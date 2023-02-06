Read full article on original website
Girls Basketball: Sparta edges out Pope John in key NJAC-American clash
Bailey Chapman scored a game high 21 points to lead Sparta to a narrow 48-47 victory over Pope John in a key clash in the North Jersey Athletic Conference-American division, in Sparta. With the win, Sparta (15-7) moves a game ahead of Pope John (18-6) in the American division standings....
Third quarter run propels Wood-Ridge past Lodi - Girls basketball recap
Wood-Ridge overcame a slow start on offense to win its fourth straight game in a 39-34 victory over Lodi in Wood-Ridge. Ava Rizos finished as Wood-Ridge’s leading scorer, tallying 11 points. Wood-Ridge (10-11) was down 10-5 after the first quarter but went on a 17-8 run in the third quarter to take a seven-point lead.
Morristown over No. 19 Pope John - Girls basketball recap
Cameron McGinley starred for Morristown with 28 points in its 67-61 win over Pope John, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Sparta. Maya Summerville recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds while also blocking seven shots. Morristown outscored Pope John 16-8 in the second quarter to take a 32-26 lead into halftime before maintaining that lead with a 22-19 third quarter edge.
Who are N.J. boys basketball’s top unsung heroes & underrated players in 2023?
The headlines are stolen every year by players across the state who light up the scoreboard. But to win games and battle for championships, it takes everyone. That includes players who do all the little things right and sometimes get overlooked. These unsung heroes fly under the radar as they make game-changing plays week after week. They do what is necessary to win games.
5-star basketball recruit, N.J. native Naas Cunningham includes Rutgers in Top 5
New Jersey native and 5-star forward Naas Cunningham has narrowed his list of schools down to a Top 5, according to On3. That list includes Rutgers, Duke, Kansas, Memphis and UCLA. The 6-foot-7 junior is ranked as a Top 10 player in the country, according to industry composite rankings. Cunningham...
Former N.J. 5-star recruit finds latest home in winding college football career
Antonio Alfano has found a new home. The former five-star defensive line recruit from Colonia — who starred at Bergen Catholic, Rahway and Colonia High School before who signed with Alabama in the class of 2019 — is currently enrolled at Lackawanna College in Scranton, Pennsylvania, according to 247Sports’ Brian Dohn.
Rutgers football recruiting update: Top targets headed back to campus once dead period ends
Rutgers’ football program is gearing up for another recruiting run following the latest dead period which will end on Feb. 28. The staff is in the early stages of planning its next junior days, tentatively scheduled for March 4 and 5. Like the two from earlier this year, you can expect more four-stars, and highly-recruited three-stars, as well as return trips from some of Rutgers’ prior visitors.
HS basketball blowout turns to jubilee with highlight dunks and 3s (WATCH)
A lopsided game took a positive turn last week and produced a viral highlight reel when Thomas Edison Energy Charter’s Evan Gilpin brought the crowd to life at Montgomery High School with a couple of 3-pointers. Senior Andrew Lavali added a memorable dunk and an unforgettable celebration. As seen...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
WINNERS: Five NJ Powerball Players Take Home $50K
There were five New Jersey Powerball players who took home $50,000 apiece in the Saturday, Feb. 4 drawing, state Lottery officials said. Five tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Bergen County: 7-Eleven #38078, 111 Union Ave., East...
One of 2 N.J. women missing for a month is found, officials say
One of two New Jersey women who have been missing for a month has been located, authorities said. Imani Glover, of Morristown, was found Tuesday, the Morris County Prosecutor’s said Wednesday. The whereabouts of Glover’s girlfriend — Destiny Owens, of East Orange, — are still unknown, according to Owens’...
Move high school start times later, most N.J. residents say in new poll
The majority of New Jersey residents support pushing high school starting times later amid nationwide concerns that teenagers are not getting enough sleep, according to a new poll. The Fairleigh Dickinson University poll released Friday found 55% of those surveyed supported a proposal in the state Legislature that would set...
Inside an independent grocery owner’s quest to keep N.J. healthy (and survive inflation)
As owner of Green Acres Health Food Store in Piscataway, Waqar Arain has dedicated his life to helping New Jerseyans live healthy and productive lives. Arain, a Pakistani immigrant, took over the popular Central Jersey store in 2011 (first opened in 1977) after years spent working in finance, learning the business from an uncle who was running a similar store.
WINNER: NJ Powerball Player Takes Home $100K At Burlington Wawa
There were two third-tier New Jersey Lottery winners in the Powerball drawing, winning prizes of $100,000 and $50,000. Their tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball on Monday, Feb. 6. One Washington state Lottery player won the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot. The winning NJ tickets were...
N.J. reports 1,070 COVID cases, 7 deaths
New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 1,070 COVID-19 cases and seven new confirmed deaths. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 1,147 — down 10% from a week ago and down 46% from a month ago. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.93. A...
N.J. weather: Winter coastal storm to bring heavy rain, gusty winds on Super Bowl Sunday
Just like a washing machine on repeat mode, a winter storm will be moving towards New Jersey this weekend without bringing any accumulating snow. Instead, parts of the Garden State will get soaked with rain, forecasters say. Although some snowflakes may fall when the storm system arrives in South Jersey...
A $1,000,000 and 5 $50,000 Powerball Tickets Sold In New Jersey
It’s always so cool when someone in the area is a winner when it comes to the lottery. Whether it’s $1 or $1,000,000, it’s always cool when a local lottery player sees some money come back their way after the winning numbers are drawn. The Powerball jackpot...
The devastating earthquake in Turkey spells heartbreak for this N.J. family | Calavia-Robertson
Most of Nutley resident Tacettin Arici’s family lives in Turkey, his homeland. And the same is true for his wife, who’s also Turkish. That’s why, he says, when they first learned of the devastating, 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria Monday – one of the strongest to rock the region in the last century – they both “instantly went crazy” trying to reach their loved ones.
WATCH: Emotional Hall of Fame reveals for Jets legends Darrelle Revis, Joe Klecko
Thursday night, it was revealed the Darrelle Revis and Joe Klecko would be members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023. The former New York Jets players were named as members of the next class at the NFL Honors.
High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer
WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
