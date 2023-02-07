ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Jefferson, NY

Elderly woman found breathing at New York funeral home hours after being pronounced dead — the second such incident this year

By Erin Snodgrass
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35f0MP_0keXrDIQ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CCV7l_0keXrDIQ00
An 82-year-old woman was observed breathing at a New York funeral home hours after she was pronounced dead.

Getty Images

  • A woman was observed breathing at a New York funeral home hours after being pronounced dead.
  • The 82-year-old woman was transported to a hospital following the incident on Saturday.
  • This is the second notable instance of mistaken deaths in just more than a month.

An 82-year-old woman got the shock of her life on Saturday when employees at a New York funeral home observed her breathing just hours after she was pronounced dead, police said.

Suffolk County Police are investigating the incident in which the elderly woman was deemed dead at Waters Edge Rehab and Nursing Center in Port Jefferson, New York on Saturday, Feb. 4 and then transported to O.B. Davis Funeral Home.

In a statement to Insider, police said the woman was first pronounced dead at 11:15 a.m, before being moved to the funeral home at 1:30 p.m. Approximately 40 minutes later — nearly three hours after she was first determined to be dead — she was discovered breathing at the funeral home, according to police.

The woman was then transported to a local hospital. Her current condition is unknown.

The incident has been referred to New York Attorney General Letitia James' office, police said. A spokesperson with James' office confirmed that the attorney general is looking into the situation.

"This is an awful situation that has caused unnecessary trauma for the impacted resident and her loved ones," a representative for the office said.

Waters Edge Rehab and Nursing Center did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment and a representative with the funeral home declined to comment.

This is the second such incident of mistaken death in just more than a month. A 66-year-0ld hospice patient came to gasping for air inside a body bag at an Iowa funeral home last month after she was prematurely pronounced dead at an Alzheimer's care center.

The woman was taken to a hospital for further evaluation, and two days after her harrowing brush with death, she died for real, surrounded by her family members in hospice care, according to a state incident report.

The care facility at the center of that blunder is now facing a $10,000 fine for failing to ensure its resident received "dignified treatment and care at end of life."

The New York Attorney's General Office did not say whether the New York facility will face a similar fine.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 12

Aerial
3d ago

New York just can’t wait until you die , before pronouncing you dead. They must want her apartment/ home pretty bad. 😂 Seriously though the trauma of waking up at the funeral home would be unbelievable. She deserves an automatic settlement for this kind of negligence.

Reply(2)
7
Cricket Cricket
3d ago

Thank God for the funeral home worker that was being alerted to this sort of situation and recognized respirations. Especially before starting the embalming procedure. Yee God. Horror!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Man Shot While Walking Dog in New Haven

A man was shot while walking his dog in New Haven Wednesday night, according to police. The 30-year-old man told police that he was walking his dog on Dixwell Avenue, near Brewster Street, when he noticed that his left leg was bleeding, police said. Officers learned of the shooting at...
NEW HAVEN, CT
C.J.Teevan

How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flames

Arson Bomb Squad detectives are investigating the cause of the fire on Saturday night in a 3-story office building on Northern Boulevard in Roslyn. Harmonious Pilates Studio. 7 psychologists. A speech pathologist and a large Flower Hill dental practice. Dozens of professional offices at 1025 Northern Boulevard were completely destroyed Saturday night, Feb. 4, 2023, in one of the fiercest blazes recorded on the North Shore of Long Island.
ROSLYN, NY
New York Post

ABC producer Dax Tejera choked to death while drunk as he and wife left kids alone in NYC hotel room

An ABC News producer who died after he left his kids at a hotel so he and his wife could go to a posh Midtown restaurant choked to death because he was drunk, officials revealed Wednesday. New York City’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to The Post that Dax Tejera’s official cause of death was “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication.” Tejera, who was the executive producer of ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” died suddenly on Dec. 23 at 37. ABC News president Kim Goodwin had originally said Tejera died of a heart attack. His wife,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York Woman Presumed Dead Wakes Up at Funeral Home

I can't think of something scarier that could happen to you. It turns out this is more common than you think. I've been watching way too many scary movies because a zombies was the first thing I thought about. Of course the notion of a person coming back from the dead craving brains is utterly ridiculous. However, it isn't crazy to think that someone could come back from the dead. We've heard of people coming back to life after life. One of the most famous cases involved Nikki Sixx from Motely Crue. Medical technology can do some amazing things these days. We often here about people who are clinically dead and are resuscitated later by hospital staff. Some don't remember much but others have bizarre stories about what they claimed to see on the other side.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Jersey City kindergarten teacher found dead in Kearny

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- A Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother of three was found dead Tuesday.What was once a seemingly normal home is now a crime scene and memorial with mourners paying their respects."She was always happy. She loved kids. She became a teacher because she loved being around kids," said Christino Hernandez, the victim's brother.When 33-year-old Luz Hernandez didn't show up to work at Beloved Community Charter School on Monday, prosecutors say a welfare check led police to her Van Horne Street home. What they found inside led them to believe a crime had occurred."What can...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Long Island man hit by 2 vehicles, killed in Farmingville: police

Editor’s note: Police initially said that the pedestrian’s first name was “Ronald.” They later issued a correction, saying that his first name was “Roland.” The story below has been updated to reflect this. — FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A pedestrian was struck by two vehicles and died Sunday evening on Long Island, according to authorities. […]
FARMINGVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

Man, Woman From Huntington Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into Tree At Manorville Intersection

Two people were killed after a vehicle slammed into a tree at a Long Island intersection. The crash happened at around 3:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 in Manorville. A 50-year-old Huntington Station man was driving a 2019 Ford van southbound on Wading River Road when the vehicle left the road and struck the tree at the intersection with North Street, Suffolk County Police said.
MANORVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

Man Dies In Wrong-Way Crash On Long Island Highway

A 73-year-old man was killed in a wrong-way crash on a Long Island highway late Monday night, Feb. 6. Emergency crews in Islip were called just after 10:30 p.m. with reports of a crash on the southbound Southern/Heckscher State Parkway between exits 44 and 45, according to State Police.A preliminar…
ISLIP, NY
Insider

Insider

764K+
Followers
40K+
Post
444M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy