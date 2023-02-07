Racial harmony through music

An initiative is using music to help better understand each other.

Dr. Michael Preacely is a baritone performer and lecturer in voice at the University of Kentucky. He's using his talents for a local initiative, which unites people through song.

Preacely says he hardly remembers when music was not part of his life, but the trajectory of his life changed dramatically when a friend convinced him to join, what was then the Chicago Children's Choir.

The group eventually became "Uniting Voices Chicago." They performed recently at UK's Martin Luther King, Jr. ceremony.

Now, Lexington will be that group's first "sister program." The group tries to expose the singers to the music of different cultures, religions, and races... bringing them closer to each other and spreading that message of unity wherever they go.

Michael hopes it inspires young people here, just as he was uplifted, years ago.

"The most memorable trip was to South Africa," said Preacely. "President Nelson Mandela, he was president at the time, and we sang, in his home, in his living room with him sitting right there. I was one of two basses, and that was a moment that's been etched in my mind."

The goal is that voices from all over Lexington, from all different backgrounds and experiences, will bring a wider audience together.

"On the south end of town, they don't know people on the north end of town, or on the east end of town, or on the west end of town," said Preacely. "And wow... what would it be to have these neighborhood organizations, and then come together for these concerts."

And by example, young people will help us all better understand each other.

Michael is planning auditions in the spring, a workshop in the summer, and if all goes well, the first concert this fall.

For more information, go to unitingvoiceslexington.org .