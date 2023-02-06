Read full article on original website
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Houston Man Arrested, Charged With Stabbing RelativeWestmont Community NewsHouston, TX
Houston Texans Address Area of Need with Major New AdditionOnlyHomersHouston, TX
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Shaq Wants You to Join His All-Star Team at Big ChickenTom HandyHouston, TX
Kirsten West Savali Among Houston’s Top 50 ‘Women We Admire’ In Leadership
Sometimes the woman you admire is in your own camp.
Houston pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whoever said Texas was just a Tex-Mex, barbecue, and steakhouse state needs to revise their way of food thinking because the Lone State knows how to do all of that and rock the pizza world into gear. Thursday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day which is...
defendernetwork.com
New district names for Houston’s historic neighborhoods?
The City of Houston is trying to find another way to preserve the history of some of its neighborhoods. The city’s planning and development department is proposing the city add what’s known as a Conservation District to its Preservation Ordinance. City council approved on Wednesday to set a...
Nope!: Check Out This 500 Foot-High Glass Pool in Houston, Texas
Now way, Jose', you are not getting me on this thing for all the tea in China. Is that still a saying?. I just can't, I'm afraid of heights. But there are a lot of you who might be on the fence about experiencing something like this. So, for Y'all, I'm going to list a few reasons why you might want to give this pool a try.
cw39.com
This tiny Houston restaurant & market is the most historic fast food place in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) – History can be found in books, museums, podcasts, and more of the same, but restaurants hold history that you can consume, taste and enjoy time and time again. So, we all know that America’s obsession with fast food will never end, and it’s helpful for everyone...
fox26houston.com
Houston Astros host part-time job fair for various positions
HOUSTON - Interested in working part-time for a World Series Championship team? The Houston Astros are hosting a job fair this weekend to fill some empty roles. The Astros announced on Thursday they are hosting a part-time job fair for various positions in Retail and Guest Services on Saturday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Suite Level. The entrance to this level is through the Premium Entrance gate located in the Diamond Lot.
2015 state law on affordable housing has Houston Mayor Turner taking a 'closer look'
One concern is that taking away property-tax revenue from The Deerwood apartments or others in the area would create added resource issues for the neighborhoods of Briargrove and Tanglewood.
Our Story, Our History | Preserving Black history in Houston's Fourth Ward
HOUSTON — The Fourth Ward in Houston is sometimes called the "Mother Ward." In it, you'll find the African-American Library at the Gregory School. It's a building with a long history and many stories to tell. The galleries that line the hallways are filled with photos that capture moments...
realtynewsreport.com
Houston Number One in Home Building in 2023?
LAS VEGAS – (Realty News Report) – Houston is in a position to lead the nation in single-family construction in 2023 as Texas markets continue to dominate in home building, according to Robert Dietz, chief economist of the National Association of Home Builders. In 2022, Houston led the...
Help wanted: Shaq's new chicken shack in Houston now hiring
HOUSTON — The big man, aka Shaquille O’Neal, is opening his Big Chicken restaurant in Houston this month and he needs some dedicated people to run it. The chicken shack, which will be located at 9660 Westheimer Road, is in need of management and hourly employees. Interested candidates can apply here.
coveringkaty.com
Gordon Food Service stores opening in Katy and Houston
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The wholesale food supplier Gordon Food Service is opening several retail stores in the Houston area, including a location in Katy. Like a wholesale club, Gordon offers fresh and packaged bulk grocery items, but there is no membership fee. Its selection is smaller than a traditional grocery store and is listed online.
Woman With Largest Feet In The World Finally Finds Shoes That Fit Her
'I would always wear men’s shoes.'
New tool making homeownership attainable for Houstonians
HOUSTON — A new tool is being set up to help Houstonians buy a home as housing affordability remains a challenge. The median price for a home in the Houston area grew to about $338,000 in the last months of 2022, according to the Houston Association of Realtors. The...
From a sugar mill to a hospital, Sugar Land's top employer continues to focus on community
The Houston Methodist Sugar Land is now the city's largest private employer. It's not a sugar mill, but its employees have a similar mentality.
The Lotus Seafood story: from humble beginnings to viral sensation
People travel from all over for Lotus Seafood's Loud Packs, Hot Boxes and Crack Sauce.
fox26houston.com
Souper Bowl of Caring benefits food pantries in Houston, across the U.S.
HOUSTON - An estimated 111 million people are expected to watch the big game this weekend, while 53 million Americans struggle with hunger. The annual Souper Bowl of Caring event is encouraging fans to get off the bench and help their local food pantries. One food pantry is getting University...
Remains of missing California woman Felicia Johnson may have been found outside Houston, father says
HOUSTON — The body of a California woman who was visiting Houston last year may have been found nearly two hours outside the city, her family said. Felicia Johnson, 24, was from San Diego and went missing in Houston in April 2022. Her family believes the search for their...
Shaq's Fried Chicken Joint In Texas Is Almost Here, But He Needs Your Help
Shaq's Big Chicken restaurant is hiring!
realtynewsreport.com
Houston Home Sales Fall 30 Percent
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Houston’s single-family home sales declined 30 percent in January, compared to January of 2022, as economic conditions squeezed the realty markets. Mortgage rates are over 6 percent, twice as high as they were a year ago. The difference between a 3...
365thingsinhouston.com
2023 Mardi Gras & Fat Tuesday Events in Houston & Galveston
Take in one or more of the traditional, raucous, and family-friendly Mardi Gras events in Houston and along the beach in Galveston through Fat Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Pile on the beads as Mardi Gras festivites level up this year with parades, parties and concerts returning to eager crowds ready for revelry.
