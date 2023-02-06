Read full article on original website
Delicious, People Say This Is New Jersey’s Most Unique Italian Restaurant
They say in life the best things are free, and when you visit what's being called the most unique Italian restaurant in New Jersey that's definitely true. Of course, New Jersey is arguably the Italian food capital of the country. In Ocean County alone, there are countless places to get...
The Most Crave-Worthy Chinese Food in Monmouth County, NJ
Some believe that all Chinese food is the same wherever you go. Lucky for us, we are surrounded by establishments that serve traditional favorites and dishes that wow the eyes and the taste buds. I was surprised when asking around just how far some will travel to get to some...
Share Some Love This Valentine’s Day at the JBJ Soul Kitchen in Toms River, New Jersey
Valentine's Day is just around the corner and you can share some love with the community right here in Toms River. We are just days away and wanted to let you know that you can enjoy a delicious dinner with the JBJ Soul Kitchen in Toms River. This Valentine’s Day,...
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives returns to Belmar, NJ
Belmar is now a suburb of Flavortown as Guy Fieri’s popular Food Network show, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, is featuring a local eatery. The Belmar restaurant that will be featured is 10th Ave. Burrito Co. 10th Ave Burrito via Facebook. 10th Ave Burrito via Facebook. According to TapInto.net, the...
Spring is Coming! Ralph’s Famous Italian Ice Announces its Re-Opening Date in Toms River, NJ
According to LoveGelU.com, it seems that "Italian Ice" has deep roots right here in the Garden State. "Italian Ice, interestingly, isn't Italian. It's an American invention that came out of New Jersey about 100 years ago. However, Italian Ice is based on an Italian creation called granita, which is a semi-frozen dessert, originally created in Sicily, that's made from sugar, water, and various flavorings."
Time to Shred! Here are times and dates for Ocean County, NJ 2023 shredding program
🔵 Ocean County Commissioners announce times and dates for shredding program. 🔵 There are multiple days and times to dispose of old and confidential documents in Ocean County. 🔵 There will be items you can and can't dispose of in Ocean County at shredding sites. If you're...
Goin Green! Get Ready For The Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Belmar, NJ
We are getting our green ready because we are less than a month away from the fantastic annual St.Patrick's Day Parade in beautiful Belmar, New Jersey in Monmouth County. We are really looking forward to the event once again this year!. So this year I will personally be doing something...
The Seafood Restaurant Named Best in New Jersey May Surprise You
You don't have to go far to find the finest and freshest seafood in New Jersey. There are so many amazing restaurants serving up the very best, that's why the choice of best of the best was a little surprising. Personally, whenever I think of fresh seafood I immediately go...
UPDATE: The New Crumbl Cookies Will Not Open Friday in Brick Township, NJ
We have an update on the new Crumbl Cookies location set to open in Brick Township, New Jersey. The Grand Opening scheduled for Friday, February 10th has been canceled. According to their Publicist "Due to some outside circumstances, the Brick Crumbl Cookies location will not be opening this week. We will be sure to send out a formal announcement once we have a new confirmed opening date!"
Celebrated 142-Year-Old New Jersey Church Sadly Faces Demolition
We have so many historic buildings in New Jersey. Many of them go back hundreds and hundreds of years. Many of these buildings are churches. My church was established in 1882. This is such an amazing building situated in the quaint little town of Island Heights. Another beautiful church that...
Popular Comfort Food Chain Reopens In Howell, NJ After Being Closed Last Year
In the famous words of Arnold Schwarzenegger's famous Terminator: I'll Be Back. At least that's what one very popular restaurant in Howell can say now that they've reopened since being shut down last year. Technically, the restaurant was served a warrant of removal and had to vacate the premises within...
The Top Seafood Restaurant to Visit Right Here in New Jersey
I think most folks, especially here in Jersey, love good seafood. Let's face it we live on the Atlantic Ocean here in New Jersey, the seafood is right there, how can you not like delicious seafood?. According to TapInto.Net, "New Jersey’s $8 Billion Fishing Industry among Top in Nation, Supports...
Amazing! One For The Record Book It’s The Oldest Church in New Jersey
Religion is old, a big part of history throughout the world, throughout the nation, and right here in New Jersey. As one of the original landing sites for many coming to America in the 17th century, New Jersey has a deep history in what is "recent" history compared to other parts of the world.
The 13 Most Interesting Spots To Eat Lunch In Ocean County, NJ
It's an age-old question that for me at least is always met with the same answer. Smoked turkey and cheese on wheat toast with a little bit of spicy mustard, to remind my tastebuds to feel something. It's not the most interesting lunch, but it's my lunch. Let's say though,...
Monmouth County, New Jersey Most Romantic Restaurant Honored On National List
It is time to think quickly and get romantic! If you haven’t made your Valentine's plans yet, I’ve got your back. There is one local restaurant that is getting national attention for being one of the most romantic restaurants in all of America, and three other New Jersey restaurants also made the list!
Wow! Look at this Million Dollar Home Right Here in Toms River, New Jersey
Ok, let's just dream for a bit, and let's say you had a million dollars to spend on a home, would you want beauty in Ocean County on the water? Well if so we may have an option for you and it's right along the Toms River. So this article...
Kids Under 10 Are No Longer Welcome at this New Jersey Restaurant
The restaurant says it wasn't an easy decision to make. When dining at a fancy restaurant, you expect a particular atmosphere. With delicious food and attentive service, fine diners expect a calm and serene environment - especially when paying more for a meal. One New Jersey restaurant is going to...
This New Jersey Intersection Is Actually The Worst In The Entire Country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
School Bus, Car Collide At Jersey Shore Intersection
A driver suffered minor injuries after colliding with a school bus on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. No one on the bus — headed to Marlboro High School — was hurt in the Friday, Feb. 10 crash, Howell police said. The collision occurred at 7:36 a.m. at the...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
The Best Restaurant In Each Town of Middlesex County
Here in the Garden State, we have such a rich and diverse culture, that we get to experience authentic and delicious food from around the world. That other states may not be able to fully experience. Though one may run into the issue and let me clarify. It’s a good...
