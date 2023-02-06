ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

North Dallas Gazette

Area university announces automatic admission to every Class of 2023 graduating senior at DeSoto High School

A partnership between the University of North Texas at Dallas and DeSoto Independent School District will award the entire senior class at DeSoto High School with automatic admission into the university. Students in the DHS 2023 graduating class were presented the announcement facilitated by UNT Dallas’ Executive Director of Undergraduate...
DESOTO, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview ISD installs new greenhouse to feed students

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. The Kilgore Police Department’s investigators are revisiting a December 2000 case where a woman’s body was found but her identity was never discovered. Tyler ISD survey shows 30 classes require aide support due to size. Updated: 4 hours...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

New Diana school board weighs 4-day school week

Congressman Nathaniel Moran unmoved by Biden's SOTU, says 'American people know better'. “Despite the picture President Biden is attempting to paint, the American people know better. I am disappointed that President Biden did not address the real issues jeopardizing the safety of our communities and hurting the American people." East...
DIANA, TX
KLTV

Longview women’s shelter receives $26,000 donation

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas women’s shelter that had often struggled with financial difficulty gets a huge surprise from a benefactor. The House of Hope Women’s Shelter in Longview has for two decades helped women in crisis suffering drug abuse, alcohol abuse or domestic abuse to regain their lives.
LONGVIEW, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

All eyes on Texas for the 'Trial of the Century'

An expectant hush fell over the Fort Worth courtroom, as the defendant in the most sensational Texas murder trial in generations took the witness stand on Feb. 14, 1912. The main characters in the tragic romantic triangle grew up together in the Central Texas community of Georgetown in the late nineteenth century. The fathers of John Beal Sneed, Albert Boyce Jr. and Lena Snyder had done right well for themselves in cattle and as successful businessmen provided worry-free childhoods for their respective offspring.
FORT WORTH, TX
KLTV

Kilgore High School honors 1973 first all-black basketball starting lineup

TxDOT still fixing potholes, clearing tree limbs from East Texas roadways. So when will the road repairs be complete? “As quickly as possible,” Williford said. “We want our roadways to be safe to travel, to be accessible, and so we feel like what we have been doing has been getting us there, but yeah, sooner than later. I don’t know if there is a time frame with things keep popping up, but we will continue to work as hard as we can.”
KILGORE, TX
fox4news.com

Arlington Lamar only Texas school with two Super Bowl players

Seven Texas high school football programs will be represented in this year's Super Bowl. Four of them are from right here in the DFW metroplex. But only Arlington Lamar will have two former players in the big game: Linebacker Kyron Johnson with the Eagles and quarterback Shane Buechele with the Chiefs.
ARLINGTON, TX
KLTV

Former Kilgore detective rejoins Jane Doe investigation 22 years later

Coleman on the Road: Travis Kelce talks about his friend Mahomes winning MVP again. Mahomes winning MVP for the second time doesn't surprise most people, including sports director Michael Coleman. Tonight he heard from Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and Chiefs play-by-play announcer Mitch Holthus. East Texas Food Bank holds emergency...
KILGORE, TX
KCEN

Meet the first Black Millionaire in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas — The story of Ms. Opal Lee’s neighbor and his mansion on Terrell Avenue in Fort Worth almost sounds like a tall tale. But William Madison McDonald was very much real. He was the first Black millionaire in Texas. “It was huge. It was the...
FORT WORTH, TX
101.5 KNUE

Tyler, Texas Has Gotten So Big That We Need Another One of These

It’s incredible to see how much Tyler, Texas has grown in the past few years. Some people feel like the growth is a good thing as there are more things to do and more jobs in our area. Although some people hate the change and are tired of the traffic due to new businesses that we see on Broadway Ave. But after a recent shopping trip with my wife this past weekend and overhearing another conversation, I am sure that Tyler is big enough to support another Target location.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Texas Gambling: State lawmakers consider gaming bills in 88th session

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As lawmakers work in Austin, some Texans are hoping the 88th legislature will be their lucky session, where multiple gambling and sports betting bills have been filed. The new bills would open the door for casinos in Bexer, Dallas, El Paso, Galveston and Harris counties. They...
TEXAS STATE
fortworthreport.org

When is spring break for Fort Worth-area schools and colleges?

Classes have been back in session for more than a month, and students are surely asking themselves one important question: When is spring break?. Days off are around the corner. Unsure of when spring break is? The Fort Worth Report gathered the schedules for the 12 school districts in the city and area colleges.
FORT WORTH, TX
KLTV

Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A representative of the corporate office of Chick-Fil-A has confirmed the location at Broadway Crossing will be relocated. Though they would not say where the new location would be, the company has obtained a permit for 5943 South Broadway Ave., which is across the street and just south of the current location.
TYLER, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Aloha Chicken and Shrimp offering Hawaiian-style dishes in Richardson

Aloha Chicken and Shrimp opened in Richardson on Nov. 25 at 581 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 127. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Aloha Chicken and Shrimp opened in Richardson at the end of November at 581 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 127, next to the former space of I Love You A Latte coffee shop. Aloha serves a variety of Hawaiian-style rice dishes, including a surf and turf plate, a coconut shrimp plate and Spam Musubi, which is a slice of marinated Spam in the eatery's seasoned rice that is wrapped into a sushi-like handroll. The Richardson location—the second for the company outside of its Watauga, Texas, restaurant—has an open-kitchen concept where guests can see their food being cooked. 972-504-5676. www.alohachickenandshrimp.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Motley Fool

Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
DALLAS, TX

