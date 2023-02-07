Read full article on original website
Portrait of Opal Lee, ‘Grandmother of Juneteenth,’ unveiled in Texas Senate
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Opal Lee has a spunk and fight in her that’s gained national momentum over the last several years. So much so that she’s now recognized as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” playing a fundamental role in getting it recognized as a national holiday.
Major flooding to hit East Texas, Southwest Arkansas
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – After the recent heavy rains, East Texas and Southwest Arkansas may see lakes and rivers rise another foot, pushing them into moderate or major flood stages. KTAL Meteorologist Josh Marcisz said, “This will be the highest the water levels have been since 2015 and...
Up to $5,000 reward for ID info on Texas stash houses, meth labs, pill press ops
TEXAS (KTAL/KMSS) – A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that can help identify stash houses, pill press operations, meth conversion labs, and more in the state of Texas. Texas Department of Public Safety needs the public’s help in stopping the criminals that traffic drugs...
KLBK Wednesday PM Weather Update: February 8th, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 32°. Winds NW 15-20 MPH. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. P.M. wintry mix north. High of 48°. Winds N 20-25 MPH. A clear and cold night is in store for...
Southern Californians buying up most of real estate just south of the border
SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Half of the real estate being sold in the city of Tijuana is being purchased by investors, primarily from Southern California, who are looking for income properties, according to the Mexican Association of Real Estate Professionals in Tijuana, or AMPI, as it’s known south of the border.
Six dead after gunmen target occupants of home in Juarez
JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Police say they have restored order to a neighborhood where six people were fatally shot on Wednesday. Residents reported gunfire around 2 p.m. at the Urbi Villas del Prado neighborhood in Juarez’s Lower Valley. The incident involved several people arriving in vehicles and targeting occupants of one of the homes; some ran out of the dwelling and were pursued by the gunmen, police told reporters at the scene.
Another Tesla driver seen on video napping behind the wheel
(KTLA) – For the second time in a week, a Tesla driver has been captured on video sleeping behind the wheel on a Southern California freeway. The latest video was recorded Thursday on the northbound 5 Freeway near Griffith Park in Los Angeles. A woman driving a red Tesla in the “fast lane” can be seen dozing off.
US man convicted of aiding Islamic State as sniper, trainer
NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York stockbroker-turned-Islamic State group militant was convicted Tuesday of becoming a sniper and trainer for the extremist group during its brutal reign in Syria and Iraq. The trial of Ruslan Maratovich Asainov, a Kazakh-born U.S. citizen, was the latest in a series...
In Juarez, even cops seek protection from ‘La Santa Muerte’
JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Chihuahua state authorities this week ran a road roller over 2,800 illicit items – from portable fans to musical instruments – seized from inmates at a prison where 17 people died in a bloody New Year’s Day escape. A few items...
