Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police release body cam from shooting at public safety training site 1/4

The Atlanta Police Department on February 8, 2023 released body worn camera footage related to the January 18, 2023 Georgia State Patrol Trooper shooting that occurred near the future site of the City of Atlanta's Public Safety Training Center. The footage is from APD officers assigned to the January 18, 2023 clearing detail who were nearby and responded to the shooting at the time it occurred. (Video 1/4).
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Crooks steal bike of Atlanta man living with autism

ATLANTA - Crooks steal the bike of a young man living with autism. It happened near DeKalb Avenue and Krog Street in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood of Atlanta. The bike was Naim Anwar Wares’s only was to work. His family is scrambling to find a bike. Anwar Wares...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Teen arrested for Gainesville apartment shooting

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Police have made an arrest in a shooting that left a man in critical condition outside a Gainesville apartment on Monday. Quaran Jamir Jackson, 17, of Gillsville, was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, criminal attempt to commit murder and possession of a firearm to commit murder.
GAINESVILLE, GA

