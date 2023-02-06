ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

defendernetwork.com

New district names for Houston’s historic neighborhoods?

The City of Houston is trying to find another way to preserve the history of some of its neighborhoods. The city’s planning and development department is proposing the city add what’s known as a Conservation District to its Preservation Ordinance. City council approved on Wednesday to set a...
HOUSTON, TX
US105

Nope!: Check Out This 500 Foot-High Glass Pool in Houston, Texas

Now way, Jose', you are not getting me on this thing for all the tea in China. Is that still a saying?. I just can't, I'm afraid of heights. But there are a lot of you who might be on the fence about experiencing something like this. So, for Y'all, I'm going to list a few reasons why you might want to give this pool a try.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston Astros host part-time job fair for various positions

HOUSTON - Interested in working part-time for a World Series Championship team? The Houston Astros are hosting a job fair this weekend to fill some empty roles. The Astros announced on Thursday they are hosting a part-time job fair for various positions in Retail and Guest Services on Saturday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Suite Level. The entrance to this level is through the Premium Entrance gate located in the Diamond Lot.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Houston Number One in Home Building in 2023?

LAS VEGAS – (Realty News Report) – Houston is in a position to lead the nation in single-family construction in 2023 as Texas markets continue to dominate in home building, according to Robert Dietz, chief economist of the National Association of Home Builders. In 2022, Houston led the...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Help wanted: Shaq's new chicken shack in Houston now hiring

HOUSTON — The big man, aka Shaquille O’Neal, is opening his Big Chicken restaurant in Houston this month and he needs some dedicated people to run it. The chicken shack, which will be located at 9660 Westheimer Road, is in need of management and hourly employees. Interested candidates can apply here.
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

Gordon Food Service stores opening in Katy and Houston

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The wholesale food supplier Gordon Food Service is opening several retail stores in the Houston area, including a location in Katy. Like a wholesale club, Gordon offers fresh and packaged bulk grocery items, but there is no membership fee. Its selection is smaller than a traditional grocery store and is listed online.
KATY, TX
KHOU

New tool making homeownership attainable for Houstonians

HOUSTON — A new tool is being set up to help Houstonians buy a home as housing affordability remains a challenge. The median price for a home in the Houston area grew to about $338,000 in the last months of 2022, according to the Houston Association of Realtors. The...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Souper Bowl of Caring benefits food pantries in Houston, across the U.S.

HOUSTON - An estimated 111 million people are expected to watch the big game this weekend, while 53 million Americans struggle with hunger. The annual Souper Bowl of Caring event is encouraging fans to get off the bench and help their local food pantries. One food pantry is getting University...
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Houston Home Sales Fall 30 Percent

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Houston’s single-family home sales declined 30 percent in January, compared to January of 2022, as economic conditions squeezed the realty markets. Mortgage rates are over 6 percent, twice as high as they were a year ago. The difference between a 3...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

2023 Mardi Gras & Fat Tuesday Events in Houston & Galveston

Take in one or more of the traditional, raucous, and family-friendly Mardi Gras events in Houston and along the beach in Galveston through Fat Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Pile on the beads as Mardi Gras festivites level up this year with parades, parties and concerts returning to eager crowds ready for revelry.
HOUSTON, TX

