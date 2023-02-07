ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Peace thru strengh
3d ago

Washington has caused homelessness to skyrocket so they get more money? Quite a scam they got. Homeless Industrial Complex has been very lucrative.

Jennifer Northrup
3d ago

Why does it cost 9 million dollars to get the police and a couple garbage trucks to clean out these homeless camps?? Where are the people to go ?? Treatment , mental facilities, jail, that 9 million could be helping the low income, seniors, food banks, how many millions have already been spent on the homeless and there’s no improvement 😡.. help the people that are trying !!

baby d
3d ago

our city has been receiving too much money off of us. you've got plenty of money you just don't put any into that section. our city workers are overpaid. for them to just get a bulldozer and scoop up an encampment to dump it you say cost millions of dollars. I could rent a bulldozer and do that myself for a hell of a lot cheaper.everyone wants their hands in the cookie jar.our city officials need to learn how to manage money and stop putting it into the city workers back pockets as they work slow. they get their 5% raise automatically. they are milking the clock on purpose. the labor cost more than the materials. so much dead weight

southsoundbiz.com

Federal Grant Dedicates Millions in Funding to Local Housing Projects

Last week, the Washington State Department of Commerce was awarded a $9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development intended to provide new housing for people experiencing homelessness in Island, Klickitat, Mason, Skamania, Thurston, Whatcom, and Yakima counties. “Availability of rapid housing and supportive services is...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Civil patient leaves grounds of Eastern State Hospital, search underway

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) is searching for a missing civil patient who left the Eastern State Hospital Tuesday night. In an email, DSHS Communications Manager Tyler Hemestreet said a “civil patient”, meaning one who was not referred to the...
WASHINGTON STATE
calcoastnews.com

State to layoff more than 300 California Men’s Colony staffers

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDRC) plans to layoff more than 300 San Luis Obispo County employees as it closes most of California Men’s Colony West Facility, according to an email from a union representative. The state plans to cut 250 correctional officer, 23 sergeants, nine lieutenants,...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
wastetodaymagazine.com

Washington lawmakers consider recycling overhaul legislation

Last month, lawmakers in Washington introduced a bill to modernize the state’s recycling infrastructure. The bill, called the Washington Recycling and Packaging act, introduces requirements for packaging and bottle collection that the authors, State Rep. Liz Berry and State Sen. Christine Rolfes, say they hope will boost recycling rates.
WASHINGTON STATE
thenorthernlight.com

Rule introduces bill to amend vehicle pursuit law

State representative Alicia Rule (D-Blaine) cosponsored a bill in Washington state legislature last month that would pull back current pursuit restrictions on law enforcement and allow agencies to write their own pursuit policy. In 2021, the state legislature passed a bill that restricted law enforcement’s ability to pursue a vehicle...
BLAINE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington wetlands are renamed to honor Black, Indigenous history

The Washington State Board of Natural Resources approved proposals to rename wetlands in Garfield, Mason, and Okanogan counties, to honor Black, Indigenous history, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. “The legacy of Black homesteaders is an important aspect of Washington’s history and helped shape the state we live in today,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, the elected official who oversees the WA-DNR. “I am thrilled that the contributions that Rodney White and Nathaniel Sargent made to the communities of the Kitsap Peninsula will be honored with the renaming of these features.” The Garfield County and Okanogan County proposals came after the U.S. Department of the Interior’s orders in 2021 to rename geographic features throughout the country that have derogatory names, the release said. On Jan. 17, the WA-DNR accepted nine tribal proposals to change the names of places in Washington State.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Lawmakers consider bill to stop employers ‘unjustly’ searching vehicles

Factory workers are telling state lawmakers that their vehicles are being ‘unjustly’ searched by their employers and are asking for a new bill to prevent this. Under Washington state law, employees have some privacy protections, but the Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) said there are no statutes or rules regarding workplace searches, including an employee’s vehicle parked on an employer’s property.
WASHINGTON STATE
lynnwoodtimes.com

Lawmakers tackle new gun laws to mitigate state gun violence

OLYMPIA, Wash., February 9, 2023—With the start of Washington’s 2023 Legislative Session on January 9, lawmakers are considering new firearm restriction laws in an effort to combat gun violence. Of these proposed bills, HB-1240 would ban the sale of military-style assault weapons, HB-1144 would enhance the requirements for...
WASHINGTON STATE
qhubonews.com

A new law has been enacted that is designed to combat the issues of concealed foster care. – by Lizzie Presser

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published. Last month, Washington state Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self, a Democrat, introduced a first-of-its-kind bill aimed at providing attorneys for parents who are facing hidden foster care, the subject of a ProPublica-New York Times Magazine investigation in December 2021. The story documented how, across the country, caseworkers who have not petitioned a court persuade parents to send their children to live in another home, often by threatening a foster placement if they refuse. The Washington bill unanimously passed out of the House Committee on Human Services, Youth and Early Learning on Friday.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXL

Proposed Bill In Washington State Would Pay Incarcerated Workers Minimum Wage

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – A Washington state lawmaker who has spent time in prison wants the state to pay incarcerated workers more money for doing their jobs. The Seattle Times reports state Rep. Tarra Simmons, of Bremerton, is sponsoring House Bill 1024, called the “Real Labor, Real Wages Act,” to raise the wages to the state minimum of $15.74 per hour.
WASHINGTON STATE

