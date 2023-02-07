On Friday, February 10, Barnard was recognized as one of the institutions that received the greatest number of offers for the 2022-2023 Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program. Barnard College will be recognized as a “Fulbright Top Producing Institution” for the sixth year and stands among the top liberal arts institutions with 11 Fulbright offers received by Barnard students. Among known data, Fulbright was the top destination for the Barnard class of 2022, with seven students heading onto Fulbright after graduating. More students from the graduating class joined Fulbright than any corporate or non-profit employer, and Fulbright recipients were second only to students who went to Columbia graduate schools. Combined with four Barnard alumni from previous graduating classes, these 11 students broke Barnard’s record for most participants in the Fulbright program.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO