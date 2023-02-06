First Savings Financial: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $2.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jeffersonville, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 41 cents.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $28.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $21.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSFG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSFG