wbrc.com

Update on Highway 119 widening project in Shelby Co.

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Highway 119 widening project in Alabaster is making headway. It’s been on the city’s to-do list for many years. The project aims to get rid of traffic congestion and create new growth in the area. So when can you expect to see...
ALABASTER, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Fire Chief works to bring ambulance to city incase of critical situation

The City of Springville voted against leasing an ambulance at a recent council meeting, presented by the fire chief. Currently, the city contracts their ambulance services through RPS. Chief Richard Harvey said he wants to lease an ambulance as a backup, incase RPS is too busy during a critical situation.
SPRINGVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Harsher penalties in store for people caught littering in Gadsden

Gadsden City Council members approved an amendment to the city's code which upped the fines for those caught littering. The amendment came after Mayor Craig Ford shed light on large litter piles in the city. For the first offense, there's a fine of up to $500 and a minimum of...
GADSDEN, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham police cruiser involved in crash on University Boulevard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham Police Department cruiser was involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning. According to the Birmingham Police Department, the accident happened just after 4 a.m. at University Boulevard and 20th Street. The crash was described by an officer on the scene as a “very slow-moving wreck.” No injuries were reported.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Shooting in parking lot of Fairfield store leaves 2 wounded

Gunfire erupted in the parking lot of a Fairfield gas station Thursday night, wounding two people. The shots rang out just before 10:30 p.m. at the Citgo on Valley Road. Authorities said the shooting happened outside of the store near the gas pumps. Two adult males were wounded. Both men...
FAIRFIELD, AL
wbrc.com

Suspect kills himself during traffic stop in Oxford

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man shot and killed himself during an attempted traffic stop in Oxford Thursday night, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade says deputies attempted to pull over a suspect in a case involving a volunteer coach having sexual contact with children.
OXFORD, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama Power customers getting refunds this summer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved the refund to be paid to eligible Alabama Power customers in August. The decision came after the company reported it was above the allowed rate of return range by $62 million in 2022. There’s no word yet on...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

School custodian surprised with car from co-workers

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Bryan Elementary School employee was gifted a car Wednesday morning after losing her car earlier this month. A Jefferson County Schools spokesperson said head custodian Karen Trotter's vehicle caught fire last week and since then she’s been getting rides from friends and family.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Driver, pedestrian killed after car crashes into utility pole in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were killed after a car crashed into a utility pole in the Ensley community early Wednesday morning. The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner Office said both the driver of the car, 25-year-old Lamarcus Mahdee Stanley, and a pedestrian, 44-year-old Miraunda Michelle Williams, died. The...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

