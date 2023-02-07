ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

tourcounsel.com

The Boulevard at the Capital Centre | Shopping center in Maryland

The Boulevard at the Capital Centre was an open-air shopping center in Lake Arbor, Prince George's County, Maryland; it had a Largo postal address. It was located on the former site of the Capital Centre, previously the home of the Washington Bullets and Washington Capitals. Opened in 2003, the Boulevard...
LARGO, MD
arlnow.com

Virginia State Police chase ends in Arlington, results in arrest and multiple felony charges

A police chase ended last night in Arlington with a state trooper injured and the alleged fleeing driver in custody. The chase started on I-395, when a Virginia State Police trooper’s automated license plate reader flagged a Cadillac that was wanted by Fairfax County police. During the chase, a trooper’s vehicle was rammed and crashed along northbound I-395 in Arlington.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

DC sergeant won't face federal or city charges for killing suspect

Federal prosecutors won’t charge a D.C. police sergeant with shooting and killing a man who was running from officers last summer, citing insufficient evidence. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. said in a news release there is not enough evidence to pursue federal criminal civil rights charges or D.C. charges against Sergeant Reinaldo Otero-Camacho.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Maryland manhunt ends with arrest, 2 officers shot

FALLSTON, Md. — A suspect sought in the shooting of two Maryland police officers has been taken into custody early Friday after fleeing from the vehicle he had stolen from a detective he shot, authorities said. Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies surrounded the suspect in a wooded...
FALLSTON, MD
WUSA9

DC region school districts tackle the topic of juvenile opioid use

BELTSVILLE, Md. — As opioid overdoses continue to persist among children in the D.C. region, some local school districts are holding meetings to address the problem. On Tuesday, at High Point High School, in the Prince George’s County community of Beltsville, Prince George’s County police officers and school officials will hold a community meeting to discuss the issue from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Prince George’s County Police officers and school officials plan to provide locals Narcan kits. They will also talk to families about the dangers of the synthetic opioid fentanyl and other illegal drugs.
BELTSVILLE, MD
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
