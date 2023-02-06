ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlin, TX

Marlin ISD cancels class after 5 days without power due to Texas ice storm

By Ian Criss
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ShmvK_0keXrAeF00

Many Central Texas communities are still dealing with the impact of last week's ice storm, including Marlin ISD, which was forced to cancel school today after not having power for five days.

Inside the Marlin middle and elementary school, power was still on and off as powerlines at both went down due to severe weather.

Several electrical wires were also spotted laying in puddles of water afterward, officials said.

Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson said campus safety is the top priority for the district.

Henson said, “Children are curious, so we definitely did not want for a child to walk over to a fallen powerline, so we made a very hard decision, which was to keep our students at home.”

Marlin ISD used Monday to assess the damage from the power outage, including replacing all the food inside the cafeterias.

Henson said it's more than just the district bouncing back from the Texas ice storm, it’s the residents as well.

“We will get back to the learning, we will have lesson plans ready to go again, but before we get there, I wanted to make sure that everyone is taken care of, that they're heard and that any need they have is going to be addressed,” Henson said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox44news.com

Traffic switch coming to Spring Valley Road

HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation and its contractor will perform a traffic switch along the FM-2113 (Spring Valley Road) project this Saturday. Crews will close the FM-2113 outside lane on the east side of the project – from FM-1695 (Hewitt Drive) to Old Temple...
HEWITT, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County residents say repeated booms shook their homes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - UPDATE: Since this story first aired, multiple sources have told us the loud boom noises are likely coming from an explosive ordinance training class being hosted by TEEX at the RELLIS campus. Additional noises may be heard throughout the week as demolition operations continue. ———————...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
US105

Killeen Assistant Principal Is Best In Texas

In Texas we take pride in everything, and it is so easy to do when we're surrounded by such awesome people like Debbi Barkley in Killeen-Temple, Texas. According to KCENTV, the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association recognized Ms. Barkley as Assistant Principal of the Year on Wednesday. Barkley has...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Moss Rose Center to open as warming center

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority, the Moss Rose Center and other community partners to provide a warming center for those in need overnight on Friday and Saturday. The Moss Rose Center is located at 103 East Avenue E....
KILLEEN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Temple, Texas Schools Receive Major Money From Facebook (Meta)

Last night the Temple Chamber of Commerce held their annual Salute to Business banquet featuring keynote speaker Shannon A. Brown. Brown is a recently retired executive with FedEx, and shared several encouraging words for the future of local business while also admiring his visit to Killeen-Temple, Texas. As a proud...
TEMPLE, TX
KBTX.com

Crash involving horse trailer slows traffic on Highway 6

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A crash Wednesday afternoon involving a jack-knifed horse trailer slowed traffic on the southbound lanes of Highway 6 in College Station. It happened near Rock Prairie Road. It’s unclear what caused the wreck or if any other vehicles were involved but the roads were wet...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KWTX

Killeen ISD extends contract of superintendent Dr. John Craft

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees late Tuesday night voted to extend superintendent Dr. John Craft’s contract to 2027. “The extension of his contract shows a vote of confidence from the board to the community as he finishes his ninth year as superintendent,” said Killeen ISD Chief Communications & Marketing Officer Taina Maya.
KILLEEN, TX
KBTX.com

Robertson County awaiting disaster declaration from state

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott issued a Disaster Declaration Saturday for seven counties after damaging winter weather, but it did not include Robertson County. Thousands of people in Robertson County were impacted by last week’s ice storms. Issues included damaged infrastructure, fallen trees and power outages. County...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Central Texas funeral home director honored with prestigious award

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas native has received a prestigious award for being one of the best of the best funeral home employees under the age of 50 worldwide. Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco Chief Operating Officer Josh Blake, 39, was presented with the 2023 NextGen Professional of the Year Award by the Selected Independent Funeral Homes.
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Residents hope for better communication after gas smell from Bryan recycling center

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Emergency crews spent days responding to calls in North Bryan for a gas leak, only to find a recycling process was the source of the scare. While natural gas is odorless, a nontoxic chemical that gets added does smell. This is called Mercaptan, or Methanethiol. According to the Bryan Fire Department, the EMR Metal recycling center on Texas Avenue was processing a natural gas pipe, sending that smell into the community.
BRYAN, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy