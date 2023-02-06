BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE 2/9/23: The Jefferson County Commissioners voted to provide $5 million dollars to the new amphitheater, but it was not unanimous. Three commissioners voted yes, one voted no, and another abstained. Commissioner Tyson and Commissioner Scales are the two who didn’t vote yes, and both cited residents concerns that the project will not do enough to benefit the surrounding community as why.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO