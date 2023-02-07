ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

AMC to charge moviegoers more money for good seats

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rGwuk_0keXrrA800

Moviegoers may be expected to pay more money for good seats at AMC Theaters.

>> Read more trending news

AMC Theaters in a news release Monday announced “Sightline at AMC” which is a program that will determine the ticket price based on seat location within each theater.

“Sightline at AMC” is made of three different seat-pricing tiers including “standard sightline”, “value sightline”, and “preferred sightline”, according to the news release . The standard level is the most common seats and costs the traditional price. The value level is front row, select ADA seats and costs less than the standard level. The preferred level is for AMC Stubs A-List who make reservations at no additional cost.

Seats in the middle of the theater will cost roughly about a dollar or two more than the front row seats, according to The Associated Press.

“Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC’s seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues, offering experienced-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies,” said Eliot Hamlisch, EVP and CMO, AMC Theatres in the news release . “While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing. Sightline at AMC accommodates both sentiments to help ensure that our guests have more control over their experience so that every trip to an AMC is a great one.”

According to the AP , part of the reason for this plan is an attempt for movie theaters to recover following the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies have been looking at “more variable pricing methods” and charging more for big new movies during the first week of release.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

AMC Theatres Rolls Out Tiered Pricing That Makes a Good Seat Even More Expensive

The largest exhibition chain in the U.S., AMC Theatres, has announced Sightline at AMC, a program under which ticket prices will be inflated based on seat location and screen proximity. To put it another way: If you want to sit in the middle, it’s going to cost you an extra dollar or two. The initiative begins February 10, just in time for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” and other major releases at select AMC locations in New York City, Chicago, and Kansas City. An AMC spokesperson confirmed that all AMC Theatres locations with reserved seating policies will follow suit by the end...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inside the Magic

Disney Responds to Planned Government Takeover of Florida Property

Over the last few months, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has made it very clear that he wants the government to take over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the special ruling that allows Disney to act as its own form of government. This desire to strip Disney of its self-governing status...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

‘80 For Brady’ Changes Box Office Playbook, Lowers Movie Ticket Prices

In a potentially significant move, the new octogenarian comedy 80 for Brady is rewriting the playbook by offering lower ticket prices. The bold experiment comes at a time when theater owners and Hollywood studios are grappling with how to win back older moviegoers in the wake of the pandemic and the rise of streaming. Paramount opens the pic everywhere on Friday. AMC Theatres, the world’s largest circuit, announced this week it’s extending its matinee ticket pricing to all screenings of 80 for Brady in a first-ever promotion for a new title. That could mean a discount of 25 percent to 30...
Inside the Magic

Disney World Planning Ban That Will Affect All Guests

If you’re planning to visit Walt Disney World Resort anytime soon, you need to know that changes may be on the horizon. Disney World Guests have known the Orlando location as a place that brings magic, and the nostalgia that comes from riding your favorite attractions and enjoying special entertainment offerings is unlike anything you can experience anywhere else.
ORLANDO, FL
BGR.com

4 new Netflix TV shows with perfect 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix has kicked off 2023 with the release of a strong slate of international titles — non-English TV shows that American audiences wouldn’t necessarily recognize, but which have nonetheless performed well and garnered praise from critics and viewers. Some of them even seemed to come out of nowhere and briefly ascend the streaming giant’s US Top 10 ranking.
Variety

DeSantis to Take Control of Disney’s Orlando District Under New Bill

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would get to appoint all five leaders of Disney’s special tax district in Orlando, under new legislation that was released on Monday. The bill would make good on DeSantis’ promise last year to take over the district, after Disney criticized a state law that restricts instruction on gender identity and sexual identity. The Legislature passed a bill last spring to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which covers nearly 40 square miles in Orange and Osceola counties, including Disney World, EPCOT and other attractions. Disney has controlled the district since its inception in 1967. The new legislation would...
ORLANDO, FL
Looper

AMC Theaters Is Rolling Out A New Tiered Pricing System (And It'll Make Moviegoing Even More Expensive)

With the 2020s in full swing, it's a weird time for movie theaters. The COVID-19 pandemic severely hurt every theater company out there as movie releases of all kinds were put on hold, and potential moviegoers were inclined to stay at home. Not to mention, the rise of streaming services hasn't helped matters, with loads of new releases skipping theaters entirely in favor of streaming-exclusive debuts. Even major theater chains like Regal Cinemas, which is in the midst of closing several locations due to bankruptcy, are reeling from these landscape changes.
CBS Boston

AMC will start charging more for better movie theater seats

By Jordan Valinsky, CNNAMC Theaters is changing the way it charges for seats.America's largest movie chain announced that the prices of a ticket will now be based on seat location, meaning seats in the front will be cheaper while more desirable seats in the middle will now cost more. The ticket pricing initiative, called Sightline at AMC, will roll out at all of its roughly 1,000 movie theaters by the end of the year.Three pricing tiers will soon be offered. For example, the highest-end "Preferred" tier are in the middle of the theaters and will be priced at a "slight...
MarketRealist

AMC Has a New Ticket Pricing Plan Based on Seat Location

The largest global movie theater chain, AMC Theatres, continues to make changes to try and draw customers to the cinema in an era of on-demand streaming. AMC stock prices dropped quite a bit in 2022, and in 2023 the company is implementing a new pricing system. How will AMC's charging by seat location work?
Motley Fool

AMC is Changing How It Prices Tickets. A Better Seat Could Cost You More

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. What happened. AMC Theatres, the largest movie...
The Hollywood Reporter

AMC Theatres’ Seat Pricing Increase: A Risky Bet at a Perilous Time

In a rare if not unprecedented move, theater chains across the U.S. and Canada lowered the cost of admission for a new Hollywood release, the octogenarian sports comedy 80 for Brady, in partnership with Paramount. That included AMC Theatres, the largest circuit in North America and the world. For years, some distribution executives have argued in favor of variable pricing, whereby tickets are lowered depending upon a movie’s target audience. In this case, Paramount presented evidence showing that older demos are more sensitive about ticket prices. But no sooner had 80 for Brady opened over the Feb. 4-6 weekend to a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
133K+
Followers
152K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy