ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, IA

Fiancé arrested after Iowa woman’s head injury turns out to be a gunshot wound

By Dan Hendrickson
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z67qT_0keXq80F00

GRAND JUNCTION, Iowa (WHO) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said a woman who called 911 to report she’d injured her head in a household fall had actually been shot. Now her fiancé is charged with shooting her, according to court documents.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office reports that it was called to a home in the 1000 block of E. Main Street in Grand Junction on Friday, February 4 at 9:52pm. The caller told the dispatcher that they had fallen and hit their head against a door. When paramedics arrived, they suspected the injuries were from a gunshot, not a fall – according to a news release.

Coach of Starts Right Here shooting victim calls for change

On Sunday, 31-year-old Adam Coy of Grand Junction was arrested and charged with attempted murder, domestic abuse and willful injury. According to online court records, Coy was the victim’s fiancé and they lived together in the home. A police report said the victim was shot in the back of the head intentionally by Coy.

The victim’s name and condition are not being released at this time.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 1

Related
theperrynews.com

Man dies of gunshot early Wednesday at Adel crossroads

ADEL, Iowa — A distressed man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound early Wednesday at a busy intersection here. An officer of the Adel Police Department heard several gunshots about 2:30 a.m. while on patrol in the area of 11th and Greene streets. At about the same time a...
ADEL, IA
yourfortdodge.com

Investigation underway in Webster County After Stabbing at Local Hotel

The Fort Dodge Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened last night at a hotel in Fort Dodge. According to Fort Dodge Police Department Captain Dennis Quinn, at approximately 11:30 P.M. the Webster County Telecommunications Center received a call of male that had arrived at Unity Point Emergency Room with multiple stab wounds.
FORT DODGE, IA
iheart.com

Central Iowa Man Charged With Attempted Murder

(Greene County, IA) -- A central Iowa man is charged with shooting his fiancé. The Greene County Sheriff's Office says a woman called 9-1-1 Friday night and said she fell and hit her head. Paramedics arrived and suspected the injuries were from a gunshot. The woman's fiancé, 31-year-old Adam...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Tipped over candle sparks house fire in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A house fire broke out Thursday afternoon after a lit candle was tipped over. At around 1:30 p.m. the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 1900 block of Francis Avenue. When fire crews arrived they discovered flames coming from a back bedroom in […]
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Another Suspect Arrested in Connection to an Alleged January Incident at Casino in Jefferson

Another suspect has been arrested for an alleged January incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, 48-year-old Dawn Miller of Carroll was playing a slot machine when she won a jackpot of $1,223 at 10:49pm on January 26th. Miller found 36-year-old Jessica Baxter of Carroll and asked her to sit in her seat. Baxter then claimed the winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form for the winnings, which certifies under the penalty of perjury, to claim the winning jackpot.
JEFFERSON, IA
thebestmix1055.com

Two men arrested following fight

Fremont police arrested two men following a fight today. Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Morningside Road in reference to a physical disturbance. Police observed two men fighting in the middle of the parking lot. After Armstrong Harry, 26, of Fremont and Benedictos Kaier, 38, of Storm Lake,...
FREMONT, NE
WHO 13

‘Run, Hide, Fight’ training offered by Polk County Sheriff’s Office

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s one of everybody’s worst fears, an active shooter situation. It can happen anywhere. That’s why the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is offering presentations about “Run, Hide, Fight.” It’s a program designed to prepare people if they’re ever confronted with this dangerous situation. The training, which was developed by the Federal Emergency […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny fire briefly forces residents out of home

ANKENY, Iowa — A fire briefly forced people out of their home on Tuesday afternoon in Ankeny. The fire happened on Northwest Chapel Drive in a residential area between Faith Baptist Bible College and the Prairie Ridge area. No one was hurt in the fire. The residents are able...
ANKENY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Grand Junction Man Sentenced to Probation for Drug Possession

A Grand Junction man was recently sentenced to probation for a drug incident. According to court documents, 61-year-old Mark Morrow pled guilty to two Class D Felonies for his third or subsequent offense for possession of methamphetamine and his third or subsequent offense for possession of marijuana. He had two five year prison sentences suspended and was placed on probation for a total of two years.
GRAND JUNCTION, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State cites Iowa care facilities for death, injury and resident abuse

Several Iowa care facilities for the elderly and disabled have been cited recently for death, injury and resident abuse. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has proposed a total of $105,250 in state fines against the six homes. All but $1,000 of those fines are being held in suspension while regulators at the Centers […] The post State cites Iowa care facilities for death, injury and resident abuse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Will Keeps surprises Starts Right Here students weeks after shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Weeks after adeadly shooting, Starts Right Here Founder Will Keeps got to see some his students in person. Keeps posted a photo to Facebook showing his surprise visit to the Kurtz Opportunity Center in Des Moines, where the students are currently learning. Keeps continues to...
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Grand Junction Man Charged with Attempted Murder for Alleged Weekend Incident

A Grand Junction man faces an attempted murder charge following an alleged weekend incident. According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the incident happened at 9:52pm Saturday when a 911 call came from 1002 Main Street East in Grand Junction. The caller said they fell and hit their head against a door. When Grand Junction Rescue arrived on scene and assessed the victim, they advised the sheriff’s office of a possible gunshot wound. Greene County Ambulance also assisted at the scene.
GRAND JUNCTION, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Fort Dodge Man Arrested for Alleged December Incident at Casino in Jefferson

A Fort Dodge man faces felony charges for an alleged December incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, a woman was playing a slot machine on December 30, 2022 and the machine hit a jackpot of $3,898. The woman asked 51-year-old John Cook of Fort Dodge to switch places with her. Cook claimed the jackpot winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form. Court documents show surveillance video was reviewed by the assigned Division of Criminal Investigation agent to the casino and saw that the woman won the jackpot.
FORT DODGE, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Police Report February 7, 2023

9:01am: An officer assisted the Code Enforcement Officer in towing vehicles from (3) Jefferson addresses. 12:38pm: Tammy Binkley reported Suspicious Persons attempting to gain entry to a residence in the 500 Block of East Garfield Street. A vehicle plate and description was given, as the subjects had left before officers arrived. The officer checked with the property owner and was advised that no one had permission to be there. The officer later located the subjects and spoke to them about the issue. They were advised not to return to the property, or face criminal charges.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

DCI Assisting Greene County Sheriff’s Office with Possible Shooting

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Greene County Sheriff’s Office of a possible shooting in Grand Junction. According to a press release from DCI, the Greene County Communications Center received a 911 phone call at 9:52pm on Saturday in the 1000 block of Main Street East in Grand Junction. The DCI reports a caller told dispatch they fell and hit their head against a door.
GRAND JUNCTION, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy