Nacogdoches, TX

KLTV

Vandals strike youth baseball, softball fields in Huntington

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Several different places in Huntington were damaged by vandals over the last few weeks. The youth softball field was the latest target. President of the Huntington Youth Softball Association, Rosa Loggins, says the association’s facility manager came to the fields and noticed graffiti spray painted on the concession stand. Loggins was immediately notified and came to the fields.
HUNTINGTON, TX
KLTV

SFA coach says Jacks needs to ‘defend more aggresively’

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA men’s basketball is coming off a tough road trip and head coach Kyle Keller ran down what they need to improve on. “We got to take care of the ball better, which we did Saturday night, really hostile environment and we got to defend the three point line in it. We’ll do those two things and then defensively if we’ll just guard the ball a little bit better out front, which kind of leads to three point shots.” said coach Keller.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

2-vehicle wreck in Nacogdoches on Hwy 7 slowing traffic

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police are working to clear a two-vehicle wreck on Wednesday night. Police told our reporter at the scene that at least two people were injured, but severity of their injuries is unknown. There were no fatalities. Drivers should slow down or avoid the area altogether...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
101.5 KNUE

Have You Tried the Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore, Texas? SO GOOD.

East Texas has become much more diverse when it comes to different "genres" of food options. And this amazing Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore, Texas is a case in point. I'll never stop being a fan of the traditional East Texan and Southern food we've always known and loved. At the same time, I can have a bit of an adventurous tendency when it comes to trying new flavors. It was in 2019 when a culinary jaunt first took me and my friend to Kilgore where we discovered Brigitta's Hungarian Restaurant.
KILGORE, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Tornadoes Possible This Afternoon Across Deep East Texas

Meteorologists at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma are putting out the alert that an outbreak of severe weather is possible across parts of the South over the next several days. Damaging straight-line winds, hail, and tornadoes are all in the mix. In their latest advisories, forecasters are anticipating...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Former Kilgore detective rejoins Jane Doe investigation 22 years later

Coleman on the Road: Travis Kelce talks about his friend Mahomes winning MVP again. Mahomes winning MVP for the second time doesn't surprise most people, including sports director Michael Coleman. Tonight he heard from Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and Chiefs play-by-play announcer Mitch Holthus. East Texas Food Bank holds emergency...
KILGORE, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Outdoors Briefs Ebare seals the deal on first pro level win

, Brookeland’s Dakota Ebare sealed the deal on his first pro level win with a final-round limit weighing 32-4 in the MLF Toyota Series Southwestern Division season opener held January 25-27 on Sam Rayburn. Ebare ended the weather-shortened derby with a two-day total of 4810 and banked $80,500, including a $35,000 Phoenix Boats bonus. Corrigan’s Wyatt Frankens sacked up 28-07 on Day 2 and finished second with 4705. Ebare, 30, is an affable pro with a long list of high finishes on his pro resume dating back to 2017. Among them are 22 Top 10s and 44 Top 20s. His first...
BROOKELAND, TX
KTRE

Nacogdoches County wreck takes life of 2 year old, sends 6 people to the hospital

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Texas DPS troopers are investigating a wreck that killed a child on Wednesday morning. The wreck happened on FM 1638 at about 8:15 a.m., according to DPS. The report says that a 2014 Volkswagen Passat was traveling north, and a 2021 Cadillac Escalade was traveling south on 1638. It is reported that the driver of the Volkswagen drifted into the oncoming lane, which caused the driver of the Cadillac to take evasive action to the left to avoid a collision.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Director: Lufkin charter school student expelled, arrested after bringing gun to campus

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The director of a Lufkin charter school has released information about a student who was arrested after bringing a gun to school. Pineywoods Community Academy Director Monica Gunter said in a letter to parents and guardians, sent out on Feb. 8, ant on Jan. 30 at 11 a.m., rumors surfaced in the school that an 8th grader had brought a firearm to school in his backpack. A school administrator searched his backpack but did not find a gun. The 14-year-old student went home, saying he felt sick.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Carlisle football coach taking job at Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas - Henderson ISD has named Clay Baker as Henderson High School’s new head football coach. The board unanimously approved hiring Baker during a special board meeting Tuesday. “It’s an honor and a privilege to be back in Henderson,” said Baker. “I think everyone in this profession dreams...
HENDERSON, TX
KLTV

Person of interest in Joaquin homicide taken into custody in Tyler

JOAQUIN, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities have arrested the person of interest in a Shelby County homicide that happened Wednesday. On Wednesday night, Sheriff Kevin Windham confirmed to KTRE that Carlos Caporali Manuels, the person of interest from the homicide that occurred this morning in Joaquin, has been located and is in custody as of 7:52 p.m.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Suspect in custody following manhunt in Panola County

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The suspect being sought after by authorities in Panola County has been captured, according to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office. The apprehension came almost two hours after the sheriff’s office announced they were searching for an armed fugitive in the area of CR 108 and CR 1081.
PANOLA COUNTY, TX

