Van Wert, OH

Lima News

Master Gardeners offer seminars

KENTON — “Something Old, New, Tried & True in the Garden” offered by the Hardin County OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteers will be held March 9 at the Mid-Ohio Energy Cooperative Community Room, 1210 W Lima Street in Kenton. The seminar is open to the public. The cost is $50, which includes meals and door prizes. For active OSU Master Gardener Volunteers, the fee is $40. Doors open on the day of the event at 8:15 am, the program starts at 9:00 am and ends at 4:00 pm. The registration deadline is February 23 with a limited class size. For more information about this event, call Kim Thomas 419-674-8012.
KENTON, OH
Lima News

Featured events coming up in the Lima region

Support local art at The Met from 6 to 9 p.m. today, as the downtown venue will host an exhibition featuring local artist Rachel Hellman. Hellman is a student at Bluffton University. The event is free and open to the public. Lima Land Poetry Slam. 7:30 p.m. Friday. Poets, musicians,...
LIMA, OH
westbendnews.net

Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser for Nick

Nicholas Schlueter, a student at Paulding Exempted Village Schools is currently in ICU. He was diagnosed with a very rare 5cm (large) arachnoid cyst with a subdural hematoma. He has had two surgeries to correct this. The family will be dealing with time off work and other expenses for the foreseeable future.
PAYNE, OH
Lima News

Symphony to bring ‘Wall to Wall Percussion’ to Lima

LIMA —The Lima Symphony Orchestra hopes to help the entire family keep the beat at 3 p.m. Sunday at Veterans Memorial Civic Center. Wall to Wall Percussion will see the orchestra led by percussionist and host Vern Griffiths in a literal wall-to-wall setup with instruments ranging from usual drums and sticks to buckets and an actual kitchen sink.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Commissioners choose designers for renovations

LIMA — Allen County Commissioners are moving forward on plans to construct both a new administration building and a new child support enforcement agency building. Commissioners have approved a resolution to move forward in creating a contract with WDC Group LLC in Springfield, Ohio. “Today, we accepted that recommendation...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Tickets for HARDY at Allen County Fair sells out within 15 minutes

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - If you were hoping to get tickets to the HARDY concert this summer at the Allen County Fair, you are out of luck. Ticket sales started at 9 a.m. this morning and by 9:15 they were sold out. All 11,000 tickets that the fair had are spoken for. Fair Manager Troy Elwer says it has been years since a concert has sold out on the first day of ticket sales. Which was the Def Leppard concert and they sold out in a half hour. Elwer was able to watch the progress of ticket sales this morning and was amazed by the response and is grateful to the public for their interest.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
westbendnews.net

Montpelier Fishing Tackle & Sporting Collectibles Show

Wintertime is an excellent opportunity for the outdoors person to give some attention to things that neglected in the warmer months of the year. Time to look through the inventory and organize, purge, downsize, etc. It’s also an optimal time for those who are collectors to take inventory of their stock and decide if they need to expand, exchange or downsize their collections.
MONTPELIER, OH
Lima News

Police calls

600 block of West Market Street, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday. 600 block of Ewing Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Thursday. 1000 block of Albert Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Thursday. 1600 block of North McDonel Street,...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Residents: What’s next for Memorial Hall?

ALLEN COUNTY — Residents throughout the city of Lima wonder what will happen with Memorial Hall. The building remains standing after being built more than 100 years ago. In recent meetings, Allen County commissioners received inquiries about the future of Memorial Hall. Commissioner Cory Noonan weighed in on the facility.
LIMA, OH
Paulding County Progress

Community rallies behind boy with rare brain disorder

PAULDING – Nicholas Schlueter clutched the shoe rack and squeezed it as hard as he could. “PAIN. PAIN. MY EYE” were the only words the seventh grader could muster, as he pointed to his left eye and held the top of his head. Nicholas always had an unusual,...
PAULDING, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Feb. 2-8

Jeremy McNeal, 30, of Lima, pleaded no contest to found guilty of no ol. Sentence: 30 days jail. 28 days suspended. $150 fine. Ronalda F. Fields, 49, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Gary B. Gessel, 44, of Lima, pleaded no...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Bath finishes WBL play alone in 2nd

BATH TOWNSHIP – Bath got off to a solid start in the first half of Thursday’s key Western Buckeye League girls basketball matchup against visiting St. Marys. St. Marys had a good start in the second half. However, St. Marys dug itself too big of a deficit, as...
LIMA, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Williams County Health Department Receives Grant From Bryan Area Foundation

WCHD GRANT … The Williams County Health Department received a $650 Founders Grant from the Bryan Area Foundation for their Grief Recovery Method Program. These monies will be used to purchase books for program participants to help them deal with the pain of emotional loss in any relationship. Certified Grief Recovery Specialists lead individuals or groups through a seven to eight-week action-based program or children through a four-week loss course with educational presentations. The grant will help keep the program free for all those in need and provide a support system outside a therapist’s office. Pictured left to right presenting the grant are Cliff Oberlin, Bryan Area Foundation Grant Committee member; Brittany Spotts, Certified Grief Recovery Specialist/Williams County Health Department; and Larry Harsila, Bryan Area Foundation Grant Committee member.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Court News from Van Wert County Common Pleas Court For February 8, 2023

Joseph Mohr, 46, Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open Court and requested additional time to prepare his case. Pre-trial set for 2/22/23 @ 8:00 a.m. Christopher Spanos, 53, Van Wert, entered a Not Guilty Plea to Failure to Provide Notice of Change of Address, F1 – released on surety bond with electronic house arrest; pre-trial set for 3/1/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

City of Lima extends time for residents facing code violations

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima making some changes to meet the request of residents facing code violations. Homeowners used to have a 15-day time frame to appeal property maintenance code violations. The city received complaints that it was not enough time for residents to take action and has decided to extend that time frame to 45 days to improve the process.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• There were two additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 reported in the five-county region in the last seven days: one in Allen County and one in Putnam County, according to the Ohio Department of Health. • Allen, Auglaize, Hardin, Putnam and Van Wert counties are at low risk in the...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

HCSO Announces Suspicious Link on a Facebook Post

A recent post on the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page included a link which directed readers to a site where clothing bearing the seal of the Sheriff’s Office could be purchased. The sale of such clothing has not been authorized, according to a post from Sunday. In...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH

