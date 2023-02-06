Independence considers changes to RV, boat parking law

The City of Independence is considering changes to its RV, trailer and boat parking law.

There are currently several restrictions, including only allowing them to stay in a front or side yard for up to 72 hours. That's long enough for the boats and campers to be unloaded or washed.

City of Independence

These restrictions were written into the zoning code back in 2007, based on input from a committee.

"We invited people who owned campers on that committee. We invited people who were against campers on that committee and we tried to come up with a compromise that made everybody somewhat happy," said Carol Franzen, an Independence city council member.

Now, the council is working to update the law but still find a compromise.

“50% of people will tell you, 'It’s my property, I can do what I want with it,' and I agree with that — I’m a property owner myself, I want to be able to do what I want with my property," Franzen said. "However, you’ve got the other 50%, especially in subdivisions, who don’t believe that.”

This division is evident in the city's Facebook comments.

One commenter asked, "Why does it matter if my camper or boat is parked on my property year round?"

Another argued the other side and said, "There should be strict guidelines on this" and "I have seen kids nearly get run over from a backing RV."

The proposed changes include allowing boats and campers to sit in a driveway from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

"We have to listen to everybody and we have to consider everybody, so that's where this is coming from," Franzen said.

No final decisions were made at Monday's city council meeting. The council vote on the measure, but the vote would send it to Kenton County Planning and Development Services for more public comment and approval.