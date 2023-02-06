ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KJCT8

Grand Valley Power increasing rates soon

Montrose Regional Health is trying to attract more caregivers by paying off their loans. Colorado Mesa University Mavericks start another baseball season. Colorado Mesa University Mavericks held their first 2023 baseball home game. Lincoln Park Pool improvements planned. Updated: 22 hours ago. Lincoln Park Pool staff say they're hard at...
FRUITA, CO
KJCT8

Meth contamination clean-up jobs becoming more common

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Littleton, Englewood, Arvada, and Boulder. All Colorado towns and cities with libraries that have been shut down due to meth contamination. Littleton’s Bemis Library started curbside pickup Thursday after they had to close their doors for a cleanup. One company has carved out a...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Lincoln Park Pool improvements planned

If you use Grand Valley Power, your bill is about to get a little pricier. Montrose Regional Health launches program to repay employee student loans. Montrose Regional Health is trying to attract more caregivers by paying off their loans. Colorado Mesa University Mavericks start another baseball season. Updated: 22 hours...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Mesa County Health sheds light on SNAP reduction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic households have received extra Supplement Nutrition Assistance Programs benefits. Starting the week of February 19th, those households will receive their last emergency allotment. In March, households who received those extra benefits will see their emergency allotment return back...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Montrose Regional Health launches program to repay employee student loans

If you use Grand Valley Power, your bill is about to get a little pricier. Colorado Mesa University Mavericks start another baseball season. Colorado Mesa University Mavericks held their first 2023 baseball home game. Lincoln Park Pool improvements planned. Updated: 23 hours ago. Lincoln Park Pool staff say they're hard...
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Police seeking construction site thieves

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department is trying to track down two people in connection to a burglary at a construction site. Two men are accused of trespassing on a construction site in the 600 block of 26 ½ Road in the early morning hours of Jan. 30.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Delta County planning commission meeting moved online due to potential threats

Delta, Colo. (KJCT) - Wednesday’s Delta County planning commission meeting is moved online and staff are sent home for the day due to a potential threat of violence. According to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, a concerned citizen called to report a rumor of a group of people planning to attend the meeting with the intent of causing disruptions and even vandalism.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
kubcgold.com

Habitat for Humanity in Montrose Colorado

Have you stopped by the Montrose Habitat for Humanity Restore? So many gently used items. I've seen couches for as low as $50.00, Kitchen items, clothes, and more. Did you know there is so much more to Habitat for Humanity?. They build homes for Veterans and families that meet income...
MONTROSE, CO
9NEWS

4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Sunny and a little warmer today, warmer this weekend with more clouds

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Some scattered clouds continued to linger around the higher elevations of the Western Slope yesterday evening, mostly around the Continental Divide. Those clouds cleared out through the overnight hours, and we started off our Friday morning with sunny skies all across the region. Sunny skies continue today, then clouds and temperatures are on the increase this weekend before our next snow chance next week.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Dry today, brief snow chances tonight

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our Wednesday morning so far has played out pretty similar to the past couple of mornings around much of the Western Slope with plenty of sunshine with a few clouds passing through here and there. Clouds will start to increase later this afternoon, then a brief round of snow moves across the region this evening and into the overnight hours. We’ll start drying out once again to close out the work week.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

CMU President John Marshall attends State of the Union Address

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Mesa University President John Marshall traveled to Washington D.C. earlier this week to attend the State of the Union Address. Now, Marshall is back in Colorado and sharing his experience. The truth is, at CMU, we really have been laboring for some time to...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

One arrested after argument near Cruisers Bar turned violent

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One man was arrested after he allegedly pulled a gun during an argument in the plaza near Orchard Mesa’s Cruisers Bar. At approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of an fight involving a man who pulled a gun on another person in a parking lot.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Two Mind Springs workers arrested in Mesa County on extortion charges

A senior director at Mind Springs Health and a former worker at its Circle Program were arrested and jailed late Thursday on criminal charges, local and state documents show. Megan Navarro, senior clinical director, and Gary Swenson, a former peer counselor at Mind Springs’ residential treatment program in Grand Junction, were arrested and placed in the Mesa County Jail, each charged with criminal extortion and attempting to influence a public servant.
MESA COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy