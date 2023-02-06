Read full article on original website
Canick Smith
4d ago
Smart move, I'd like to know how we spend this--------Marijuana sales totaled just under $1 billion in Nevada in the 2022 Fiscal Year, generating more than $152 million in cannabis tax revenue, officials reported on Friday. Most of the proceeds are going toward funding schools.Oct 3, 2022
Reply(1)
3
Related
Poll: Plurality of Nevada voters approve of Lombardo, majority support voter ID
Nevadans broadly gave Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo good marks after his first month in office, with a slight majority viewing the state as “on the right track,” according to a poll released Friday. The post Poll: Plurality of Nevada voters approve of Lombardo, majority support voter ID appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Lombardo’s desire for public land sales could boost warehouse economy
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Gov. Joe Lombardo’s support for the sale of federal lands to developers would increase the state’s economic resilience and decrease its reliance on tourism, say proponents. It would also likely cement Southern Nevada’s place in the warehouse boom. “I would like to see us, in coordination with our congressional delegation, promote a more predictable approach […] The post Lombardo’s desire for public land sales could boost warehouse economy appeared first on Nevada Current.
eenews.net
With Biden aid, Nevada dreams of a ‘lithium loop’
One day, Nevada’s leaders imagine, a chunk of desert rock could be refined into lithium powder, poured into a battery cell and finally inserted into a giant electric truck, all without ever leaving Nevada. It is a vision that could take years to develop, and if past clean-energy dreams...
KOLO TV Reno
Biden admin announces new funding for cleanup in Nevada
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The Environmental Protection Agency is sending a second wave of around $1 billion in funding for cleanup projects in Nevada. The money comes from the Infrastructure Law and will fund cleanup at 22 Superfund sites, including the Carson River Mercury Site in Lyon and Story Counties.
pvtimes.com
Pahrump assemblyman’s proposal would require ID to vote in Nevada
“We need to show an ID to buy alcohol, to buy cigarettes, to go into a federal courthouse or fly on a plane. Those are just a few examples of things you need an ID for, so why shouldn’t you need to show an ID to vote?”. It is...
2news.com
Nevada Senate Introduces Bill to Protect State Abortion Providers, Out-of-State Patients
As the legislative session continues in Carson City, state democratic leaders are introducing a bill aimed at protecting abortion providers and out-of-state patients seeking abortions. Senate Bill 131 would codify an executive order that was issued by former Governor Steve Sisolak in June 2022. According to lawmakers, the legislation would...
Thousands in stimulus money available to Nevada homeowners
If you’re a homeowner or renter and you're struggling to pay for your housing, here's some good news for you, as several options are available to help you financially.
NV Energy, Southwest Gas grilled at Nevada Legislature
Utility companies that have met heavy criticism over rates and outages in recent months came face to face with lawmakers on Thursday in Carson City.
knpr
Getting the most from your HOA: Nevada experts answer your questions
Some people love them, some hate ‘em, but almost everyone has an opinion about homeowner associations. They’re the fastest-growing form of residential governance in the country, up 30% in the last decade. The average monthly HOA fee is about $250, and in Nevada, more than a 500,000 homeowners live in HOAs. And there are 3,460 HOAs throughout the state.
constructiondive.com
Contractor to pay $3.6M to settle unpaid shifts claim
Unforgettable Coatings, Inc. (UCI), a Las Vegas-based commercial and residential painting contractor, agreed to pay $3,686,592 to settle a U.S. Department of Labor lawsuit alleging it violated the Fair Labor Standards Act, DOL announced Jan. 30. According to a consent judgment, UCI will pay $1,809,249 in alleged unpaid overtime compensation, an equal amount in damages and more than $18,000 in interest to 592 employees at UCI facilities in Nevada, Arizona, Idaho and Utah. It will also pay $50,000 in civil penalties. (Walsh v. Unforgettable Coatings, Inc., No. 20-00150 (D. Nev. Jan. 18, 2023)).
Legislative conservation agenda includes wildlife crossings, EV trucks, and septic tanks
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Historic drought and declining reservoirs have dominated the conversation around Nevada’s environmental woes, but state legislators are looking at “common sense” conservation efforts that can be implemented at the state level during the upcoming legislative session. Protecting Nevada’s wildlife is on the list of priorities for legislators and conservation groups pushing bills to restore the […] The post Legislative conservation agenda includes wildlife crossings, EV trucks, and septic tanks appeared first on Nevada Current.
thecentersquare.com
How Nevada’s Homelessness Problem Compares to the Nation
An estimated 582,462 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2022, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agency notes that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could have led to a far higher number, but with government outreach and programs to prevent eviction through rental assistance, the national homelessness rate rose only by 0.3% from 2020 to 2022.
knpr
All eyes are on water, but Nevada faces other environmental threats
When we talk about environmental issues in Nevada, we often focus on one thing ... water. That makes sense: The mega-drought we’re in has dropped Lake Mead to levels unseen in almost 90 years. But climate change, or global warming, is also damaging Nevada’s environment in ways that aren’t...
news3lv.com
Nevada leaders release statements following State of the Union Address
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada leaders released statements after President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address Tuesday night. U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) released the following statement:. Over the past two years, we've made bipartisan investments in Nevada's infrastructure, brought down health care costs,...
Nevada legislature proposes removing distinctive garb requirement for DUI convicts
CARSON CITY, NV. - The Nevada legislature recently introduced a new bill to revise the current law regarding driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol or controlled substances. Currently, individuals convicted of DUI are required to perform community service while wearing distinctive garb that identifies them as having been convicted of such a crime. However, the new bill being introduced aims to remove this requirement.
KOLO TV Reno
Wildfire smoke still the biggest threat to northern Nevada air quality
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is known for its beauty across millions of acres of public land. But it can be difficult to enjoy when the air is thick with smoke. “Really since 2013, nearly every year after wildfires turned Reno/Sparks from one of the cleaner western metro areas to one of the worst,” said Brendan Schneider, the senior air quality specialist for the Washoe County Health District.
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County: Leak in gas pipeline shouldn’t impact Las Vegas fuel availability immediately
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pipeline that feeds gas to storage facilities in Southern Nevada from California has a leak, according to authorities. Erik Pappa, director of communications with Clark County, said on Friday the leak was from a Kinder Morgan gas pipeline. Clark County provided the below statement...
Fox5 KVVU
Proposed Nevada bill could remove marijuana’s status as a ‘controlled substance’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A forthcoming bill in the Nevada legislature could remove marijuana’s status as a “controlled substance” and remove authority from the Nevada Board of Pharmacy. The bill would streamline state control of marijuana to a sole agency: the Cannabis Compliance Board, according to...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada DETR says unemployement trust fund currently has enough to pay benefits through Nov. 2025
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced Thursday that the Unemployment Insurance (UI) Trust Fund has reached $1 billion. According to DETR, with the fund reaching just over $1 billion, “unemployment benefit payment reserves are continuing to build toward recommended levels.”
bouldercityreview.com
Nevada, Arizona bear brunt of California plan to save water
California has laid out its own proposal for how the seven states that rely on the Colorado River should conserve water, releasing its plan one day after the other six states sent their own joint proposal to the federal government. California’s proposal, which was outlined in a letter sent late...
Comments / 5