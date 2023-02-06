Nikkitia Bryant's family continues to mourn the loss of the 29-year-old mother who was killed in a mass shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. "Before it didn't fully hit; the shoe didn't drop yet," Bryant's brother, Calvin Bethel, said Thursday. "But now I'm at a point where it's starting to kind of — well, it's not even starting — it is hitting me. It's hitting right now."

