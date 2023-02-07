Washington has caused homelessness to skyrocket so they get more money? Quite a scam they got. Homeless Industrial Complex has been very lucrative.
Why does it cost 9 million dollars to get the police and a couple garbage trucks to clean out these homeless camps?? Where are the people to go ?? Treatment , mental facilities, jail, that 9 million could be helping the low income, seniors, food banks, how many millions have already been spent on the homeless and there’s no improvement 😡.. help the people that are trying !!
our city has been receiving too much money off of us. you've got plenty of money you just don't put any into that section. our city workers are overpaid. for them to just get a bulldozer and scoop up an encampment to dump it you say cost millions of dollars. I could rent a bulldozer and do that myself for a hell of a lot cheaper.everyone wants their hands in the cookie jar.our city officials need to learn how to manage money and stop putting it into the city workers back pockets as they work slow. they get their 5% raise automatically. they are milking the clock on purpose. the labor cost more than the materials. so much dead weight
