New York City, NY

Bwog

Bwoglines: War On Rats Edition

New York’s hottest Bwogline has it all: news on Monday’s earthquakes, the Pence-Trump feud escalates, and rat fighting! Editor’s Note: Mentions of Death. Happening in the World: Death tolls continue to rise in Turkey and Syria after Monday’s devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake, now with more than 21,000 people dead. Efforts to search through the rubble for survivors and to provide resources to those found continue. Still, with more than four days since the first quake, the situation looks grim to rescuers racing against time and freezing temperatures. Moreover, despite several countries pledging donations and personnel, getting assistance to survivors is difficult due to logistical issues, opening the possibility of a secondary disaster. (BBC)
Bwog

Bwoglines: State Of The Union Edition

Updates on the earthquake in Turkey, carsharing in the city, and last night’s presidential address. Editor’s note: mentions of death. Happening in the World: Rescue and recovery efforts continue in southern Turkey and northern Syria in the wake of two major earthquakes. Nearly 8 thousand deaths have been confirmed so far. Rescuers search through the rubble for survivors and are pressed for time as the search enters the second night of freezing-cold temperatures. Cases of emergency response services arriving too late have already emerged. The devastation is the result of two over-7-magnitude earthquakes that occurred a few hours apart on Monday. (BBC)
Bwog

Roti Roll Closes Due To Health Code Violations

The NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene has released its findings from an inspection on February 7 that led to the restaurant’s closure. Roti Roll, the popular late-night restaurant located on Amsterdam Avenue, has closed by order of New York City’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. The closure follows an inspection on Tuesday, February 7, which resulted in multiple violations issued against the restaurant.
Bwog

Barnard College Named A Fulbright Top Producing Institution For U.S. Students

On Friday, February 10, Barnard was recognized as one of the institutions that received the greatest number of offers for the 2022-2023 Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program. Barnard College will be recognized as a “Fulbright Top Producing Institution” for the sixth year and stands among the top liberal arts institutions with 11 Fulbright offers received by Barnard students. Among known data, Fulbright was the top destination for the Barnard class of 2022, with seven students heading onto Fulbright after graduating. More students from the graduating class joined Fulbright than any corporate or non-profit employer, and Fulbright recipients were second only to students who went to Columbia graduate schools. Combined with four Barnard alumni from previous graduating classes, these 11 students broke Barnard’s record for most participants in the Fulbright program.
