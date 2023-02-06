ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia state senator wants TikTok ban from all state-owned devices including for teachers

By Richard Elliot
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
Some state agencies are already barred from having the popular social media app TikTok on their state phones.

But a lawmaker wants to make sure it isn’t on any state-owned device … that includes teachers.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot was at the state capitol where this TikTok ban bill has some support on both sides of the aisle.

TikTok is a popular social media app with billions of users worldwide.

But Paulding County Republican senator Jason Anavitarte doesn’t think it should be on state-owned devices.

“I think in the best interest of security for the state, this bill is good,” Anavitarte said.

Anavatarte is not alone in having TikTok security concerns .

Bipartisan bills have passed state legislatures across the country and the federal government is thinking about it, too.

The concerns revolve around TikTok owner ByteDance, a Beijing-based company with reported ties to the Chinese government.

The app can collect data from its user even when not in use.

Gov. Brian Kemp has banned it from state devices in the executive branch, but his bill would extend that to any state-owned devices anywhere in Georgia and for K-12 teachers across the state.

“The CCP has access and ownership of these companies. They’re getting all our data, getting your data, my data, my kid’s data when they’re on these devices,” Anavatarte said.

Columbus Democratic senator Ed Harbison says he doesn’t like the idea of banning an app from a device, but in this case, he says, he agrees with the bill.

“I’m a believer in freedom of choice and the freedom of the press and speech and that kind of thing, but I believe there are occasions that you really need to put your foot down and say no, this is a bridge too far,” Harbinson said.

The bill could get its first hearings in committee this week.

