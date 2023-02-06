ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives returns to Belmar, NJ

Belmar is now a suburb of Flavortown as Guy Fieri’s popular Food Network show, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, is featuring a local eatery. The Belmar restaurant that will be featured is 10th Ave. Burrito Co. 10th Ave Burrito via Facebook. 10th Ave Burrito via Facebook. According to TapInto.net, the...
BELMAR, NJ
Spring is Coming! Ralph’s Famous Italian Ice Announces its Re-Opening Date in Toms River, NJ

According to LoveGelU.com, it seems that "Italian Ice" has deep roots right here in the Garden State. "Italian Ice, interestingly, isn't Italian. It's an American invention that came out of New Jersey about 100 years ago. However, Italian Ice is based on an Italian creation called granita, which is a semi-frozen dessert, originally created in Sicily, that's made from sugar, water, and various flavorings."
TOMS RIVER, NJ
UPDATE: The New Crumbl Cookies Will Not Open Friday in Brick Township, NJ

We have an update on the new Crumbl Cookies location set to open in Brick Township, New Jersey. The Grand Opening scheduled for Friday, February 10th has been canceled. According to their Publicist "Due to some outside circumstances, the Brick Crumbl Cookies location will not be opening this week. We will be sure to send out a formal announcement once we have a new confirmed opening date!"
BRICK, NJ
The Best Restaurant In Each Town of Middlesex County

Here in the Garden State, we have such a rich and diverse culture, that we get to experience authentic and delicious food from around the world. That other states may not be able to fully experience. Though one may run into the issue and let me clarify. It’s a good...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Toms River, NJ
