wbrc.com
Update on Highway 119 widening project in Shelby Co.
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Highway 119 widening project in Alabaster is making headway. It’s been on the city’s to-do list for many years. The project aims to get rid of traffic congestion and create new growth in the area. So when can you expect to see...
ABC 33/40 News
Fire Chief works to bring ambulance to city incase of critical situation
The City of Springville voted against leasing an ambulance at a recent council meeting, presented by the fire chief. Currently, the city contracts their ambulance services through RPS. Chief Richard Harvey said he wants to lease an ambulance as a backup, incase RPS is too busy during a critical situation.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works set to shut off delinquent customer’s water; bill assistance available
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You have only one week left to pay your Birmingham Water Works bill before the utility starts shutting off your water. This comes after a year of billing issue and overpayments, and while they say all bills are correct now, more than 20 thousand people have not paid.
Construction on new Ford dealership at Palisades Mall will soon begin
The long-awaited Stivers Ford dealership in Birmingham’s Palisades Mall is set to break ground within the next month according to Pell City based contractor Goodgame Company. Goodgame Company received a building permit for over $15 million this month to begin work on the project which was first announced in...
Crews respond to chemical spill in downtown Birmingham
Crews are working the scene of a chemical spill in downtown Birmingham.
ABC 33/40 News
Harsher penalties in store for people caught littering in Gadsden
Gadsden City Council members approved an amendment to the city's code which upped the fines for those caught littering. The amendment came after Mayor Craig Ford shed light on large litter piles in the city. For the first offense, there's a fine of up to $500 and a minimum of...
wbrc.com
Critical Repair Program providing Birmingham residents with an opportunity to restore their homes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Do you need repairs made in your home? The Birmingham Office of Community Development is working to provide help. This is the return of the Critical Repair Program. City representatives tell me the slots filled so quickly last time, and that is why they are glad that it is returning.
ABC 33/40 News
County commission approves funding for amphitheater project despite community concerns
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A proposed amphitheater project has taken another step forward after the Jefferson County Commission voted to commit $5 million in funding to the project during Thursday's meeting. The vote passed with three commissioners voting in favor, one voting against and one abstaining from the vote....
Birmingham police cruiser involved in crash on University Boulevard
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham Police Department cruiser was involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning. According to the Birmingham Police Department, the accident happened just after 4 a.m. at University Boulevard and 20th Street. The crash was described by an officer on the scene as a “very slow-moving wreck.” No injuries were reported.
Shooting in parking lot of Fairfield store leaves 2 wounded
Gunfire erupted in the parking lot of a Fairfield gas station Thursday night, wounding two people. The shots rang out just before 10:30 p.m. at the Citgo on Valley Road. Authorities said the shooting happened outside of the store near the gas pumps. Two adult males were wounded. Both men...
Plane gets stuck in mud after landing at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — No injuries were reported after a UPS plane landed and got stuck in mud early Thursday morning at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. According to airport spokesperson Kim Hunt, the plane landed and was taxing to its designated area around 5:10 a.m. when the pilot took a turn away from the surface and […]
ABC 33/40 News
ADEM says landfill fire expected to be out in 'matter of weeks, if not sooner'
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — The Alabama Department of Environmental Management said Friday that the fire at a Moody landfill is expected to be out in a matter of weeks, if not sooner. ADEM Director Lance LeFleur gave the update in a statement to the Environmental Management Commission. In the...
wbrc.com
Suspect kills himself during traffic stop in Oxford
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man shot and killed himself during an attempted traffic stop in Oxford Thursday night, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade says deputies attempted to pull over a suspect in a case involving a volunteer coach having sexual contact with children.
wvtm13.com
Alabama Power customers getting refunds this summer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved the refund to be paid to eligible Alabama Power customers in August. The decision came after the company reported it was above the allowed rate of return range by $62 million in 2022. There’s no word yet on...
ABC 33/40 News
School custodian surprised with car from co-workers
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Bryan Elementary School employee was gifted a car Wednesday morning after losing her car earlier this month. A Jefferson County Schools spokesperson said head custodian Karen Trotter's vehicle caught fire last week and since then she’s been getting rides from friends and family.
Meat Depot Open Now After Northport Cost Kutter Grocery Store Closes
A new grocery store is open in Northport to replace the short-lived Cost Kutter store in the old Save A Lot building in Buford Plaza off McFarland Boulevard. The long-running Save A Lot permanently closed in June 2021 and Alabama's first Cost Kutter grocery store opened in the space that November before also closing at the end of last month.
ABC 33/40 News
Driver, pedestrian killed after car crashes into utility pole in Ensley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were killed after a car crashed into a utility pole in the Ensley community early Wednesday morning. The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner Office said both the driver of the car, 25-year-old Lamarcus Mahdee Stanley, and a pedestrian, 44-year-old Miraunda Michelle Williams, died. The...
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama school safety questions arise after guns are found at two local elementary schools
Questions regarding safety in Alabama schools have been brought up after guns were found at two local elementary schools. On Jan. 25, Jefferson County School Resource Officers were made aware of weapon on the Clay Elementary campus. A gun was found, the student was taken into custody and no student was physically harmed.
City of Birmingham aims to reduce effects of fines and fees
Birmingham is aiming to reduce the effects of municipal fines and fees on residents, the city announced Thursday.
44-year-old woman ID’d as pedestrian fatally struck in Birmingham crash that also killed driver
Authorities have released the name of a woman killed when she was struck by a vehicle in Ensley in a crash that also left the driver dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office Thursday identified the victim as Miraunda Michelle Williams. She was 44. Birmingham police and Birmingham Fire and...
