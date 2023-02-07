Read full article on original website
GBI pushes back on 'friendly fire' allegations in shooting at Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site
ATLANTA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is pushing back on claims on social media that a Georgia State Patrol officer was shot by his fellow law enforcement officers during a raid at the planned public safety training facility site in DeKalb County. Officials released body camera footage on Wednesday...
1 dead after shooting outside SW Atlanta fire station
A man was shot and killed outside of a southwest Atlanta fire station Thursday night, authorities said.
Retired GBI Agent speaks on possible evidence in body cam footage of protester killed
"The GBI has the answers, and they can tell you how many shots each officer fired,” said Robinson.
GBI comments on Atlanta police releasing bodycam video of deadly shooting that injured trooper
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is responding to the Atlanta Police Department after APD released hours of bodycam video from the day of a deadly shooting involving state troopers at the future site of the Atlanta Public Training Center.
Police investigating shooting in southwest Atlanta
Police did not say if the shooting happened inside the store or outside or how many people were injured.
VIDEO: Arrest made in string of robberies connected to gay dating app in metro Atlanta
Gwinnett County family notified teen girl missing since July 2022 found dead. The remains of a 16-year-old Norcross girl who was reported missing since July 2022 have been identified by Gwinnett County police officials. Midtown Connector Project gets new CEO. Updated: 3 hours ago. The project aims to create a...
Police: Possible suspect in custody for double shooting during Buckhead drug deal
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have a possible suspect is in custody after a double shooting in Buckhead Thursday night. The Atlanta Police Department says the shooting happened just after 6 p.m.on the 3000 block of Peachtree Road near Pharr Road. At the scene, responding officers say they found two men...
Deja News: Brian Nichols killed four in 2005 courthouse rampage
FROM OUR ARCHIVES: A review of the news that made The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s front pages through the decades.
Atlanta loses major music festival, partially due to security concerns and fights over gun control
Georgia law says guns cannot be banned on public property.
Bystander injured after argument escalates to gunfire in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - A man is recovering in the hospital after police say he was mistakenly hit during a gunfight in southeast Atlanta. Police say they were called to the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue SE at around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday after reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found...
Republic Lounge murder: Brother of Michael Gidewon breaks silence, offers his own reward
ATLANTA - Just hours after Atlanta Police identified a suspect in the fatal shooting that happened outside Republic Lounge over the weekend, the brother of the victim has broken his silence, penning a message to the killer and offering his own reward for his capture. Investigators say they are looking...
At least 500 Georgians ripped off in romance fraud, FBI urges people to be careful Valentine’s Day
They say con artists ripped off at least 500 people in Georgia in 2021.
Suspect accused of attempting to kidnap baby on Beltline to appear in court
ATLANTA - A man accused of trying to kidnap a baby in a stroller on the Atlanta BeltLine is set to return to court Thursday morning. Declarence McGhee, 31, has been charged with attempted kidnapping and simple battery. Atlanta police say the charges stem from an incident in April 2022...
Judge removes public defender in Atlanta Public Schools cheating case
Judge gave the defendants until March 16 to find new representation or represent themselves.
Atlanta police release body cam from shooting at public safety training site 1/4
The Atlanta Police Department on February 8, 2023 released body worn camera footage related to the January 18, 2023 Georgia State Patrol Trooper shooting that occurred near the future site of the City of Atlanta's Public Safety Training Center. The footage is from APD officers assigned to the January 18, 2023 clearing detail who were nearby and responded to the shooting at the time it occurred. (Video 1/4).
New cityhood proposal would make Buckhead mayor one of highest paid mayors in U.S.
If passed, the Buckhead mayor would make more than what the mayor of Atlanta made last year and five times more than the mayor of Sandy Springs.
Crooks steal bike of Atlanta man living with autism
ATLANTA - Crooks steal the bike of a young man living with autism. It happened near DeKalb Avenue and Krog Street in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood of Atlanta. The bike was Naim Anwar Wares’s only was to work. His family is scrambling to find a bike. Anwar Wares...
Bullet-ridden car crashes in Midtown Atlanta, police say
A bullet-ridden car was found on a busy Midtown Atlanta street on Wednesday afternoon, according to Channel 2′s Bryan Mims.
Man accused of stalking waitress shot outside Atlanta sushi restaurant, police say
Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.
Teen arrested for Gainesville apartment shooting
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Police have made an arrest in a shooting that left a man in critical condition outside a Gainesville apartment on Monday. Quaran Jamir Jackson, 17, of Gillsville, was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, criminal attempt to commit murder and possession of a firearm to commit murder.
