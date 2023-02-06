Read full article on original website
Related
WDEF
Chattanooga State names engineering building after former Tennessee lawmaker, Gerald McCormick
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The once known “CETAS” engineering building at Chattanooga State Community College was renamed in honor of former Tennessee Lawmaker, Gerald McCormick. McCormick was chosen to receive this honor for many reasons, but one being that he fought to raise the original budget for...
WDEF
Gov. Lee proposes teacher salary increase
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF) — On Monday, Governor Bill Lee announced his proposal to raise teacher salaries. The Tennessee governor said this bill will increase salaries from $41,000 to $50,000. The salary increase would happen over the next four years. By fall of 2027, the legislation would raise teacher base...
WDEF
ATF pistol brace regulation under fire from lawsuits
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A controversial new Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) regulation has had numerous lawsuits filed against it. Last month, the federal agency issued a new regulation that would require owners of pistol braces to register them with the federal government. This was because...
WDEF
Georgia prison warden charged with bribery, other counts
GLENNVILLE, Ga (AP) – A Georgia prison warden has been arrested on charges stemming from a state investigation of corruption inside the penitentiary he supervised. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Brian Dennis Adams was charged Wednesday with bribery, conspiracy to violate Georgia’s anti-racketeering law, making false statements and violating his oath of office.
WDEF
Tennessee joins coalition to label cartels as FTOs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF) — A 21-state coalition is calling on President Biden to label Mexican drug cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs). Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti recently joined this coalition. They are requesting the designation to be under federal law, as stated in a release from the Tennessee...
