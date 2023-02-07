ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharp HealthCare notifies patients of data breach

By Zac Self
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Sharp HealthCare has notified patients about a data breach the company noticed in early January.

The breach affected patients who paid a bill or invoice through the online payment service between August 12, 2021 and January 12, 2023. According to the company, a total of 62,777 patients were affected.

According to Sharp, officials noticed suspicious activity on a server that runs the Sharp.com website. "Sharp immediately initiated its incident response protocols, which included taking potentially impacted servers offline," a news release read.

An investigation revealed that an unauthorized person gained access to the website server for several hours on January 12. During that time, the individual was able to access a file containing certain patients' information, including names, internal Sharp identification numbers and/or invoice numbers, payment amounts, and the names of entities receiving payments.

"The information did not include bank account or credit/payment card information, Social Security numbers, contact information, health insurance information, dates of birth, clinical information, department name, provider name, or information about the services received," the Sharp added.

The breach also didn't involve access to Sharp's medical record systems or the patient portal, the company said.

Click here for more information on the data breach.

ABC 10 News KGTV

