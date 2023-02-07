Read full article on original website
Speed camera pilot program launched near 8 Virginia schools; 2 more coming soon
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Friday saw the beginning of a new speed camera pilot program that aims to make drivers slow down near schools in Fairfax County. According to county officials, the Speed Camera Pilot Program brought the installation of speed cameras to eight school zones, with two more in the works.
New report finds depression to be the most common health condition in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A new report released on Thursday reveals the local health trends of Montgomery County, Maryland residents including that depression is the most common health condition countywide. Officials claim the "Health Survey in Montgomery County, MD 2022" will be used as a guide for addressing health...
New speed cameras placed in Fairfax County aim to reduce car accidents
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A new series of speed cameras are going live in Fairfax County on Friday in eight school zones across the county. The cameras are part of a new pilot program and will be placed outside four elementary schools, three middle schools and one high school.
JUST IN: Fairfax County will launch speed camera pilot at eight schools Friday
Fairfax County is adding speed cameras to monitor drivers around schools for the first time. The photo speed-monitoring devices will be installed near eight schools across the county tomorrow (Friday) as part of a pilot program approved by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors in December, the county announced today.
'Find that car as soon as possible': Inside Fairfax County's auto crimes enforcement team
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — As 7News continues to track an increase in carjackings and car thefts throughout the DMV, we're talking to the 'Auto Crimes Enforcement' team, also known as ACE, within the Fairfax County Police Department. "Often times in violent crimes, often times through the investigation it's...
UPDATED: Bed Bath and Beyond closing two more Northern Virginia stores
Bed Bath and Beyond announced another round of store closures this week, including two more Northern Virginia stores for a total of five. The announcements come six months after the company closed 150 stores last year, and missed a Feb. 1 bond payment to lender JPMorgan Chase. Closures this round...
New regional housing plan pushes Fairfax County to lower income criteria for affordable housing
Fairfax County and several other localities have released a draft of the Regional Fair Housing Plan that not only provides some goals for housing, but comes with a look at specific zoning changes that can be made to help achieve those goals. The plan was put together by a team...
Notes: Parker-Gray home in the clear after unauthorized additions removed
🌥 Today’s weather: Overcast throughout the day. High of 67 and low of 51. ⛅ Tomorrow: Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 68 and low of 50. Sunrise at 7:07 am and sunset at 5:40 pm. 🚨 You need to know. It seems as though the...
The Boulevard at the Capital Centre | Shopping center in Maryland
The Boulevard at the Capital Centre was an open-air shopping center in Lake Arbor, Prince George's County, Maryland; it had a Largo postal address. It was located on the former site of the Capital Centre, previously the home of the Washington Bullets and Washington Capitals. Opened in 2003, the Boulevard...
Car theft crisis in Maryland being driven by juveniles, police say
The car theft crisis in Prince George's County is reaching new heights. Police say juveniles are driving some breathtaking numbers.
Man robs bank with a note, Prince William police searching
The Prince William County Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a bank in Woodbridge.
Suspected catalytic converter thief caught in Fairfax
Monday night, the Fairfax County Police Department caught a man accused of stealing several catalytic converters.
Multi-plug wall adapter sparks fire that damaged Fairfax County apartment building
ANNANDALE, Va. - Investigators say a multi-plug wall adapter was the source of a three-alarm fire early Sunday morning at an apartment building in Fairfax County. The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the 7400 block of Little River Turnpike in the Annandale area. Firefighters say the three people...
'No to data centers': Protestors push back in Prince William County
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Behind the double doors at the Prince William County Administration Building are a number of residents asking the board of supervisors to say, "No to data centers." "We are pushing back. We've had enough," said Steven Pleickhardt. Residents in Bristow and neighboring communities chanted and lined up...
Virginia State Police chase ends in Arlington, results in arrest and multiple felony charges
A police chase ended last night in Arlington with a state trooper injured and the alleged fleeing driver in custody. The chase started on I-395, when a Virginia State Police trooper’s automated license plate reader flagged a Cadillac that was wanted by Fairfax County police. During the chase, a trooper’s vehicle was rammed and crashed along northbound I-395 in Arlington.
DC sergeant won’t face federal or city charges for killing suspect
Federal prosecutors won’t charge a D.C. police sergeant with shooting and killing a man who was running from officers last summer, citing insufficient evidence. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. said in a news release there is not enough evidence to pursue federal criminal civil rights charges or D.C. charges against Sergeant Reinaldo Otero-Camacho.
Maryland manhunt ends with arrest, 2 officers shot
FALLSTON, Md. — A suspect sought in the shooting of two Maryland police officers has been taken into custody early Friday after fleeing from the vehicle he had stolen from a detective he shot, authorities said. Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies surrounded the suspect in a wooded...
Montgomery County Public School Driver Guilty Of Abusing Special Needs Students: Prosecutors
Prosecutors say that a school bus driver in Montgomery County who drove special education students was found criminally responsible for sexually abusing four girls on his route following a lengthy investigation. Gaithersburg resident Etienne Kabongo, 67, was found guilty by a jury on Thursday, Feb. 9 to multiple counts of...
Person in critical condition following house fire in Loudoun Co.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A person is in critical condition following a house fire in Loudoun County, Virginia early Tuesday morning. According to a release from Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, the fire was reported by a passerby who saw smoke just before 4 a.m. at a home on Thrush Road in Sterling.
DC region school districts tackle the topic of juvenile opioid use
BELTSVILLE, Md. — As opioid overdoses continue to persist among children in the D.C. region, some local school districts are holding meetings to address the problem. On Tuesday, at High Point High School, in the Prince George’s County community of Beltsville, Prince George’s County police officers and school officials will hold a community meeting to discuss the issue from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Prince George’s County Police officers and school officials plan to provide locals Narcan kits. They will also talk to families about the dangers of the synthetic opioid fentanyl and other illegal drugs.
