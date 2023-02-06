Read full article on original website
Related
KLTV
Vandals strike youth baseball, softball fields in Huntington
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Several different places in Huntington were damaged by vandals over the last few weeks. The youth softball field was the latest target. President of the Huntington Youth Softball Association, Rosa Loggins, says the association’s facility manager came to the fields and noticed graffiti spray painted on the concession stand. Loggins was immediately notified and came to the fields.
KLTV
SFA coach says Jacks needs to ‘defend more aggresively’
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA men’s basketball is coming off a tough road trip and head coach Kyle Keller ran down what they need to improve on. “We got to take care of the ball better, which we did Saturday night, really hostile environment and we got to defend the three point line in it. We’ll do those two things and then defensively if we’ll just guard the ball a little bit better out front, which kind of leads to three point shots.” said coach Keller.
KTRE
2-vehicle wreck in Nacogdoches on Hwy 7 slowing traffic
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police are working to clear a two-vehicle wreck on Wednesday night. Police told our reporter at the scene that at least two people were injured, but severity of their injuries is unknown. There were no fatalities. Drivers should slow down or avoid the area altogether...
Have You Tried the Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore, Texas? SO GOOD.
East Texas has become much more diverse when it comes to different "genres" of food options. And this amazing Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore, Texas is a case in point. I'll never stop being a fan of the traditional East Texan and Southern food we've always known and loved. At the same time, I can have a bit of an adventurous tendency when it comes to trying new flavors. It was in 2019 when a culinary jaunt first took me and my friend to Kilgore where we discovered Brigitta's Hungarian Restaurant.
Lufkin, Texas Teen Ejected After Scary Rollover Accident
Monday afternoon right before 4 PM, I got a message about a bad accident in front of the Kings Row Mobile Home Park on US HWY 69 South going toward Huntington. One of the drivers was ejected into the middle of the highway and things did not look good. Now...
These are The Strongest Earthquakes in the History of East Texas
In East Texas, we experience a mixed bag of weather extremes. This is pretty much a given every summer. The main questions are just how hot and how dry. I can recall a number of Augusts where it's not a question of reaching 100 degrees, but for how many weeks in a row.
Tornadoes Possible This Afternoon Across Deep East Texas
Meteorologists at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma are putting out the alert that an outbreak of severe weather is possible across parts of the South over the next several days. Damaging straight-line winds, hail, and tornadoes are all in the mix. In their latest advisories, forecasters are anticipating...
What Was That Loud Crash in Downtown Nacogdoches? Bottoms Up!
There is a lot of chemistry that comes into play when brewing beer. When malt enzymes are heated, the starch is converted into sugars and amino acids. Then, yeast is added to convert the sugars into alcohol and carbon dioxide. The amino acids will then produce the nitrogen needed for the yeast cells' growth.
KLTV
Former Kilgore detective rejoins Jane Doe investigation 22 years later
Coleman on the Road: Travis Kelce talks about his friend Mahomes winning MVP again. Mahomes winning MVP for the second time doesn't surprise most people, including sports director Michael Coleman. Tonight he heard from Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and Chiefs play-by-play announcer Mitch Holthus. East Texas Food Bank holds emergency...
Hilton Gets Approval To Build New Hotel In Lufkin, Texas
In what I believe was a big win for Lufkin, the City Council has now granted the final approval for a new hotel to go up in town. Hilton Hotels is gearing up to build a four-story Home2 Suites by Hilton next to Buffalo Wild Wings. I was fairly certain...
Outdoors Briefs Ebare seals the deal on first pro level win
, Brookeland’s Dakota Ebare sealed the deal on his first pro level win with a final-round limit weighing 32-4 in the MLF Toyota Series Southwestern Division season opener held January 25-27 on Sam Rayburn. Ebare ended the weather-shortened derby with a two-day total of 4810 and banked $80,500, including a $35,000 Phoenix Boats bonus. Corrigan’s Wyatt Frankens sacked up 28-07 on Day 2 and finished second with 4705. Ebare, 30, is an affable pro with a long list of high finishes on his pro resume dating back to 2017. Among them are 22 Top 10s and 44 Top 20s. His first...
KTRE
Nacogdoches County wreck takes life of 2 year old, sends 6 people to the hospital
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Texas DPS troopers are investigating a wreck that killed a child on Wednesday morning. The wreck happened on FM 1638 at about 8:15 a.m., according to DPS. The report says that a 2014 Volkswagen Passat was traveling north, and a 2021 Cadillac Escalade was traveling south on 1638. It is reported that the driver of the Volkswagen drifted into the oncoming lane, which caused the driver of the Cadillac to take evasive action to the left to avoid a collision.
KLTV
Nacogdoches County to scrap equipment left in weeds over a decade
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - County Judge Greg Sowell says it’s time for a Spring Cleaning in Nacogdoches County with many items around several agencies being approved to become surplus or salvage. “We just went through an inventory period where we went over every piece of property that the county...
KLTV
Director: Lufkin charter school student expelled, arrested after bringing gun to campus
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The director of a Lufkin charter school has released information about a student who was arrested after bringing a gun to school. Pineywoods Community Academy Director Monica Gunter said in a letter to parents and guardians, sent out on Feb. 8, ant on Jan. 30 at 11 a.m., rumors surfaced in the school that an 8th grader had brought a firearm to school in his backpack. A school administrator searched his backpack but did not find a gun. The 14-year-old student went home, saying he felt sick.
KLTV
Kilgore High School honors 1973 first all-black basketball starting lineup
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Fifty years ago, the Kilgore High School boy’s basketball team had an all-black starting lineup for the very first time. In honor of Black History Month, five men from that team were in attendance and were honored at Tuesday night’s basketball game. Derek Winkley,...
KLTV
Diboll ISD announces class cancellation due to water main break
DIBOLL, Texas (KLTV) - Diboll ISD has announced that there will be no school for students on Friday, February 10 due to a water main break. All staff members are still expected to report to campus. An estimated time of resolution has not been provided.
KLTV
Carlisle football coach taking job at Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas - Henderson ISD has named Clay Baker as Henderson High School’s new head football coach. The board unanimously approved hiring Baker during a special board meeting Tuesday. “It’s an honor and a privilege to be back in Henderson,” said Baker. “I think everyone in this profession dreams...
Houston lawyer killed after confronting homeowners about truck in Smith County, deputies say
TYLER, Texas — A Houston lawyer who was shot and killed during a home invasion in Smith County, Texas, last weekend appeared to be having a mental breakdown at the time, according to authorities. According to Smith County Sheriff's Office deputies, Mark Anthony Correro, 50, entered a house on...
KLTV
Person of interest in Joaquin homicide taken into custody in Tyler
JOAQUIN, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities have arrested the person of interest in a Shelby County homicide that happened Wednesday. On Wednesday night, Sheriff Kevin Windham confirmed to KTRE that Carlos Caporali Manuels, the person of interest from the homicide that occurred this morning in Joaquin, has been located and is in custody as of 7:52 p.m.
KLTV
Suspect in custody following manhunt in Panola County
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The suspect being sought after by authorities in Panola County has been captured, according to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office. The apprehension came almost two hours after the sheriff’s office announced they were searching for an armed fugitive in the area of CR 108 and CR 1081.
Comments / 0