Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Saints much-needed answer at QB walking right through their door
Quarterback has been an issue for the New Orleans Saints since Drew Brees retired, but Derek Carr is about to walk right through their door. Two things that we know for certain are that the New Orleans Saints need a quarterback and that the Las Vegas Raiders are going to trade Derek Carr this offseason. Whether the stars align for the two franchises to put the obvious puzzle piece in place remains to be seen. It’s sure looking like it, though.
Deion Sanders reveals the real problem with college football, and it’s not NIL
Taking over a downtrodden Colorado Buffaloes program, new head coach Deion Sanders understands fully the challenges that are ahead of him rebuilding this traditional Pac-12 doormat. Sanders caught up with FanSided‘s Matt Verderame and Patrick Allen at Radio Row ahead of Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix, courtesy of Oikos. Fascinated...
Tom Brady silences all doubt about NFL retirement, once and for all
Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady filed a letter reconfirming his retirement, putting any speculation of his future to bed. Nine days after Tom Brady announced his retirement on social media, the NFL legend has officially retired in 2023. According to Adam Schefter, Brady filed a letter on Friday with the NFL and NFLPA that confirmed his retirement on February 1.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Detroit Pistons’ projected starting lineup, depth chart with James Wiseman
The Detroit Pistons surprised some fans at yesterday’s trade deadline by trading Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox to the Warriors for James Wiseman. Although Bey being dealt wasn’t completely surprising, as his name had been mentioned in trade rumors for weeks, the return was, as Wiseman adds another center to a team that already has three young ones.
NFL Mock Draft: Steelers 7-round 2023 projection to give Kenny Pickett a real chance
The Pittsburgh Steelers believe Kenny Pickett is the future but they have to get him help. That’s the goal for this 2023 NFL mock draft for Pittsburgh. Kenny Pickett is the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers. There were plenty of skeptics regarding the former Pitt Panthers quarterback, to be sure, when the franchise selected him in the first round of last year’s draft. But once he took over as the starter, he made strides and proved that, at a bare minimum, he’s earned a chance to prove himself further moving forward.
Trevon Diggs has a perfect plan to help the Cowboys at wide receiver
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs had a big plan to bring the team some help at the wide receiver position. The Dallas Cowboys enter another offseason without a Super Bowl or NFC Championship Game appearance. The Cowboys were held to just 12 points against the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round, with the wide receiver position being a notable area of concern from that game. Cowboys fans are wondering how the team can improve. Cornerback Trevon Diggs has an idea.
Chiefs fan just ruined their Super Bowl chances by messing with Rocky
The Kansas City Chiefs may have already lost Super Bowl LVII because one of their fans decided to mess with the Rocky statue in Philadelphia. Travis Kelce warned fans of the Kansas City Chiefs not to even think about messing with the Rocky statue in Philadelphia ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
Dak Prescott is upset the Cowboys parted ways with Kellen Moore
Dak Prescott was less than thrilled when the Dallas Cowboys moved on from Kellen Moore. Up until this very offseason, Dak Prescott had only known Kellen Moore to be part of the same Dallas Cowboys family. Moore was let go shortly after the latest unmitigated disaster of a Dallas playoff...
Ohio State basketball: Gene Smith’s extension to Chris Holtmann looks foolish
The Ohio State basketball team is having the worst season they’ve had in 20 years. Not since the final year of Jim O’Brien’s tenure have the Buckeyes been under .500 this late in the year. Chris Holtmann is certainly hearing the calls from fans for him to be fired.
Vikings could be forced to make shocking cut this offseason
Vikings wideout Adam Thielen has out-priced his stay in Minnesota and could be a cap casualty this offseason. Adam Thielen could be considered something of a hometown hero on the Minnesota Vikings having been raised in the state and played on his hometown team for the last nine years. Unfortunately, he may need to grow new roots elsewhere.
Super Bowl 2023 coin toss prediction and pick (How to bet coin toss)
When the captains for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles meet at midfield before kickoff of Super Bowl 57, the first possession of the game and of the second half will be on the line, but so will one of my first bets of the night. We don’t even...
MLB trade grades: Early returns on Frankie Montas favor Cardinals front office
The St. Louis Cardinals may have won the Frankie Montas trade, and they weren’t even involved. The New York Yankees traded for Frankie Montas at last season’s deadline, and while it was deemed a success at the time, the right-handed hurler hasn’t been able to stay healthy since. This hurt the Yankees come the postseason, as pitching depth was a real concern of theirs.
Alabama Basketball: Is it the IBOB and why winning in Auburn matters
Alabama Basketball and the Bruce Pearls’ Auburn Tigers have been on different paths of late. Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide are rolling, while Auburn has stumbled. Nate Oats is now considered one of college basketball’s smartest coaches. Bruce Pearl is ready to fight fans. It would...
