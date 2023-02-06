Read full article on original website
Pedestrian hit and killed near 16th and Cleveland
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed Friday morning.
CBS 58
52-year-old Milwaukee man dead after being hit by car near 16th and Cleveland
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are reporting a deadly crash that occurred early Friday, Feb. 10 at around 5:40 a.m. near 16th and Cleveland. Police say a car hit a pedestrian crossing the street, and despite life-saving efforts from emergency personnel, the pedestrian died at the scene. Officials say...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine duplex fire: Dogs dead, 6 residents displaced
RACINE, Wis. - Six people are displaced, and two dogs are dead after a duplex fire near Douglas and High in Racine on Thursday, Feb. 9. Upon arrival, firefighters found a large fire at the back of the building. An overhaul of the duplex's interior and exterior was needed to put out the fire.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine fatal fire, debris blocked rescue attempts
Darrell Oates, 63, died in a house fire in Racine Wednesday morning. Fire officials said there were waist-high piles of debris in the home and no smoke detectors. Neighbors tried to save his life.
wlip.com
Lake County Man Shot At, Racine Man Arrested
(Skokie, IL) An arrest has been announced in a weekend road rage incident that took place on the Edens Expressway, and involved a man from Lake County. Illinois State Police said the incident took place on Sunday afternoon in the northbound lanes of the Edens…when the driver of one vehicle shot at another vehicle. The victim, a 25-year-old Antioch man, was unhurt by the gunfire. The suspect was identified by the ISP as Dylan Creekpaum of Racine, Wisconsin. According to Cook County court records, the 27-year-old faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and a drug count. Bond was set at 300-thousand-dollars with an initial court appearance set for next Wednesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mayfair Mall shooting: New video shows shoppers run for cover
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - New video shows the moments Wauwatosa police found the gun used in the 2020 Mayfair Mall shooting. Police said 17 shots were fired – all from the same gun. It sent people running for their lives when he opened fire outside the lower level of Macy's.
seehafernews.com
Vigil Set For Murdered Milwaukee Police Officer
There will be a vigil for fallen Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving tomorrow night. The group Peace For Change Alliance is hosting the vigil at the Silver Spring Church of God. Jerving died early Tuesday morning, police say a robbery suspect shot and killed him during a struggle. Jerving had...
WISN
Brown Deer apartment residents cut off by elevator outage
BROWN DEER, Wis. — An elevator outage is affecting dozens of seniors and those with mobility issues at a Brown Deer apartment building. Residents of the 100-unit Green Court Apartments are being told it'll be several months before the elevator is repaired. Resident Latrice Morgan is fiercely independent, working...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mount Pleasant police chase, Kenosha County deputies arrest 2
Kenosha County sheriff's deputies arrested two people after a Mount Pleasant police chase Wednesday night, Feb. 8. It ended at a Walmart.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings Tuesday wound 4, including 2 boys
MILWAUKEE - Four Milwaukee residents – including two teenage boys – were shot and wounded in four separate shootings Tuesday, Feb. 7. All four shootings were non-fatal and came after an early morning exchange of gunfire in which Officer Peter Jerving and suspect Terrell Thompson died. Holton and...
WISN
12 News Investigates: Hidden neighborhood danger -- street lights shocking dogs, killing one
MILWAUKEE — Erich Gross says he lost his best friend, Ted, a poodle mutt he rescued from Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission. "Just the trauma of dealing with watching your dog die. I'm still working on that. I lost a pet and it seems like the response from the city – I expected more," Gross said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Officer Jerving fundraiser, Kelly's Bleachers Wind Lake volleyball event
Most Fridays, you could find Officer Peter Jerving on the volleyball court at Kelly's Bleachers in Wind Lake with a group of new friends. One passed the procession Tuesday night and later learned he'd been shot and killed. He's now organzing a fundraiser for his friend.
WISN
Racine firefighters find man dead in fire
RACINE, Wis. — Firefighters found a man dead in a fire early Wednesday in Racine. The Racine Fire Department said when firefighters arrived at the scene just after midnight, smoke and flames were coming out a first-floor window. When they entered, they found hoarding-like conditions on the first floor...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee officer killed; Terrell Thompson probation for hit-and-runs
Many viewers have reached out to the FOX6 Newsroom over the phone or online with one common question. Why was 19-year-old Terrell Thompson given probation for a 2021 hit-and-run case?
13-year-old boy seriously injured after being shot in Milwaukee
A 13-year-old boy was seriously injured after being shot in Milwaukee on Tuesday. Milwaukee police say the shooting occurred around 4:45 p.m. at an unknown location.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
In honor of Peter Jerving: Milwaukee company's shirts benefit family
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee company, "Shirts and Logos," has created a T-shirt to commemorate the life and service of Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving. All proceeds will be donated to Officer Jerving's family. The T-shirt features the fallen officer's badge number on the front and his end of watch date...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MPS students had 'unauthorized food substance,' police investigate
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee Public Schools spokesperson said police are investigating an "unauthorized food substance" that was brought to a northwest side elementary school Thursday, Feb. 9. Police said seven children between 12 and 13 years of age become ill. MPS said a River Trail Elementary student brought the substance...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Critically missing Milwaukee girl last seen near 32nd and Brown
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a critical missing person – 17-year-old Alexzandria Smith. Smith was last seen on Feb. 4 at approximately 5:00 a.m. in the area of 32nd Street and Brown Street. Smith is described as a female, black,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire extinguisher scam, Union Grove woman charged
CALEDONIA, Wis. - A Union Grove woman is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors for allegedly posing as a fire department employee and trying to sell phony fire extinguisher tags. Earlene Moore, 52, is accused of pulling the stunt at two different Caledonia businesses. Victims previously described the scam...
