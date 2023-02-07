If you're keeping a close eye on what vaccines your child needs, this year, for the first time, you'll now see the COVID-19 vaccine on the recommended list of childhood immunizations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has officially added it to the schedule for people of all ages, particularly children. In the fall of 2022, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted to recommend the CDC add the COVID vaccine. Now it's official. This comes on the heels of President Joe Biden announcing the end of the national COVID emergency declaration on May 11, 2023.

1 DAY AGO