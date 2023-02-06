ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter, FL

wflx.com

Police investigate shooting in Palm Beach Gardens

The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department said they are investigating a shooting and a related traffic crash that occurred Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred on Northlake Boulevard near the intersection of Military Trail at about 4:42 p.m. Video from the scene showed multiple police vehicles with lanes closed. Police said...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
wflx.com

School custodian arrested on drug charges in St. Lucie County

A school custodian who was arrested on drug charges in St. Lucie County may have been selling the narcotics on campus, the sheriff's office said Friday. Gary Henderson, 19, of Port St. Lucie, was working as a custodian at Dale Cassens Education Complex in Fort Pierce at the time of his arrest Thursday evening.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Treasure Coast non-profit helping to reduce roadway deaths

A Treasure Coast family’s effort to reduce the number of senseless deaths on the road is bearing fruit. It was two years ago on Tuesday, when 32-year-old Claudia Trewyn Bradley was hit head-on along Indian River Drive in Fort Pierce. Tuesday morning, her family joined with law enforcement to...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Family of Nikkitia Bryant ready for closure

Nikkitia Bryant's family continues to mourn the loss of the 29-year-old mother who was killed in a mass shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. "Before it didn't fully hit; the shoe didn't drop yet," Bryant's brother, Calvin Bethel, said Thursday. "But now I'm at a point where it's starting to kind of — well, it's not even starting — it is hitting me. It's hitting right now."
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Brightline train, vehicle involved in crash in Delray Beach

A Brightline train and a vehicle were involved in a crash around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. Lindell Boulevard is shut down at Dixie Highway in all directions while police investigate crash, the agency posted on Facebook. The FEC tracks are west of Old Dixie. Rob Callahan witnessed the aftermath from...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Royal Palm Beach man faces charges of elderly abuse, neglect

A Royal Palm Beach man accused of abusing an elderly couple he was supposed to be caring for was arrested last week. Chris Gisonni, 50, is facing multiple charges, including elderly abuse, elderly neglect and kidnapping. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to conduct a welfare check over...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

West Palm Beach wants more people to report illegal dumping

Two years after the city of West Palm Beach created "Operation Clean Streets" to stop illegal dumping, the tipline hasn't gotten much action. Josh McDermott, the director of public works for the city, said about 38% of illegal dumping is construction and demolition waste. Often, McDermott said, it's done by...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Missing 2-year-old Delray Beach boy found safe

Police in Delray Beach said they have safely located a missing 2-year-old boy that disappeared Thursday afternoon. The child, named Tyler Jules, vanished at about 4 p.m., police said. Police posted on Facebook just after 5:30 p.m. that the boy was located and is OK. Scripps Only Content 2023.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Aqua Laser Studio customer ‘very surprised’ by 3 arrests

A third Aqua Laser Studio employee is accused of practicing medicine without a license. The doors of the Jupiter business remained closed Thursday. "I got a text message at 9:29 a.m., and it just said, 'Good morning, this is Aqua Laser Studio contacting you for my appointment today,'" Monica Block, a patient of the business said Thursday. "They just needed to reschedule."
JUPITER, FL
wflx.com

Thieves steal catalytic converters from mobile X-Ray, ultrasound company

Andrew Rosebrough has become one the latest victims of a rising crime across South Florida: catalytic converter thefts. "My phone was blowing up in the morning people saying these cars sound crazy," said Rosebrough, president of Portable Medical Diagnostics. "Don't know what's going on. We got underneath the cars. We saw the catalytic converter was gone,”
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

1 dead, another injured in crash near West Palm Beach

One person died and another was injured in a two-car crash Tuesday afternoon, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said. At approximately 12:25 p.m., PBCFR units were dispatched to the area of Military Trail and Shenandoah Drive for a reported motor vehicle crash. They found a two-car crash with heavy damage...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Body found on beach near Atlantic Avenue

Police were investigating after a body was found on the beach Wednesday morning in Delray Beach. Delray Beach police spokesman Ted White said the man's body was found on the beach about 6:40 a.m. near Atlantic Avenue and Ocean Boulevard. White had no additional information about the death investigation. Scripps...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Treasure Coast residents voice Brightline train concerns

Residents and law enforcement are raising new concerns about Brightline's expansion to the Treasure Coast. Both law enforcement and residents in several counties told WPTV they've been concerned about the traffic and safety implications that the new rail service will bring even before two people were killed in a Brightline crash Wednesday in Delray Beach.
STUART, FL
wflx.com

Gary Levin kept gun under car dashboard, girlfriend says

The girlfriend of Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin told WPTV that Levin owned a small gun and "had it Velcroed under his dashboard." It's not clear if Levin had a gun in the car the day he disappeared and ultimately died last week. Levin's girlfriend, Kathi Ginsberg, told...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
wflx.com

Co-owner of Jupiter business also accused of practicing medicine without license

A third person accused of practicing medicine without a license has been arrested after an undercover operation led to the arrest of two others at a Jupiter cosmetic studio. Police in Jupiter arrested Jonathan Feinberg, 22, on Wednesday, one day after Aqua Laser Studio owner Donna Shuman, 54, and employee Johnathan Lopez-Oramas, 45, were arrested.
JUPITER, FL

