Video shows twin brothers struck by school bus in Yonkers

The family of twin teenage boys who were struck by a school bus in Yonkers last month is speaking out.

The incident happened on January 31 at 6:57 a.m. - and it was caught on camera.

Christian and Nicholas McFarlane also spoke out Monday and said they had the walk sign.

Video shows the school bus making a left turn at the intersection of Warburton and Lamartine avenues as the two boys are attempting to the cross the street in the crosswalk.

Instead of pausing to let the 16-year-olds finish crossing, the bus hit them, knocking them to the ground.

The driver paused and then kept going, as one of the teens can be seen bending over his stricken brother.

The brothers still went to class, but within 90 minutes, Nicholas had a headache and pain on his cheek.

"I felt sick to my stomach that something like this could happen and the fact that the driver didn't stop, it was just very alarming," said their mother Suzette Lennard.

Their mom had them checked out at the ER, and their father, who is a bus driver for the MTA, is horrified.

"He should know the seriousness of the incident, you're not supposed to hit anyone and leave the scene of an accident, that is also just common sense and inhumane," said their father Frank McFarlane.

The bus company, Royal Coach, fired the 78-year-old driver but would not comment on the incident.

Yonkers police said they would not cite the driver -- and that is not OK with the family.

The boys' parents say that the driver poses a danger others since he still has his driver's license.

"He's a hazard, he's a hazard regardless of if he's fired, his license should be revoked and he has to do the time for the crime," Frank McFarlane said.

Mayor Eric Adams went to extremes on Friday night to promote the city's new tent city for migrants.

----------

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,