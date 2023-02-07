ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 hospitalized, 2 detained after shooting outside Land O’ Lakes shopping center

By Athina Morris
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people are hurt and another two are in custody after a shooting outside a shopping center in Land O’ Lakes, authorities said.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the Village Lake Shopping Center, 23532 State Road 54, at about 5:45 p.m. Monday.

Investigators learned four people were involved in an argument that escalated to a shooting.

Man with alleged connection to Lakeland mass shooting shot, killed by police

Deputies said two people were taken to area hospitals, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The two others were detained.

“All parties are accounted for and there is no public safety threat. The investigation remains ongoing,” the sheriff’s office said on Twitter.

Further information was not immediately available.

