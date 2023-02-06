Lakers’ Rutecki, Enders win at Class C wrestling sectionals

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Evan Rutecki and Broden Enders led the way for the Cazenovia wrestling team, each of them winning in their respective weight classes during last Saturday’s Section III Class C championships at Little Falls.

Wrestling at 110 pounds, Rutecki, a junior, improved to 32-7 on the season. He pinned Little Falls’ Nick Sylstra in 68 seconds to reach the final, where he dominated Adironack’s Cole Croniser and won 15-3.

Meanwhile, at 152 pounds Enders, also a junior, gained a 7-0 shutout over General Brown’s Ryan McMananan in the semifinals to reach a title bout where Enders pinned Phoenix’s Avery LaRobardiere early in the third period and moved his overall record to 32-7.

The Lakers took seventh place in a 10-team field with 81 points as Adirondack, with 189 points, edged Lowville (184.5) for the top spot.

Gabriel Sanchez finished fourth at 145 pounds, getting to the consolation bracket final but taking a narrow 6-5 defeat to Little Falls’ Brandon Harrington.

At 215 pounds, Exazander Simzer earned fifth place by claiming an 11-10 thriller over Little Falls’ Ross Richard as Bryce Enders (145 pounds) and John Fowler (172 pounds) each got sixth-place finishes.

Over at Central Valley Academy, the sectional Class B meet had Chittenango finish eighth out of nine teams, its total of 50 points well back of the 234.5 host CVA put up to beat Camden’s second-place 218.5.

Jacob Ezzo had the Bears’ best finish, getting to fourth place at 285 pounds, though Josh Salsman (Camden) pinned him in the semifinals and Ethan Monroe (South Jefferson/Sandy Creek) did the same in the consolation bracket final.

Edward Geer earned fifth place at 138 pounds when he pinned Camden’s Bradley Reader in 2:25. At 160 pounds, Quentin Mohamed won 6-2 over Mexico’s Seth Prentice to also finish fifth as Luke Martin, to finish fifth at 215 pounds, pinned Jordan-Elbridge’s Raiden Yale in 59 seconds.

Many of these same wrestlers will make their way to Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena this Saturday for the sectional Division II championships, which determine automatic berths in the Feb. 24-25 state meet in Albany.