ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine duplex fire: Dogs dead, 6 residents displaced

RACINE, Wis. - Six people are displaced, and two dogs are dead after a duplex fire near Douglas and High in Racine on Thursday, Feb. 9. Upon arrival, firefighters found a large fire at the back of the building. An overhaul of the duplex's interior and exterior was needed to put out the fire.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine fatal fire, debris blocked rescue attempts

Darrell Oates, 63, died in a house fire in Racine Wednesday morning. Fire officials said there were waist-high piles of debris in the home and no smoke detectors. Neighbors tried to save his life.
RACINE, WI
wlip.com

Lake County Man Shot At, Racine Man Arrested

(Skokie, IL) An arrest has been announced in a weekend road rage incident that took place on the Edens Expressway, and involved a man from Lake County. Illinois State Police said the incident took place on Sunday afternoon in the northbound lanes of the Edens…when the driver of one vehicle shot at another vehicle. The victim, a 25-year-old Antioch man, was unhurt by the gunfire. The suspect was identified by the ISP as Dylan Creekpaum of Racine, Wisconsin. According to Cook County court records, the 27-year-old faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and a drug count. Bond was set at 300-thousand-dollars with an initial court appearance set for next Wednesday.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mayfair Mall shooting: New video shows shoppers run for cover

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - New video shows the moments Wauwatosa police found the gun used in the 2020 Mayfair Mall shooting. Police said 17 shots were fired – all from the same gun. It sent people running for their lives when he opened fire outside the lower level of Macy's.
WAUWATOSA, WI
seehafernews.com

Vigil Set For Murdered Milwaukee Police Officer

There will be a vigil for fallen Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving tomorrow night. The group Peace For Change Alliance is hosting the vigil at the Silver Spring Church of God. Jerving died early Tuesday morning, police say a robbery suspect shot and killed him during a struggle. Jerving had...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Brown Deer apartment residents cut off by elevator outage

BROWN DEER, Wis. — An elevator outage is affecting dozens of seniors and those with mobility issues at a Brown Deer apartment building. Residents of the 100-unit Green Court Apartments are being told it'll be several months before the elevator is repaired. Resident Latrice Morgan is fiercely independent, working...
BROWN DEER, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings Tuesday wound 4, including 2 boys

MILWAUKEE - Four Milwaukee residents – including two teenage boys – were shot and wounded in four separate shootings Tuesday, Feb. 7. All four shootings were non-fatal and came after an early morning exchange of gunfire in which Officer Peter Jerving and suspect Terrell Thompson died. Holton and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Racine firefighters find man dead in fire

RACINE, Wis. — Firefighters found a man dead in a fire early Wednesday in Racine. The Racine Fire Department said when firefighters arrived at the scene just after midnight, smoke and flames were coming out a first-floor window. When they entered, they found hoarding-like conditions on the first floor...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

In honor of Peter Jerving: Milwaukee company's shirts benefit family

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee company, "Shirts and Logos," has created a T-shirt to commemorate the life and service of Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving. All proceeds will be donated to Officer Jerving's family. The T-shirt features the fallen officer's badge number on the front and his end of watch date...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MPS students had 'unauthorized food substance,' police investigate

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee Public Schools spokesperson said police are investigating an "unauthorized food substance" that was brought to a northwest side elementary school Thursday, Feb. 9. Police said seven children between 12 and 13 years of age become ill. MPS said a River Trail Elementary student brought the substance...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Critically missing Milwaukee girl last seen near 32nd and Brown

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a critical missing person – 17-year-old Alexzandria Smith. Smith was last seen on Feb. 4 at approximately 5:00 a.m. in the area of 32nd Street and Brown Street. Smith is described as a female, black,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fire extinguisher scam, Union Grove woman charged

CALEDONIA, Wis. - A Union Grove woman is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors for allegedly posing as a fire department employee and trying to sell phony fire extinguisher tags. Earlene Moore, 52, is accused of pulling the stunt at two different Caledonia businesses. Victims previously described the scam...
UNION GROVE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy