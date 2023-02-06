Read full article on original website
Two Colorado chefs are semi-finalists in the 2023 James Beard Awards, the Oscars of the food worldColorado JillGrand Junction, CO
Grand Junction voted one of world's the best tourist destinations. What's your favorite place in Colorado?Kelly E.Grand Junction, CO
This Colorado city made the New York Times ‘52 Places to Go in 2023’ listBrittany AnasGrand Junction, CO
KJCT8
Grand Valley Power increasing rates soon
Montrose Regional Health is trying to attract more caregivers by paying off their loans. Colorado Mesa University Mavericks start another baseball season. Colorado Mesa University Mavericks held their first 2023 baseball home game. Lincoln Park Pool improvements planned.
Land Use Codes causing waves in Delta.
Delta County is currently discussing changing the land use codes adopted during the pandemic, but residents have been voicing thier concerns with the new policies.
KJCT8
Meth contamination clean-up jobs becoming more common
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Littleton, Englewood, Arvada, and Boulder. All Colorado towns and cities with libraries that have been shut down due to meth contamination. Littleton’s Bemis Library started curbside pickup Thursday after they had to close their doors for a cleanup. One company has carved out a...
KJCT8
Lincoln Park Pool improvements planned
Montrose Regional Health launches program to repay employee student loans. Montrose Regional Health is trying to attract more caregivers by paying off their loans. Colorado Mesa University Mavericks start another baseball season.
KJCT8
Mesa County Health sheds light on SNAP reduction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic households have received extra Supplement Nutrition Assistance Programs benefits. Starting the week of February 19th, those households will receive their last emergency allotment. In March, households who received those extra benefits will see their emergency allotment return back...
A Popular Grand Junction Colorado Big Box Store is Closing Its Doors
It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
KJCT8
Commissioner says County is taking steps to find “viable solution” to Orchard Mesa Pool
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Emails from Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout, County Commissioner Janet Rowland, and School Board President Andrea Haitz showed a disagreement between what’s being drafted and what was shared via press release. Commissioner Rowland says there is no animosity between the three entities determining the...
KJCT8
Montrose Regional Health launches program to repay employee student loans
Colorado Mesa University Mavericks start another baseball season. Colorado Mesa University Mavericks held their first 2023 baseball home game. Lincoln Park Pool improvements planned.
KJCT8
Police seeking construction site thieves
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department is trying to track down two people in connection to a burglary at a construction site. Two men are accused of trespassing on a construction site in the 600 block of 26 ½ Road in the early morning hours of Jan. 30.
KJCT8
Delta County planning commission meeting moved online due to potential threats
Delta, Colo. (KJCT) - Wednesday’s Delta County planning commission meeting is moved online and staff are sent home for the day due to a potential threat of violence. According to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, a concerned citizen called to report a rumor of a group of people planning to attend the meeting with the intent of causing disruptions and even vandalism.
kubcgold.com
Habitat for Humanity in Montrose Colorado
Have you stopped by the Montrose Habitat for Humanity Restore? So many gently used items. I've seen couches for as low as $50.00, Kitchen items, clothes, and more. Did you know there is so much more to Habitat for Humanity?. They build homes for Veterans and families that meet income...
4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
Delta announces new hot air balloon festival.
The City of Delta is adding a Hot Air Balloon Festival to the docket for their annual 4th of July Fireworks show.
KJCT8
Xcel’s hedging practice could save you money, or make you overpay
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - If you use Xcel’s natural gas to heat your home, you just placed a bet on next winter’s energy bills that you probably don’t know about, and Xcel made that bet with your money. If the energy company is right, you and...
KJCT8
Sunny and a little warmer today, warmer this weekend with more clouds
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Some scattered clouds continued to linger around the higher elevations of the Western Slope yesterday evening, mostly around the Continental Divide. Those clouds cleared out through the overnight hours, and we started off our Friday morning with sunny skies all across the region. Sunny skies continue today, then clouds and temperatures are on the increase this weekend before our next snow chance next week.
KJCT8
Dry today, brief snow chances tonight
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our Wednesday morning so far has played out pretty similar to the past couple of mornings around much of the Western Slope with plenty of sunshine with a few clouds passing through here and there. Clouds will start to increase later this afternoon, then a brief round of snow moves across the region this evening and into the overnight hours. We’ll start drying out once again to close out the work week.
KJCT8
Colorado family begs for sentimental items to be returned from stolen U-Haul
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Imagine everything you own, including sentimental items, gone within a matter of seconds. One Denver family was in the process of moving to a new home when they left their U-Haul parked outside, packed up overnight. Gabriale Voeltner and her four kids prepared for their...
KJCT8
CMU President John Marshall attends State of the Union Address
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Mesa University President John Marshall traveled to Washington D.C. earlier this week to attend the State of the Union Address. Now, Marshall is back in Colorado and sharing his experience. The truth is, at CMU, we really have been laboring for some time to...
KJCT8
One arrested after argument near Cruisers Bar turned violent
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One man was arrested after he allegedly pulled a gun during an argument in the plaza near Orchard Mesa’s Cruisers Bar. At approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of an fight involving a man who pulled a gun on another person in a parking lot.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Two Mind Springs workers arrested in Mesa County on extortion charges
A senior director at Mind Springs Health and a former worker at its Circle Program were arrested and jailed late Thursday on criminal charges, local and state documents show. Megan Navarro, senior clinical director, and Gary Swenson, a former peer counselor at Mind Springs’ residential treatment program in Grand Junction, were arrested and placed in the Mesa County Jail, each charged with criminal extortion and attempting to influence a public servant.
