New Jersey State

NJ.com

Morristown over No. 19 Pope John - Girls basketball recap

Cameron McGinley starred for Morristown with 28 points in its 67-61 win over Pope John, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Sparta. Maya Summerville recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds while also blocking seven shots. Morristown outscored Pope John 16-8 in the second quarter to take a 32-26 lead into halftime before maintaining that lead with a 22-19 third quarter edge.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Who are N.J. boys basketball’s top unsung heroes & underrated players in 2023?

The headlines are stolen every year by players across the state who light up the scoreboard. But to win games and battle for championships, it takes everyone. That includes players who do all the little things right and sometimes get overlooked. These unsung heroes fly under the radar as they make game-changing plays week after week. They do what is necessary to win games.
NJ.com

Rutgers football recruiting update: Top targets headed back to campus once dead period ends

Rutgers’ football program is gearing up for another recruiting run following the latest dead period which will end on Feb. 28. The staff is in the early stages of planning its next junior days, tentatively scheduled for March 4 and 5. Like the two from earlier this year, you can expect more four-stars, and highly-recruited three-stars, as well as return trips from some of Rutgers’ prior visitors.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

WINNERS: Five NJ Powerball Players Take Home $50K

There were five New Jersey Powerball players who took home $50,000 apiece in the Saturday, Feb. 4 drawing, state Lottery officials said. Five tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Bergen County: 7-Eleven #38078, 111 Union Ave., East...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

One of 2 N.J. women missing for a month is found, officials say

One of two New Jersey women who have been missing for a month has been located, authorities said. Imani Glover, of Morristown, was found Tuesday, the Morris County Prosecutor’s said Wednesday. The whereabouts of Glover’s girlfriend — Destiny Owens, of East Orange, — are still unknown, according to Owens’...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Inside an independent grocery owner’s quest to keep N.J. healthy (and survive inflation)

As owner of Green Acres Health Food Store in Piscataway, Waqar Arain has dedicated his life to helping New Jerseyans live healthy and productive lives. Arain, a Pakistani immigrant, took over the popular Central Jersey store in 2011 (first opened in 1977) after years spent working in finance, learning the business from an uncle who was running a similar store.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. reports 1,070 COVID cases, 7 deaths

New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 1,070 COVID-19 cases and seven new confirmed deaths. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 1,147 — down 10% from a week ago and down 46% from a month ago. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.93. A...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

The devastating earthquake in Turkey spells heartbreak for this N.J. family | Calavia-Robertson

Most of Nutley resident Tacettin Arici’s family lives in Turkey, his homeland. And the same is true for his wife, who’s also Turkish. That’s why, he says, when they first learned of the devastating, 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria Monday – one of the strongest to rock the region in the last century – they both “instantly went crazy” trying to reach their loved ones.
NUTLEY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer

WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
