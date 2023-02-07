ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy Springs, GA

Cops: Gang member sought in drug-related fatal shooting in Sandy Springs

By Caroline Silva - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago

A man who police said is in a gang was charged in a drug-related fatal shooting in Sandy Springs, authorities announced Monday.

Kemit Campbell is wanted on charges of murder and armed robbery in the Jan. 26 shooting. He is considered “armed and dangerous” and is a member of the Gangster Disciples, police said.

It wasn’t until three days after the shooting that the victim, identified by police as Michael Williams, was found in the 4400 block of Peachtree Dunwoody Road. Authorities said the body was discovered inside a car with multiple gunshot wounds. Police responded to the location after a 911 call was made regarding an abandoned vehicle.

According to police, Williams went to Campbell’s home in Atlanta for a “drug transaction.” Campbell is accused of robbing the victim at gunpoint. Police said he then forced Williams into his own vehicle, ordered him to drive to the location where his body was later found and shot him.

Kemit is described as 5-foot-8 and 145 pounds. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Davidson at 770-551-3327 or BDavidson@SandySpringsGa.gov , or Detective Needham at 770-551-2563 or CNeedham@SandySpringsGa.gov .

