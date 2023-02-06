ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Saints much-needed answer at QB walking right through their door

Quarterback has been an issue for the New Orleans Saints since Drew Brees retired, but Derek Carr is about to walk right through their door. Two things that we know for certain are that the New Orleans Saints need a quarterback and that the Las Vegas Raiders are going to trade Derek Carr this offseason. Whether the stars align for the two franchises to put the obvious puzzle piece in place remains to be seen. It’s sure looking like it, though.
Tom Brady silences all doubt about NFL retirement, once and for all

Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady filed a letter reconfirming his retirement, putting any speculation of his future to bed. Nine days after Tom Brady announced his retirement on social media, the NFL legend has officially retired in 2023. According to Adam Schefter, Brady filed a letter on Friday with the NFL and NFLPA that confirmed his retirement on February 1.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Mock Draft: Steelers 7-round 2023 projection to give Kenny Pickett a real chance

The Pittsburgh Steelers believe Kenny Pickett is the future but they have to get him help. That’s the goal for this 2023 NFL mock draft for Pittsburgh. Kenny Pickett is the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers. There were plenty of skeptics regarding the former Pitt Panthers quarterback, to be sure, when the franchise selected him in the first round of last year’s draft. But once he took over as the starter, he made strides and proved that, at a bare minimum, he’s earned a chance to prove himself further moving forward.
Trevon Diggs has a perfect plan to help the Cowboys at wide receiver

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs had a big plan to bring the team some help at the wide receiver position. The Dallas Cowboys enter another offseason without a Super Bowl or NFC Championship Game appearance. The Cowboys were held to just 12 points against the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round, with the wide receiver position being a notable area of concern from that game. Cowboys fans are wondering how the team can improve. Cornerback Trevon Diggs has an idea.
Vikings could be forced to make shocking cut this offseason

Vikings wideout Adam Thielen has out-priced his stay in Minnesota and could be a cap casualty this offseason. Adam Thielen could be considered something of a hometown hero on the Minnesota Vikings having been raised in the state and played on his hometown team for the last nine years. Unfortunately, he may need to grow new roots elsewhere.
MLB trade grades: Early returns on Frankie Montas favor Cardinals front office

The St. Louis Cardinals may have won the Frankie Montas trade, and they weren’t even involved. The New York Yankees traded for Frankie Montas at last season’s deadline, and while it was deemed a success at the time, the right-handed hurler hasn’t been able to stay healthy since. This hurt the Yankees come the postseason, as pitching depth was a real concern of theirs.
