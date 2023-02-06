Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
College Baseball Scoreboard (2/9): Northwest Missouri State falls
(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State lost in regional college baseball on Thursday. Check out the scoreboard below. Northwestern Oklahoma State 11 Northwest Missouri State 4.
kmaland.com
Men's College Basketball (2/9): Victories for Northwest Missouri State, Kansas City
(KMAland) -- Kansas City and Northwest Missouri State both grabbed wins in men's regional college basketball action. Iowa (15-9, 7-6): A slow start doomed Iowa in an 87-73 loss to No. 1 Purdue (23-2, 12-2). Kris Murray led the Hawkeyes with 24 points while Filip Rebraca added 17 points. Patrick McCaffery came off the bench for nine points and five steals, and Tony Perkins accounted for eight points.
kmaland.com
Lumbard carrying Diagonal girls into postseason on 5-game streak, ready for matchup with Lenox
(Diagonal) -- Diagonal girls basketball rides a five-game win streak into the postseason behind the stellar post play of senior Taylor Lumbard. Lumbard has crashed the boards and been a scoring threat for the Maroonettes (14-7) in their wins over Melcher-Dallas, Orient-Macksburg, Lamoni, East Union and Hamburg. "We're very motivated,"...
kmaland.com
Lenox senior Adamson not done with football, will continue at Loras
(Lenox) -- Lenox senior Xavier Adamson is ready for whatever is thrown at him as he prepares for a college football career at Loras. Regardless of what the next four years brings, Adamson welcomes the opportunity to play college football. "I'm excited about the opportunity they gave me," Adamson said....
kmaland.com
Edith Dean Stephenson, 78, Kearney, MO
Funeral Home: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO.
kmaland.com
Misty Rodrick, 46, Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Misty passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Bergen Mercy Hospital, Omaha, Nebraska. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
kmaland.com
Lois Wagoner, 76, Clarinda, Iowa
Location: St. John Lutheran Church, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, February 12, 2023. Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m. Visitation End: 4:00 p.m. Memorials: Lois Wagoner Scholarship Fund or Spastic Parapalegia Foundation. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda...
kmaland.com
Alesa E. McDowell, 45, of Creston, Iowa
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Interment:Sidney Cemetery - Sidney, Iowa. Notes:Alesa passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. Remembrances...
kmaland.com
Mabel Mary Louise Baker, 109, Northboro, Iowa
Location: St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Northboro, Iowa. Memorials: St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Northboro. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri. Cemetery: St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Northboro.
kmaland.com
Carolyn M. Sederburg, 81, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Memorials:In lieu of flowers to the Shenandoah First Baptist Church or People For Paws. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Carolyn passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
kttn.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for a majority of the Green Hills Region in north Missouri
The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until Noon on Thursday, February 9, 2023. The latest forecast from the National Weather Service calls for rain and snow to continue in north Missouri until noon today. A total of 1 to 3 inches of snow is forecast to fall. Snow will transition to rain as the day progresses as the predicted high is 41 degrees.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an arrest in Caldwell County
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kearney man in Caldwell County on Wednesday afternoon, February 8th on multiple allegations. Thirty-eight-year-old Daniel Wyant was accused of the felonies of possession of a controlled substance involving methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated involving a first offense.
kmaland.com
Clarinda Council awards bid for recreation trail expansion project
(Clarinda) – Clarinda city officials have awarded a bid for the expansion of a recreational trail in the community. By a 4-1 vote Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council awarded a bid to Bluffs Paving & Utility of Crescent for an expansion of the city’s recreation trail from 6th Street to 11th Street, running parallel to East Washington Street. City Manager Gary McClarnon says Bluffs Paving & Utility was the low bidder on the project, coming in at $225,249.
kmaland.com
SMC expansion nearing major milestones
(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Medical Center is nearing some major milestones in the construction and implementation of its new cancer treatment center. That's the message from SMC Chief Operating Officer Eric Holste, who joined KMA's "Morning Show" program Thursday morning to discuss the efforts on the hospital's new Robert S. Holmes Family Cancer Center. Holste says structures are beginning to become more recognizable as walls and windows are put in place on the new infusion center, which will be able to hold eight bays.
northwestmoinfo.com
High Speed Pursuit Near Cameron Ends in Arrest of Kearney Man
CLINTON COUNTY, MO – A high speed chase near Cameron on Wednesday ended with the arrest of the driver. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says the pursuit took place around noon on I-35 when the Missouri State Highway Patrol attempted to stop a vehicle. The driver refused to stop and reached speeds over 100 miles per hour.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties
Two arrests for the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. At about 12:20 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 38-year-old Daniel J Wayne of Kearney for alleged possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, DWI, speeding, no valid license, careless and imprudent driving, no insurance, and no valid plates. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail.
mycouriertribune.com
Kearney couple offers marriage advice near Valentine’s Day
KEARNEY — For 64 years of marriage and at least one year prior, Lois and Jim Harmon have understood what it means to be friends as well as life partners. They tease, hold hands and navigate life together. “The secret to longevity in marriage is to always, always work...
kmaland.com
Broadway couple to perform in Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Music Association is staging a concert featuring a pair of Broadway stars. Gary Mauer and Beth Southard will perform at the Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium Sunday, and the married couple will bring their breadth of musical theater experience to the stage in Shenandoah. “Between Beth and I,...
