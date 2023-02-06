Read full article on original website
Lebron James and Nike Join Forces to Give Back to Akron Students with Over $2.4 million in ScholarshipsAsh JurbergAkron, OH
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this monthKristen WaltersFairview Park, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Randolph's Liberty Tree: A Legacy Lives OnMorristown MinuteRandolph Township, OH
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening dayKristen WaltersKent, OH
Threats cause Wadsworth brewery to cancel LGBTQ+ fundraiser
A brewery in Wadsworth is canceling an LGBTQ+ fundraiser after receiving some online threats over the event. The Wadsworth Brewing Company said in a Wednesday Facebook post that it was cancelling next month’s event because the safety of its staff and customers comes first. According to a flyer for the event, one of the things that was going to be featured was a drag queen story hour. All funds would have gone to support Margie’s Hope, a Northeast Ohio organization that provides resources for transgender, nonbinary and gender expansive people.
Wadsworth brewery drops out of drag event after receiving threatening statements
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wadsworth Brewing Company is no longer hosting a drag story hour due to threatening statements, the brewery said in a statement on Facebook Wednesday. The brewery said in its online statement that it has always been supportive of the Wadsworth community, schools and not for profit organizations.
Ohio woman finds chickens dead, questions chemical release from train
Even though North Lima is a little more than 10 miles away from East Palestine, Amanda Breshears said the smell caused her eyes to water when she went to let her dog out. She believes it could be the reason why her birds are now dead.
Ohio school reverses decision to cancel musical
Cardinal Local Schools had canceled the high school's PG-13 production of "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" back in January, claiming it was "vulgar."
Orrville woman alive today thanks to quick thinking of gym members and an AED
ORRVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Linda Thompson was straight and to the point: “It was very frightening and I am just happy to be here.”. When she spoke, Thompson was standing in just about the same spot in Tillison’s Fitness Warehouse in Orville where she had collapsed, in cardiac arrest, about two weeks earlier during an early morning workout, a workout the members call, “boot camp.”
Canton For All People revitalizing Shorb neighborhood
Elaine Kirk loves her Gilmore Avenue home in Canton's Shorb neighborhood where she has lived for 40 years.
3 more Ohio Bed, Bath & Beyond locations added to closures
Two more Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond locations have been added to the list of stores within the company that are closing.
8-year-old ready to deliver when mom goes into labor
How well can an 8-year-old hold up under pressure? Lucky for the Matthews family, Malone was ready to deliver when his mom went into labor.
Father who left baby son in hot car to die is sentenced
Landon Parrott was charged on Sept. 1 with murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child endangering, court records show.
Documentary film cobbles together history of Medina’s Porter Shoe Repair shop
MEDINA, Ohio -- You could say that local documentarian Miles Reed has put his heart and soul -- or maybe sole -- into his newest film, about Medina’s Porter family and their shoe repair business. Reed -- a local historian, writer and filmmaker -- presented “The Story of a...
Lucky Ducky Medina is, in fact, all it’s quacked up to be
MEDINA, Ohio -- If you’re in Medina, don’t be surprised if a toy duck paddles its way across your path. Brandy Kerr is working to bring some joy to people through her Lucky Ducky Medina project, in which she leaves little decorated rubber ducks on vehicles and other places for people to find.
Newspaper building in Ohio could face demo
A downtown Akron, Ohio, office building that has stood since about 1929 could be on borrowed time, with city officials asking the building owner to make progress on renovation plans. The building on Exchange Street hosted newspaper offices in Akron from about 1930 until 2019, when the Akron Beacon-Journal moved...
One of the oldest clubs in America for women reinventing itself in Akron
The Akron Woman’s City Club is a place of friendship and philanthropy, and on Wednesday, members marked its centennial celebration.
Medina Library hosts real-life fairytale wedding
MEDINA, Ohio -- On Jan. 30, the Medina Library announced on Facebook that it had hosted a wedding for Ashley and Kathryn Hejduk. The Facebook post has since gotten hundreds of comments and even more reactions and shares. But this wedding ceremony wasn’t originally planned for the library. “We...
Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Mentor, Brooklyn included in latest list of closings
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Bed Bath & Beyond on Wednesday announced it will close its locations in Mentor and Brooklyn, part of a plan to close 150 stores nationwide. The latest round of closings comes about a month after the home goods retailer announced it would close more than 70 locations for Bed Bath & Beyond, Harmon Face Values, and buybuy BABY stores, including a Bed Bath & Beyond in Strongsville. In August, it closed about 150 of its namesakes stores and slashed its workforce by 20%.
Man accused of killing 2 women in Seven Hills, found incompetent to stand trial at this time
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old man accused of stabbing three people inside a Seven Hills home in July 2022, has ben found incompetent to stand trial at this time. Joseph Walter was indicted on the charges of murder, aggravated murder, felonious assault, attempted murder and attempted aggravated murder. Seven...
Old news is good news in Medina’s McDowell-Phillips House
MEDINA, Ohio -- When the Medina County Historical Society began to restore the McDowell-Phillips House at 205 S. Prospect St. in 2020, members discovered that the attic was a treasure trove of history. They uncovered hundreds of books, pieces of furniture original to the house and family, clothing and artifacts...
Fallen ‘Shawshank Redemption’ tree at center of lawsuit
Pieces of Ohio's movie history were mistakenly burned, leaving their owner out of potential merchandising revenue, according to a new civil lawsuit filed in Richland County.
‘Breaks my heart’: Man jailed for failing to make repairs to Cleveland home
Jeffrey Ivey is normally very busy in the month of February, taking pictures at art shows and other Black History events in Cleveland. This year, however, the 60-year-old freelance photographer is locked up in the Cuyahoga County jail for failing to make timely repairs to a century home that once belonged to his grandmother.
