different businesses across the Las Vegas valley. The businesses were located in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, and in Henderson and...
Las Vegas police arrest man for murder in woman’s fentanyl overdose death
Las Vegas police arrested a Henderson man in connection with a woman’s overdose death last year, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
Las Vegas police investigate pharmacy robbery at west valley CVS
Las Vegas police are investigating a robbery at a CVS in the west Las Vegas valley.
Las Vegas vehicle thefts nearly 50% higher than last year, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Motor vehicle thefts are up almost 50% higher than this time last year according to the latest numbers from The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. It’s a disturbing trend but officers believe crooks are targeting some specific car models. Drivers who own a Hyundai or a Kia built between 2010 and […]
‘I can’t give up on him,’ Missing endangered man was arrested, released by Las Vegas police, family was not notified
A Las Vegas mom is clinging to hope that her autistic and bipolar son who has been missing for nearly two weeks, is found safe.
Fox5 KVVU
Teen accused in fatal shooting in southeast Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a 17-year-old boy was arrested after he was accused in a fatal shooting early Saturday in the southeast valley. According to police, the incident occurred at approximately 1:27 a.m. on Feb. 4 in the 4200 block of South...
news3lv.com
Police continue search for missing 26-year-old man
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are continuing their search for a missing 26-year-old man in the Las Vegas valley. Collin Best was last seen at the 300 block of S. Casino Center Blvd near S. Main St around 1:40 a.m. on January 29. He was last seen wearing a...
17-year-old booked on count of open murder for shooting in east valley
Las Vegas police said they took a 17-year-old suspect into custody on one count of open murder for a shooting that happened in the east valley early February.
news3lv.com
Second valley pharmacy robbery reported out of Henderson
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A second pharmacy was reportedly robbed Wednesday, this time on the other side of town. According to the Henderson Police Department (HPD), police were dispatched to the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive, near Eastern Ave, around 7:20 pm following reports of a robbery. Investigators...
Brothers face charges in North Las Vegas beating, leading to man’s death
Police arrested two Las Vegas men after a man was hit over the head with a metal pole in North Las Vegas, according to an arrest report
8newsnow.com
Sheriff frustrated with no bail release of serial bank robbery suspect
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill expressed his displeasure with the recent jail release of an alleged serial bank robber who, along with an accomplice, is accused of either robbing or attempting to rob nine Las Vegas and Henderson banks in a 20-day period. “I learned...
8newsnow.com
‘He fell into the knife,’ Las Vegas man accused of fatal stabbing claims self-defense
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas man accused of a fatal stabbing that happened Tuesday morning claimed the victim “fell into the knife,” according to the arrest report by the North Las Vegas Police Department. North Las Vegas police officers were called to a shopping center...
news3lv.com
2 men arrested in DMV scam, stolen vehicle case
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Investigators from the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) have arrested two suspects involved in the possession of stolen vehicles and the forgery of temporary DMV placards. It is believed the suspects ultimately planned to sell the stolen vehicles using documentation that would seem legitimate.
news3lv.com
Family of cold case murder victim speaks out following breakthrough in case
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A murder victim's family is speaking out after police solve the cold case murder investigation from 1992. Lori Ann Perera was killed in 1992, and her murder was left a mystery until earlier this week when police identified Eddie George Snowden Jr. as the suspect using incredible advances in DNA technology and forensic genealogical research.
Fox5 KVVU
Police say prescription drugs stolen during armed robbery of Henderson business
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department says prescription drugs were stolen during an armed robbery of a business Wednesday night. According to police, at about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive in reference to a reported robbery. The preliminary...
Comments / 1