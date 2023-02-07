Read full article on original website
Jara seeks $270 million to push Nevada to ‘optimum’ school funding
School leaders took their requests to the 2023 Nevada Legislature in Carson City this week, presenting a request for an increase of $270.8 million in per-pupil funding.
Nevada Democrats Discuss Legislative Goals
N. Nevada based company gets $2 billion dollar clean energy investment. N. Nevada based company gets $2 billion dollar clean energy investment. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Friday Web Weather. Updated: 8 hours ago. A chance of snow showers Friday night into Saturday...
Lombardo’s desire for public land sales could boost warehouse economy
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Gov. Joe Lombardo’s support for the sale of federal lands to developers would increase the state’s economic resilience and decrease its reliance on tourism, say proponents. It would also likely cement Southern Nevada’s place in the warehouse boom. “I would like to see us, in coordination with our congressional delegation, promote a more predictable approach […] The post Lombardo’s desire for public land sales could boost warehouse economy appeared first on Nevada Current.
‘We’re going to have to compromise,’ Governor Lombardo settles into first term in office as legislative session begins
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Day two of the Nevada State Legislative session took place on Tuesday. New Republican Governor Joe Lombardo spoke with 8 News Now’s John Langler as he settles into his first term. It’s been a little more than a month since Gov. Joe Lombardo formally took office in Carson City. “In order […]
Pahrump assemblyman’s proposal would require ID to vote in Nevada
“We need to show an ID to buy alcohol, to buy cigarettes, to go into a federal courthouse or fly on a plane. Those are just a few examples of things you need an ID for, so why shouldn’t you need to show an ID to vote?”. It is...
Lombardo calls for Nevada public schools to turn over existing third-party audits
The executive order relies not on a new audit headed by state auditors, but instead requires district leaders to send existing financial documents and third-party audits covering calendar year 2022 to the Governor’s Finance Office (GFO) by March 1. The post Lombardo calls for Nevada public schools to turn over existing third-party audits appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Getting the most from your HOA: Nevada experts answer your questions
Some people love them, some hate ‘em, but almost everyone has an opinion about homeowner associations. They’re the fastest-growing form of residential governance in the country, up 30% in the last decade. The average monthly HOA fee is about $250, and in Nevada, more than a 500,000 homeowners live in HOAs. And there are 3,460 HOAs throughout the state.
NV Energy, Southwest Gas grilled at Nevada Legislature
Utility companies that have met heavy criticism over rates and outages in recent months came face to face with lawmakers on Thursday in Carson City.
Wildfire smoke still the biggest threat to northern Nevada air quality
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is known for its beauty across millions of acres of public land. But it can be difficult to enjoy when the air is thick with smoke. “Really since 2013, nearly every year after wildfires turned Reno/Sparks from one of the cleaner western metro areas to one of the worst,” said Brendan Schneider, the senior air quality specialist for the Washoe County Health District.
Powerful Partnership Scholarship Program with NV Energy
NV Energy is bringing back the Powerful Partnership Scholarship Program. They are awarding up to 50 graduating high school seniors with $1,000 scholarships to Nevada higher education institutions. To apply, go to nvenergy.com/scholarships. The deadline is February 19th.
Proposed Hawaii bill would ban ads for Las Vegas casinos
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas is known as the Ninth Island in Hawaii, but a new bill in the Aloha state proposes banning ads for Las Vegas hotels and casinos. The bill would ban the promotion of casinos or gambling devices licenses by the Nevada Gaming Commission in the islands, and it would impose a 30% tax on vacation packages that promote gambling.
All eyes are on water, but Nevada faces other environmental threats
When we talk about environmental issues in Nevada, we often focus on one thing ... water. That makes sense: The mega-drought we’re in has dropped Lake Mead to levels unseen in almost 90 years. But climate change, or global warming, is also damaging Nevada’s environment in ways that aren’t...
Former Nevada guardsman announces bid for State Assembly
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Nevada guardsman, army veteran, Deputy Sheriff, and Las Vegas native Alan Bigelow has announced his candidacy for the State Assembly in Nevada’s 5th District. District 5 represents Nye County. In a release, Bigelow said in part:. “Good government is based upon leaders who...
Progressive coalition pushes back against Lombardo’s message of “Nevada Way”
Laura Martin, executive director of the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada (PLAN) Action, said Lombardo’s plans for the coming biennium work for a “small percentage of people at the top” and not struggling Nevadans. The post Progressive coalition pushes back against Lombardo’s message of “Nevada Way” appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Nevada lithium mine wins ruling; green energy fights rage on
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A U.S. judge has ordered the government to revisit part of its environmental review of a lithium mine planned in Nevada, but denied opponents’ efforts to block it in a ruling the developer says clears the way for construction at the nation’s largest known deposit of the rare metal widely used in rechargeable batteries. The ruling marks a significant victory for Canada-based Lithium Americas Corp. at its subsidiary’s project near Nevada’s border with Oregon, and a setback — at least for now — for conservationists, tribes and a Nevada rancher who have all been fighting it for two years. The opponents said they are considering an appeal based in part on growing questions raised about the reach of an 150-year-old mining law. It’s the latest development in a series of high-stakes legal battles that pit environmentalists and others against so-called “green energy” projects President Joe Biden’s administration is pushing to help speed the nation’s transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy. The White House says the mine on the Nevada-Oregon line is critical to ramped up efforts to producing raw materials for electric vehicle batteries.
Gov. Lombardo turns heads with appointment of Assad to GCB
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo has begun making his first appointments to the state’s many boards and commissions, and this past week’s announcement of George Assad to the Gaming Control Board has drawn more than the usual number of furrowed brows and lines of newsprint. In tandem with the...
County awarded $15M in grants to address homelessness
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded nearly $15 million in grants to the Southern Nevada Homelessness Continuum of Care. The money will be dispersed over the next three years to address homelessness throughout Southern Nevada.
Nevada's first-ever electronics recycling facility opens
Who said recycling is just for plastics? It's very much needed for electronics, as most of its metal can be repurposed for global, national and non-profit organizations.
Federal regulators cite Nevada Gold Mines in Cortez mine worker death last year
A federal investigation into a fatality at Nevada Gold Mines faulted the company for not following its safety protocols to protect open areas and outlined four enforcement actions. The post Federal regulators cite Nevada Gold Mines in Cortez mine worker death last year appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
