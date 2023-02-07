ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - If you were hoping to get tickets to the HARDY concert this summer at the Allen County Fair, you are out of luck. Ticket sales started at 9 a.m. this morning and by 9:15 they were sold out. All 11,000 tickets that the fair had are spoken for. Fair Manager Troy Elwer says it has been years since a concert has sold out on the first day of ticket sales. Which was the Def Leppard concert and they sold out in a half hour. Elwer was able to watch the progress of ticket sales this morning and was amazed by the response and is grateful to the public for their interest.

