Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lima News
Master Gardeners offer seminars
KENTON — “Something Old, New, Tried & True in the Garden” offered by the Hardin County OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteers will be held March 9 at the Mid-Ohio Energy Cooperative Community Room, 1210 W Lima Street in Kenton. The seminar is open to the public. The cost is $50, which includes meals and door prizes. For active OSU Master Gardener Volunteers, the fee is $40. Doors open on the day of the event at 8:15 am, the program starts at 9:00 am and ends at 4:00 pm. The registration deadline is February 23 with a limited class size. For more information about this event, call Kim Thomas 419-674-8012.
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
Support local art at The Met from 6 to 9 p.m. today, as the downtown venue will host an exhibition featuring local artist Rachel Hellman. Hellman is a student at Bluffton University. The event is free and open to the public. Lima Land Poetry Slam. 7:30 p.m. Friday. Poets, musicians,...
westbendnews.net
Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser for Nick
Nicholas Schlueter, a student at Paulding Exempted Village Schools is currently in ICU. He was diagnosed with a very rare 5cm (large) arachnoid cyst with a subdural hematoma. He has had two surgeries to correct this. The family will be dealing with time off work and other expenses for the foreseeable future.
Lima News
Symphony to bring ‘Wall to Wall Percussion’ to Lima
LIMA —The Lima Symphony Orchestra hopes to help the entire family keep the beat at 3 p.m. Sunday at Veterans Memorial Civic Center. Wall to Wall Percussion will see the orchestra led by percussionist and host Vern Griffiths in a literal wall-to-wall setup with instruments ranging from usual drums and sticks to buckets and an actual kitchen sink.
Lima News
Commissioners choose designers for renovations
LIMA — Allen County Commissioners are moving forward on plans to construct both a new administration building and a new child support enforcement agency building. Commissioners have approved a resolution to move forward in creating a contract with WDC Group LLC in Springfield, Ohio. “Today, we accepted that recommendation...
hometownstations.com
Tickets for HARDY at Allen County Fair sells out within 15 minutes
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - If you were hoping to get tickets to the HARDY concert this summer at the Allen County Fair, you are out of luck. Ticket sales started at 9 a.m. this morning and by 9:15 they were sold out. All 11,000 tickets that the fair had are spoken for. Fair Manager Troy Elwer says it has been years since a concert has sold out on the first day of ticket sales. Which was the Def Leppard concert and they sold out in a half hour. Elwer was able to watch the progress of ticket sales this morning and was amazed by the response and is grateful to the public for their interest.
Lima News
Real Wheels: Muscle, power … good looking, too — Celina man returns 1966 Chevelle back to its glory
CELINA – To see it now, you wouldn’t believe the 1966 Chevelle Super Sport was the same car that Lynn Boroff received from a neighbor 14 years ago. “It needed a complete restoration,” the Celina man said. And being able to bring back that Chevelle’s muscle, power...
westbendnews.net
Montpelier Fishing Tackle & Sporting Collectibles Show
Wintertime is an excellent opportunity for the outdoors person to give some attention to things that neglected in the warmer months of the year. Time to look through the inventory and organize, purge, downsize, etc. It’s also an optimal time for those who are collectors to take inventory of their stock and decide if they need to expand, exchange or downsize their collections.
Lima News
Police calls
600 block of West Market Street, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday. 600 block of Ewing Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Thursday. 1000 block of Albert Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Thursday. 1600 block of North McDonel Street,...
Residents: What’s next for Memorial Hall?
ALLEN COUNTY — Residents throughout the city of Lima wonder what will happen with Memorial Hall. The building remains standing after being built more than 100 years ago. In recent meetings, Allen County commissioners received inquiries about the future of Memorial Hall. Commissioner Cory Noonan weighed in on the facility.
Paulding County Progress
Community rallies behind boy with rare brain disorder
PAULDING – Nicholas Schlueter clutched the shoe rack and squeezed it as hard as he could. “PAIN. PAIN. MY EYE” were the only words the seventh grader could muster, as he pointed to his left eye and held the top of his head. Nicholas always had an unusual,...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Feb. 2-8
Jeremy McNeal, 30, of Lima, pleaded no contest to found guilty of no ol. Sentence: 30 days jail. 28 days suspended. $150 fine. Ronalda F. Fields, 49, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Gary B. Gessel, 44, of Lima, pleaded no...
Lima News
Bath finishes WBL play alone in 2nd
BATH TOWNSHIP – Bath got off to a solid start in the first half of Thursday’s key Western Buckeye League girls basketball matchup against visiting St. Marys. St. Marys had a good start in the second half. However, St. Marys dug itself too big of a deficit, as...
Firefighters called to barn fire in Darke County
Darke County firefighters were dispatched to a barn fire early Friday morning.
thevillagereporter.com
Williams County Health Department Receives Grant From Bryan Area Foundation
WCHD GRANT … The Williams County Health Department received a $650 Founders Grant from the Bryan Area Foundation for their Grief Recovery Method Program. These monies will be used to purchase books for program participants to help them deal with the pain of emotional loss in any relationship. Certified Grief Recovery Specialists lead individuals or groups through a seven to eight-week action-based program or children through a four-week loss course with educational presentations. The grant will help keep the program free for all those in need and provide a support system outside a therapist’s office. Pictured left to right presenting the grant are Cliff Oberlin, Bryan Area Foundation Grant Committee member; Brittany Spotts, Certified Grief Recovery Specialist/Williams County Health Department; and Larry Harsila, Bryan Area Foundation Grant Committee member.
hometownstations.com
Court News from Van Wert County Common Pleas Court For February 8, 2023
Joseph Mohr, 46, Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open Court and requested additional time to prepare his case. Pre-trial set for 2/22/23 @ 8:00 a.m. Christopher Spanos, 53, Van Wert, entered a Not Guilty Plea to Failure to Provide Notice of Change of Address, F1 – released on surety bond with electronic house arrest; pre-trial set for 3/1/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
hometownstations.com
City of Lima extends time for residents facing code violations
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima making some changes to meet the request of residents facing code violations. Homeowners used to have a 15-day time frame to appeal property maintenance code violations. The city received complaints that it was not enough time for residents to take action and has decided to extend that time frame to 45 days to improve the process.
Lima News
This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic
• There were two additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 reported in the five-county region in the last seven days: one in Allen County and one in Putnam County, according to the Ohio Department of Health. • Allen, Auglaize, Hardin, Putnam and Van Wert counties are at low risk in the...
wktn.com
HCSO Announces Suspicious Link on a Facebook Post
A recent post on the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page included a link which directed readers to a site where clothing bearing the seal of the Sheriff’s Office could be purchased. The sale of such clothing has not been authorized, according to a post from Sunday. In...
dayton247now.com
Thousands without power across the Miami Valley as strong winds pass through the area
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Thousands of people are without power on Thursday afternoon as strong winds sweep through the Miami Valley. As of 3:15 p.m., there were 7,085 AES Ohio customers without power across the Miami Valley. The following is a list of outages per county:. Montgomery County: 6,517. Miami...
Comments / 0