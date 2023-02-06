ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wadsworth, OH

Threats cause Wadsworth brewery to cancel LGBTQ+ fundraiser

A brewery in Wadsworth is canceling an LGBTQ+ fundraiser after receiving some online threats over the event. The Wadsworth Brewing Company said in a Wednesday Facebook post that it was cancelling next month’s event because the safety of its staff and customers comes first. According to a flyer for the event, one of the things that was going to be featured was a drag queen story hour. All funds would have gone to support Margie’s Hope, a Northeast Ohio organization that provides resources for transgender, nonbinary and gender expansive people.
WADSWORTH, OH
Orrville woman alive today thanks to quick thinking of gym members and an AED

ORRVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Linda Thompson was straight and to the point: “It was very frightening and I am just happy to be here.”. When she spoke, Thompson was standing in just about the same spot in Tillison’s Fitness Warehouse in Orville where she had collapsed, in cardiac arrest, about two weeks earlier during an early morning workout, a workout the members call, “boot camp.”
ORRVILLE, OH
Newspaper building in Ohio could face demo

A downtown Akron, Ohio, office building that has stood since about 1929 could be on borrowed time, with city officials asking the building owner to make progress on renovation plans. The building on Exchange Street hosted newspaper offices in Akron from about 1930 until 2019, when the Akron Beacon-Journal moved...
AKRON, OH
Medina Library hosts real-life fairytale wedding

MEDINA, Ohio -- On Jan. 30, the Medina Library announced on Facebook that it had hosted a wedding for Ashley and Kathryn Hejduk. The Facebook post has since gotten hundreds of comments and even more reactions and shares. But this wedding ceremony wasn’t originally planned for the library. “We...
MEDINA, OH
Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Mentor, Brooklyn included in latest list of closings

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Bed Bath & Beyond on Wednesday announced it will close its locations in Mentor and Brooklyn, part of a plan to close 150 stores nationwide. The latest round of closings comes about a month after the home goods retailer announced it would close more than 70 locations for Bed Bath & Beyond, Harmon Face Values, and buybuy BABY stores, including a Bed Bath & Beyond in Strongsville. In August, it closed about 150 of its namesakes stores and slashed its workforce by 20%.
MENTOR, OH
