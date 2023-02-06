AEW Dark: Elevation Results (02/06) - Blackpool Combat Club Vs. Tony Nese & Ari Daivari, Top Flight Vs. The Butcher & The Blade, Eight Woman Tag Team Match

Liv Morgan spent over an hour in the 2023 women's Royal Rumble before Rhea Ripley lastly eliminated her to secure a major title opportunity at WrestleMania 39. The former "SmackDown" Women's Champion put in a courageous effort during the bout, but there was another aspect of her performance that got fans talking: her wrestling attire. Morgan is known for sporting unique gear when performing at big events. She stood out during the women's over-the-top-rope elimination match with a yellow and pink wrestling outfit covered in mini metal accessories. The 2022 women's Money in the Bank briefcase winner revealed that the special clothing came with a cost due to being made at short notice.

2 DAYS AGO