ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, OH

Independence considers changes to RV, boat parking law

By Anna Azallion
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fFUHP_0keXpjPy00

The City of Independence is considering changes to its RV, trailer and boat parking law.

There are currently several restrictions, including only allowing them to stay in a front or side yard for up to 72 hours. That's long enough for the boats and campers to be unloaded or washed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RneHt_0keXpjPy00 City of Independence

These restrictions were written into the zoning code back in 2007, based on input from a committee.

"We invited people who owned campers on that committee. We invited people who were against campers on that committee and we tried to come up with a compromise that made everybody somewhat happy," said Carol Franzen, an Independence city council member.

Now, the council is working to update the law but still find a compromise.

“50% of people will tell you, 'It’s my property, I can do what I want with it,' and I agree with that — I’m a property owner myself, I want to be able to do what I want with my property," Franzen said. "However, you’ve got the other 50%, especially in subdivisions, who don’t believe that.”

This division is evident in the city's Facebook comments.

One commenter asked, "Why does it matter if my camper or boat is parked on my property year round?"

Another argued the other side and said, "There should be strict guidelines on this" and "I have seen kids nearly get run over from a backing RV."

The proposed changes include allowing boats and campers to sit in a driveway from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

"We have to listen to everybody and we have to consider everybody, so that's where this is coming from," Franzen said.

No final decisions were made at Monday's city council meeting. The council vote on the measure, but the vote would send it to Kenton County Planning and Development Services for more public comment and approval.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Parma Heights seeks to shut down late-night lawn mowing

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After numerous complaints by residents over the years regarding late-night shenanigans by disruptive neighbors, City Council is currently looking to update its noise ordinance. “We’re in the beginning stages of looking at a noise ordinance that is sensitive to residents’ needs around early morning and late-night...
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Lorain council approves license plate readers

LORAIN — Lorain will be the latest city in the county to get license plate readers, following Council approval Monday evening. City Council approved a $531,500, five-year contract with Flock Safety for 40 license plate readers. The contract was passed with an emergency clause, allowing it to go into effect once it passes Board of Control.
LORAIN, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman tries to take back a towed, stolen SUV valued at $200K: Solon Police Blotter

At 11:05 p.m. Jan. 28, an officer stopped a Mercedes Benz SUV for speeding as it traveled at 80 mph in a 60 mph zone on U.S. 422 eastbound. The officer noticed that the vehicle registration number on the SUV did not match that of the driver’s registration. The SUV was towed and the driver, a Sheffield man, 41, was released after being cited for driving with fictitious plates.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Brunswick parks director gives update on spring and summer events

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Brunswick Parks and Recreation Director Taylor Petkovsek recently updated City Council on several upcoming community events, including this year’s Daddy Daughter Dance at the Brunswick Recreation Center, an Earth Day cleanup effort and the city’s Fourth of July celebration. Petkovsek said the annual Daddy Daughter...
BRUNSWICK, OH
Cleveland.com

Man stashes meth in underwear: Berea Police Blotter

Possession of dangerous drugs, driving with a suspended license: Ohio 237. A Cleveland man was arrested at about 12:30 a.m. Feb. 2 after police found crack cocaine in his car and methamphetamine and heroin in his underwear. The man was 43 at the time of his arrest. Police saw his...
BEREA, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Former Lorain police captain filed complaint against the chief

LORAIN — A former Lorain police captain filed a lengthy complaint against the chief prior to his retirement. Recently retired Capt. Roger Watkins filed a complaint against Chief Jim McCann prior to his separation from the department. The complaint, filed in late 2022, alleged McCann attempted to influence employee disciplinary hearings and “used his authority to target those who have opposed him or whom he views as opposing him.”
LORAIN, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Broadway Mary's ARPA fund application withdrawn

LORAIN — A local business withdrew its application for American Rescue Plan Act funds. Mary Szefcyk, owner of Broadway Mary’s, pulled her application for $30,000 in ARPA funds just ahead of its third reading Monday evening. But that didn’t stop discussion on the issue. After Dan Nutt,...
LORAIN, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy