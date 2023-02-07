JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Police say they have restored order to a neighborhood where six people were fatally shot on Wednesday. Residents reported gunfire around 2 p.m. at the Urbi Villas del Prado neighborhood in Juarez’s Lower Valley. The incident involved several people arriving in vehicles and targeting occupants of one of the homes; some ran out of the dwelling and were pursued by the gunmen, police told reporters at the scene.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO