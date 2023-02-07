Crews battle house fire in Duryea
DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A State Police Fire Marshal has determined the cause of a late afternoon fire in Duryea.
Three people were inside the home on Marcy Street but got out safely.
According to the fire chief, the fire started in the basement and quickly spread to the first and second floors.
No one was injured in the fire.
