Miami Black leaders apologize to Gov. Ron DeSantis after a member called him racist
Black leaders in Miami apologized to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after one of its members called him a racist in response to his actions related to content in schools.
The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.
President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
DeSantis gets executive privilege. Floridians (and public records laws) get the shaft | Opinion
Under the ruling, could we find out whom the governor consulted when he rejected the Advanced Placement course in African American studies? Probably not | Opinion
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Ron DeSantis files legal complaint against Orlando foundation for allegedly sexualizing kids with drag show
The DeSantis administration filed a formal legal complaint against an Orlando venue for illegally exposing young children to "lewd activity" during a Christmas drag show.
'Outrageous': Florida teacher rips DeSantis’ censorship, criminal threats
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing a new law forcing teachers to remove books from classrooms that are not deemed “appropriate.” So-called “Woke Busters” are joining DeSantis’ effort and forcing libraries and schools to remove “offensive” books. Florida public school teacher Andrea Phillips joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber, calling the law “outrageous,” and adding students “don't have books to read.” The New York Times' Michelle Goldberg also joins “The Beat.” Feb. 7, 2023.
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
Former Jacksonville teacher speaks out about decision to leave Florida over recent education laws
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Duval County teacher is speaking out about his decision to leave the state out of frustration with the recent state's laws and restrictions that prevent teachers from including certain class material to students. From the 'Don't Say Gay' Law, the Stop WOKE Act, and...
Florida Brings Back The Equivalent Of Slave Patrols
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has created his own Florida State Guard that, in his own words, would be, “not be encumbered by the federal government.” This civilian force wouldn’t be associated with the National Guard or the US Military, and they would act solely under orders from the Governor.
After calling it 'trash,' Florida commissioner pushes DeSantis to craft true African American curriculum
Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor, who is also a local pastor and teaches political science at Florida A&M University, is pushing Gov. Ron DeSantis to develop an African American studies college curriculum that actually reflects the Black experience. In rare agreement with Florida's Republican governor, Proctor, a Democrat, penned a letter Wednesday to...
DeSantis Shocks the Nation by Funding Conservative Police, Reeducation Schools, and Partisan Stunts
Photo byPhoto 145356542 © Zhukovsky | Dreamstime.com. GOP Governor Ron DeSantis proposes a $115 billion budget to finance some of his most polarizing initiatives, including millions of dollars for conservative policy, tax cuts for conservative education, and additional state money to transport migrants from the southern border to blue areas.
Florida warns pharmacies to not fill prescriptions for abortion pills
MIAMI - Just a few weeks ago the FDA cleared the way for pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens to fill a prescription for abortion pills, however, in Florida, that won't be the case. CBS4 takes a look at what this will mean for pregnant women in the state."In terms of CVS, Walgreens, I don't know about Publix, but they are not going to be offering that in the state of Florida," Governor Ron DeSantis said.In fact, the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration has sent out a letter warning pharmacies that if they do so, it is illegal. It cites Florida...
DeSantis makes a mess, and Florida lawmakers use special session to clean up after him | Opinion
The Florida Legislature isn’t a check on the executive power anymore; it’s the governor’s rubber stamp, the Herald Editorial Board writes
Looking To Move to Florida? These Counties Are the Five Most Expensive.
Florida has long been an attractive destination for all sorts of citizens. While perhaps best known as a retirement mecca, Florida also attracts considerable numbers of college students, young families, and international travelers each year. The pristine beaches, relatively low taxes, and mild winters all combine to form a natural advantage that has led to the state becoming the fastest-growing in the nation.
Florida could soon have permitless carry. It’s not enough, some gun owners say.
The opposition to Florida’s proposed legislation to allow Floridians to carry concealed firearms without a permit or training was expected from gun safety advocates. But at a Tuesday hearing on the bill, there were just as many disgruntled Second Amendment supporters, who said the bill didn’t go far enough because it doesn’t allow for open carry, the visible carrying of a firearm.
DeSantis Orders Major Road Changes. What Does it Mean for Drivers?
Photo byPhoto 45486881 © Thomas Barrat | Dreamstime.com. More infrastructure projects are set to be completed under the administration of Governor Ron DeSantis as he orders expedited the completion of 20 major roadway projects in Florida in the next four years.
Florida parents who push for government intrusion in education are failing their kids | Opinion
Not a week goes by without another outrageously repressive stunt by Florida’s Department of Education, says columnist Fabiola Santiago.
21 Beaches In Florida With The Clearest Water
Florida beaches are great because they offer some of the clearest water and finest sand in the world. The Gulf of Mexico provides an ideal environment for these unique features, making it one of the few places on Earth where this can be found.
DeSantis Takes Control Over the Disney’s Special District
Photo byPhoto 115323167 © Mehmet Guvenc | Dreamstime.com. Gov. Ron DeSantis is about to take control over the board of Walt Disney's special district, according to the bill passed on Monday. The move has been made in retaliation for Disney's opinion on the so-called "Don't Say Gay" laws.
Florida schools removing classroom books to meet ‘Stop WOKE’ law; Clay County seeks to meet guidelines
Some Florida schools are covering up or removing books in their classrooms that have not been approved under a law restricting instruction and books on race and diversity, making it a felony for teachers to share certain materials with students.
