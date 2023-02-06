ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

wbrc.com

Jefferson County Commission giving $5M to develop amphitheater in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE 2/9/23: The Jefferson County Commissioners voted to provide $5 million dollars to the new amphitheater, but it was not unanimous. Three commissioners voted yes, one voted no, and another abstained. Commissioner Tyson and Commissioner Scales are the two who didn’t vote yes, and both cited residents concerns that the project will not do enough to benefit the surrounding community as why.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Update on Highway 119 widening project in Shelby Co.

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Highway 119 widening project in Alabaster is making headway. It’s been on the city’s to-do list for many years. The project aims to get rid of traffic congestion and create new growth in the area. So when can you expect to see...
ALABASTER, AL
wbrc.com

Hoover short-term rental owners upset with ‘Airbnb ordinance’

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A couple of weeks ago, Hoover city leaders announced a new ordinance could go in effect for Airbnb’s operating within the city. Some of the short-term rental owners we spoke with are upset, many of them saying this ordinance not only negatively affects them but also the city’s revenue.
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Tenants frustrated with management after Moody apartment fire

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of renters in Moody are scrambling to find a new home after an apartment fire Monday night. Some of them say they’re being forced to move all their belongings by this weekend because the building is being condemned. Whether their apartment had extensive fire...
MOODY, AL
wbrc.com

Parking lot controversy in downtown Northport

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s a little bit of a parking lot controversy going on in downtown Northport. The owner of a parking lot with more than 30 parking spots has decided to suddenly close the lot, a location patrons of diners and shops often use. The parking lot...
NORTHPORT, AL
wvtm13.com

Meet WVTM 13's Project Community Champion, Manufactured Good

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — WVTM13 is shining a spotlight on Manufacture Good as a “CommUNITY Champion.” The organization that started in a one-car garage is now located in the heart of downtown Birmingham. They create furniture that changes lives by offering six-month apprenticeships for young men who are stuck in a rut. Their goal is to build high-quality "Common Goods for the Common Good." Watch the video to see more with WVTM13’s Brittany Decker.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama Power customers getting refunds this summer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved the refund to be paid to eligible Alabama Power customers in August. The decision came after the company reported it was above the allowed rate of return range by $62 million in 2022. There’s no word yet on...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Black Tuscaloosa-area realtors highlight achievement

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - February is recognized as Black History Month. In Tuscaloosa, a group of realtors is celebrating a first for minorities and real estate. The Tuscaloosa Association of Realtors elected it’s first African American president. Juanita Taggart-Jones became president in December. Some of the black realtors in...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa Turns Down New Gastropub Over Public Safety Concerns

The city of Tuscaloosa will not allow a new business to operate as a gastropub, which functions like restaurant during the day and like a bar later at night. The entire matter revolves around state and municipal law governing alcohol licensing, which is dense material but was well explained by Tuscaloosa City Attorney Scott Holmes during a pre-council meeting Tuesday afternoon.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Courthouse News Service

Birmingham suing over infrastructure fraud

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A federal court in Alabama remanded the city of Birmingham’s fraud lawsuit against a company that falsely promised it $100 million in energy savings that were never realized in exchange for $61 million in capital improvements, plus another $525,000 yearly for 18 years. A Jefferson County court will hear the claims instead.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Shooting in parking lot of Fairfield store leaves 2 wounded

Gunfire erupted in the parking lot of a Fairfield gas station Thursday night, wounding two people. The shots rang out just before 10:30 p.m. at the Citgo on Valley Road. Authorities said the shooting happened outside of the store near the gas pumps. Two adult males were wounded. Both men...
FAIRFIELD, AL
Bham Now

Pet owners—meet Birmingham’s first veterinary urgent care center

Have you ever had a sick pet on a weekend? I’ve been there—when your primary vet is closed, but your pet has an urgent medical need that may not quite need the full attention of an ER, it feels like there’s nothing you can do. That’s where Double Oak Mountain Animal Hospital’s (DOMAH) urgent care comes in. Keep reading to learn more.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

