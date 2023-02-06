ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WDEF

Gov. Lee proposes teacher salary increase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF) — On Monday, Governor Bill Lee announced his proposal to raise teacher salaries. The Tennessee governor said this bill will increase salaries from $41,000 to $50,000. The salary increase would happen over the next four years. By fall of 2027, the legislation would raise teacher base...
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

ATF pistol brace regulation under fire from lawsuits

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A controversial new Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) regulation has had numerous lawsuits filed against it. Last month, the federal agency issued a new regulation that would require owners of pistol braces to register them with the federal government. This was because...
TEXAS STATE
WDEF

Georgia prison warden charged with bribery, other counts

GLENNVILLE, Ga (AP) – A Georgia prison warden has been arrested on charges stemming from a state investigation of corruption inside the penitentiary he supervised. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Brian Dennis Adams was charged Wednesday with bribery, conspiracy to violate Georgia’s anti-racketeering law, making false statements and violating his oath of office.
GLENNVILLE, GA
WDEF

Tennessee joins coalition to label cartels as FTOs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF) — A 21-state coalition is calling on President Biden to label Mexican drug cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs). Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti recently joined this coalition. They are requesting the designation to be under federal law, as stated in a release from the Tennessee...
TENNESSEE STATE

