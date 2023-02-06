ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Video shows twin brothers struck by school bus in Yonkers

ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MO8vi_0keXrCPh00

The family of twin teenage boys who were struck by a school bus in Yonkers last month is speaking out.

The incident happened on January 31 at 6:57 a.m. - and it was caught on camera.

Christian and Nicholas McFarlane also spoke out Monday and said they had the walk sign.

Video shows the school bus making a left turn at the intersection of Warburton and Lamartine avenues as the two boys are attempting to the cross the street in the crosswalk.

Instead of pausing to let the 16-year-olds finish crossing, the bus hit them, knocking them to the ground.

The driver paused and then kept going, as one of the teens can be seen bending over his stricken brother.

The brothers still went to class, but within 90 minutes, Nicholas had a headache and pain on his cheek.

"I felt sick to my stomach that something like this could happen and the fact that the driver didn't stop, it was just very alarming," said their mother Suzette Lennard.

Their mom had them checked out at the ER, and their father, who is a bus driver for the MTA, is horrified.

"He should know the seriousness of the incident, you're not supposed to hit anyone and leave the scene of an accident, that is also just common sense and inhumane," said their father Frank McFarlane.

The bus company, Royal Coach, fired the 78-year-old driver but would not comment on the incident.

Yonkers police said they would not cite the driver -- and that is not OK with the family.

The boys' parents say that the driver poses a danger others since he still has his driver's license.

"He's a hazard, he's a hazard regardless of if he's fired, his license should be revoked and he has to do the time for the crime," Frank McFarlane said.

ALSO READ | Mayor Adams spends night with migrants at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal

Mayor Eric Adams went to extremes on Friday night to promote the city's new tent city for migrants.

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,
terms of use apply.

Comments / 13

sandy64
4d ago

If you know that you struck someone ! Why in the world would you pull away or leave and not report it . Thank god the boys were ok ! 🙏

Reply(3)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Truck driver tried to lure teen girl off Bronx street: police

THROGS NECK, the Bronx (PIX11) — The driver of a white box truck tried to lure a 14-year-old girl off a Throgs Neck street, officials said late Thursday. The teen was walking near Milton Place around 5:45 p.m. Feb. 1 when a man got out of the truck and approached her, according to authorities. He […]
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Man attempted to lure 14-year-old girl into truck in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a man they said attempted to lure a 14-year-old girl into his truck in the Bronx. The alleged incident happened last Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the area of Lawton Avenue and Milton Place in Throgs Neck. According to police, the girl...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Victim of 2021 attack outside Harlem liquor store speaks out

NEW YORK -- For the first time in two years, the victim of a heinous attack in Harlem is speaking out.Surveillance video showed the woman being beaten and robbed by a group outside a liquor store after declining to let someone pay for her wine.As she struggles to recover, the victim told CBS2's Lisa Rozner it's been a nightmare dealing with city and state agencies who were supposed to help her."This block changed my life," Catherine Taylor said.It was Jan. 18, 2021.READ MORE: Police: Woman Bitten, Robbed By Men After Argument At Harlem Liquor Store"It's like I see myself asking for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Derek Sanchez busted after shoving fingers into woman’s mouth in NYC: cops

A sicko was busted for allegedly shoving his fingers in a woman’s mouth and knocking her to the ground in Queens this week, authorities said Friday.  Derek Sanchez, 21, got out of a black SUV and approached the 61-year-old victim on Gates Avenue near Fresh Pond Road around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. He stuck his fingers in the woman’s mouth and shoved her down onto the sidewalk. Sanchez then got back into the SUV and drove off, heading west on Gates Avenue.  The victim – who suffered pain and swelling to her mouth – was taken to Forest Hills Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.  Cops are calling the incident a sexually motivated assault. Sanchez was picked up on a tip just after midnight Friday and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and assault, police said.  He has two prior domestic violence arrests, according to authorities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Missing Brooklyn man, 19, found dead with gunshot to head: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Police who’d been looking for a missing Brooklyn man found his body on freight train tracks in the borough; the 19-year-old victim had a gunshot wound to the head, officials said Thursday.  Deandre Matthews was reported missing on Monday. On Tuesday, police responded to a 911 call for someone on the freight […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Family demands justice after Brooklyn man found dead

NEW YORK -- A family in mourning is looking for answers after a 19-year-old man who went missing Monday was found dead just minutes away from his Flatbush, Brooklyn home.CBS2 spoke with family members on Thursday."We love him, we love him, and I'm so sorry that this happened to him," aunt Tamika Matthews said of DeAndre Matthews.They are coping with unimaginable grief over his tragic death."I want justice for my son," mother Danielle Matthews said. "My son got off of work Monday and then that was it."DeAndre Matthews, also known as Dre, left his job at detail shop Buggy Service...
BROOKLYN, NY
peekskillherald.com

Another train fatality and ways to spot suicide signs

Second suicide at Peekskill train crossing in a week. Wilmer Vicente Cango, a 19-year-old Peekskill High School Class of 2021 graduate, died on the train tracks on Monday morning, struck by the 7:08 a.m. southbound train at the Hudson Avenue crossing. The third suicide on Metro North tracks – and the second at Peekskill – in a week prompted MTA spokesperson Aaron Donovan to call it “a human tragedy. If you notice any concerning changes in loved ones, don’t ignore them. Start a conversation and assist in finding help,” he said. The Hudson Avenue grade level crossing was the scene of another fatality exactly a week ago, and on February 1st a 34-year-old man was struck and killed on the tracks at Dover on the Harlem Line.
PEEKSKILL, NY
PIX11

Armed men rob man near a food truck in the Bronx, police say

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group robbed a man at gunpoint while he stood near a food truck in the Bronx last month, police said on Thursday. The victim, 30, was standing by the Cross Bronx Expressway and Webster Avenue in Tremont on Jan. 29 at around 1 a.m. when a blue Honda SUV pulled […]
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC woman tries to kill look-alike with poisoned cheesecake

NEW YORK - A Brooklyn woman has been found guilty in a bizarre identity theft plot of her doppelgänger, in which she tried to kill her with a poisoned cheesecake. Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, of Sheepshead Bay, faces up to 25 years in prison when she's sentenced on March 21. She had tried to kill a Queens woman who resembled her and then stole her identification cards and jewelry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
137K+
Followers
17K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy