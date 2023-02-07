ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.

President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
MSNBC

'Outrageous': Florida teacher rips DeSantis’ censorship, criminal threats

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing a new law forcing teachers to remove books from classrooms that are not deemed “appropriate.” So-called “Woke Busters” are joining DeSantis’ effort and forcing libraries and schools to remove “offensive” books. Florida public school teacher Andrea Phillips joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber, calling the law “outrageous,” and adding students “don't have books to read.” The New York Times' Michelle Goldberg also joins “The Beat.” Feb. 7, 2023.
Enigma In Black

Florida Brings Back The Equivalent Of Slave Patrols

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has created his own Florida State Guard that, in his own words, would be, “not be encumbered by the federal government.” This civilian force wouldn’t be associated with the National Guard or the US Military, and they would act solely under orders from the Governor.
Tallahassee Democrat

After calling it 'trash,' Florida commissioner pushes DeSantis to craft true African American curriculum

Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor, who is also a local pastor and teaches political science at Florida A&M University, is pushing Gov. Ron DeSantis to develop an African American studies college curriculum that actually reflects the Black experience. In rare agreement with Florida's Republican governor, Proctor, a Democrat, penned a letter Wednesday to...
CBS Miami

Florida warns pharmacies to not fill prescriptions for abortion pills

MIAMI - Just a few weeks ago the FDA cleared the way for pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens to fill a prescription for abortion pills, however, in Florida, that won't be the case.  CBS4 takes a look at what this will mean for pregnant women in the state."In terms of CVS, Walgreens, I don't know about Publix, but they are not going to be offering that in the state of Florida," Governor Ron DeSantis said.In fact, the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration has sent out a letter warning pharmacies that if they do so, it is illegal.  It cites Florida...
PSki17

Looking To Move to Florida? These Counties Are the Five Most Expensive.

Florida has long been an attractive destination for all sorts of citizens. While perhaps best known as a retirement mecca, Florida also attracts considerable numbers of college students, young families, and international travelers each year. The pristine beaches, relatively low taxes, and mild winters all combine to form a natural advantage that has led to the state becoming the fastest-growing in the nation.
Tampa Bay Times

Florida could soon have permitless carry. It’s not enough, some gun owners say.

The opposition to Florida’s proposed legislation to allow Floridians to carry concealed firearms without a permit or training was expected from gun safety advocates. But at a Tuesday hearing on the bill, there were just as many disgruntled Second Amendment supporters, who said the bill didn’t go far enough because it doesn’t allow for open carry, the visible carrying of a firearm.
