(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Medical Center is nearing some major milestones in the construction and implementation of its new cancer treatment center. That's the message from SMC Chief Operating Officer Eric Holste, who joined KMA's "Morning Show" program Thursday morning to discuss the efforts on the hospital's new Robert S. Holmes Family Cancer Center. Holste says structures are beginning to become more recognizable as walls and windows are put in place on the new infusion center, which will be able to hold eight bays.

SHENANDOAH, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO