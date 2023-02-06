Read full article on original website
hooversun.com
Hoover council OKs $3 million road and dam repair, annexation of Riverchase Country Club
The Hoover City Council on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, voted to make an estimated $3 million worth of repairs to fix an erosion problem on Lake Forest Circle and the dam underneath it and to recover money from the Riverchase Residential Association and (over time) from revenues received by annexing the 192-acre Riverchase Country Club, which owns the dam.
wbrc.com
Critical Repair Program providing Birmingham residents with an opportunity to restore their homes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Do you need repairs made in your home? The Birmingham Office of Community Development is working to provide help. This is the return of the Critical Repair Program. City representatives tell me the slots filled so quickly last time, and that is why they are glad that it is returning.
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Commission giving $5M to develop amphitheater in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE 2/9/23: The Jefferson County Commissioners voted to provide $5 million dollars to the new amphitheater, but it was not unanimous. Three commissioners voted yes, one voted no, and another abstained. Commissioner Tyson and Commissioner Scales are the two who didn’t vote yes, and both cited residents concerns that the project will not do enough to benefit the surrounding community as why.
ABC 33/40 News
County commission approves funding for amphitheater project despite community concerns
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A proposed amphitheater project has taken another step forward after the Jefferson County Commission voted to commit $5 million in funding to the project during Thursday's meeting. The vote passed with three commissioners voting in favor, one voting against and one abstaining from the vote....
Construction on new Ford dealership at Palisades Mall will soon begin
The long-awaited Stivers Ford dealership in Birmingham’s Palisades Mall is set to break ground within the next month according to Pell City based contractor Goodgame Company. Goodgame Company received a building permit for over $15 million this month to begin work on the project which was first announced in...
wbrc.com
Update on Highway 119 widening project in Shelby Co.
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Highway 119 widening project in Alabaster is making headway. It’s been on the city’s to-do list for many years. The project aims to get rid of traffic congestion and create new growth in the area. So when can you expect to see...
wbrc.com
Hoover short-term rental owners upset with ‘Airbnb ordinance’
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A couple of weeks ago, Hoover city leaders announced a new ordinance could go in effect for Airbnb’s operating within the city. Some of the short-term rental owners we spoke with are upset, many of them saying this ordinance not only negatively affects them but also the city’s revenue.
wbrc.com
Tenants frustrated with management after Moody apartment fire
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of renters in Moody are scrambling to find a new home after an apartment fire Monday night. Some of them say they’re being forced to move all their belongings by this weekend because the building is being condemned. Whether their apartment had extensive fire...
wbrc.com
Parking lot controversy in downtown Northport
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s a little bit of a parking lot controversy going on in downtown Northport. The owner of a parking lot with more than 30 parking spots has decided to suddenly close the lot, a location patrons of diners and shops often use. The parking lot...
wvtm13.com
Meet WVTM 13's Project Community Champion, Manufactured Good
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — WVTM13 is shining a spotlight on Manufacture Good as a “CommUNITY Champion.” The organization that started in a one-car garage is now located in the heart of downtown Birmingham. They create furniture that changes lives by offering six-month apprenticeships for young men who are stuck in a rut. Their goal is to build high-quality "Common Goods for the Common Good." Watch the video to see more with WVTM13’s Brittany Decker.
For the third time in 20 years Birmingham Water Works Board fights in court to keep control of the utility
A March ruling in Jefferson County Circuit Court could determine whether the Birmingham City Council votes on taking over the Birmingham Water Works (BWWB) or if the utility has succeeded in blocking that action. If the BWWB succeeds, that would be the third time the utility has thwarted the same...
City of Birmingham aims to reduce effects of fines and fees
Birmingham is aiming to reduce the effects of municipal fines and fees on residents, the city announced Thursday.
wvtm13.com
Alabama Power customers getting refunds this summer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved the refund to be paid to eligible Alabama Power customers in August. The decision came after the company reported it was above the allowed rate of return range by $62 million in 2022. There’s no word yet on...
wbrc.com
Black Tuscaloosa-area realtors highlight achievement
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - February is recognized as Black History Month. In Tuscaloosa, a group of realtors is celebrating a first for minorities and real estate. The Tuscaloosa Association of Realtors elected it’s first African American president. Juanita Taggart-Jones became president in December. Some of the black realtors in...
Tuscaloosa Turns Down New Gastropub Over Public Safety Concerns
The city of Tuscaloosa will not allow a new business to operate as a gastropub, which functions like restaurant during the day and like a bar later at night. The entire matter revolves around state and municipal law governing alcohol licensing, which is dense material but was well explained by Tuscaloosa City Attorney Scott Holmes during a pre-council meeting Tuesday afternoon.
Meat Depot Open Now After Northport Cost Kutter Grocery Store Closes
A new grocery store is open in Northport to replace the short-lived Cost Kutter store in the old Save A Lot building in Buford Plaza off McFarland Boulevard. The long-running Save A Lot permanently closed in June 2021 and Alabama's first Cost Kutter grocery store opened in the space that November before also closing at the end of last month.
Courthouse News Service
Birmingham suing over infrastructure fraud
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A federal court in Alabama remanded the city of Birmingham’s fraud lawsuit against a company that falsely promised it $100 million in energy savings that were never realized in exchange for $61 million in capital improvements, plus another $525,000 yearly for 18 years. A Jefferson County court will hear the claims instead.
Shooting in parking lot of Fairfield store leaves 2 wounded
Gunfire erupted in the parking lot of a Fairfield gas station Thursday night, wounding two people. The shots rang out just before 10:30 p.m. at the Citgo on Valley Road. Authorities said the shooting happened outside of the store near the gas pumps. Two adult males were wounded. Both men...
Bham Now
Pet owners—meet Birmingham’s first veterinary urgent care center
Have you ever had a sick pet on a weekend? I’ve been there—when your primary vet is closed, but your pet has an urgent medical need that may not quite need the full attention of an ER, it feels like there’s nothing you can do. That’s where Double Oak Mountain Animal Hospital’s (DOMAH) urgent care comes in. Keep reading to learn more.
