Rosendale, MO

kmaland.com

Men's College Basketball (2/9): Victories for Northwest Missouri State, Kansas City

(KMAland) -- Kansas City and Northwest Missouri State both grabbed wins in men's regional college basketball action. Iowa (15-9, 7-6): A slow start doomed Iowa in an 87-73 loss to No. 1 Purdue (23-2, 12-2). Kris Murray led the Hawkeyes with 24 points while Filip Rebraca added 17 points. Patrick McCaffery came off the bench for nine points and five steals, and Tony Perkins accounted for eight points.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kmaland.com

Lenox senior Adamson not done with football, will continue at Loras

(Lenox) -- Lenox senior Xavier Adamson is ready for whatever is thrown at him as he prepares for a college football career at Loras. Regardless of what the next four years brings, Adamson welcomes the opportunity to play college football. "I'm excited about the opportunity they gave me," Adamson said....
LENOX, IA
kmaland.com

Misty Rodrick, 46, Clarinda, Iowa

Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Misty passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Bergen Mercy Hospital, Omaha, Nebraska. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Lois Wagoner, 76, Clarinda, Iowa

Location: St. John Lutheran Church, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, February 12, 2023. Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m. Visitation End: 4:00 p.m. Memorials: Lois Wagoner Scholarship Fund or Spastic Parapalegia Foundation. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda...
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Alesa E. McDowell, 45, of Creston, Iowa

Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Interment:Sidney Cemetery - Sidney, Iowa. Notes:Alesa passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. Remembrances...
CRESTON, IA
kmaland.com

Mabel Mary Louise Baker, 109, Northboro, Iowa

Location: St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Northboro, Iowa. Memorials: St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Northboro. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri. Cemetery: St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Northboro.
NORTHBORO, IA
kmaland.com

Carolyn M. Sederburg, 81, of Shenandoah, Iowa

Memorials:In lieu of flowers to the Shenandoah First Baptist Church or People For Paws. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Carolyn passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kttn.com

Winter Weather Advisory Issued for a majority of the Green Hills Region in north Missouri

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until Noon on Thursday, February 9, 2023. The latest forecast from the National Weather Service calls for rain and snow to continue in north Missouri until noon today. A total of 1 to 3 inches of snow is forecast to fall. Snow will transition to rain as the day progresses as the predicted high is 41 degrees.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an arrest in Caldwell County

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kearney man in Caldwell County on Wednesday afternoon, February 8th on multiple allegations. Thirty-eight-year-old Daniel Wyant was accused of the felonies of possession of a controlled substance involving methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated involving a first offense.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
kmaland.com

Clarinda Council awards bid for recreation trail expansion project

(Clarinda) – Clarinda city officials have awarded a bid for the expansion of a recreational trail in the community. By a 4-1 vote Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council awarded a bid to Bluffs Paving & Utility of Crescent for an expansion of the city’s recreation trail from 6th Street to 11th Street, running parallel to East Washington Street. City Manager Gary McClarnon says Bluffs Paving & Utility was the low bidder on the project, coming in at $225,249.
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

SMC expansion nearing major milestones

(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Medical Center is nearing some major milestones in the construction and implementation of its new cancer treatment center. That's the message from SMC Chief Operating Officer Eric Holste, who joined KMA's "Morning Show" program Thursday morning to discuss the efforts on the hospital's new Robert S. Holmes Family Cancer Center. Holste says structures are beginning to become more recognizable as walls and windows are put in place on the new infusion center, which will be able to hold eight bays.
SHENANDOAH, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

High Speed Pursuit Near Cameron Ends in Arrest of Kearney Man

CLINTON COUNTY, MO – A high speed chase near Cameron on Wednesday ended with the arrest of the driver. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says the pursuit took place around noon on I-35 when the Missouri State Highway Patrol attempted to stop a vehicle. The driver refused to stop and reached speeds over 100 miles per hour.
CAMERON, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties

Two arrests for the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. At about 12:20 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 38-year-old Daniel J Wayne of Kearney for alleged possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, DWI, speeding, no valid license, careless and imprudent driving, no insurance, and no valid plates. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Kearney couple offers marriage advice near Valentine’s Day

KEARNEY — For 64 years of marriage and at least one year prior, Lois and Jim Harmon have understood what it means to be friends as well as life partners. They tease, hold hands and navigate life together. “The secret to longevity in marriage is to always, always work...
KEARNEY, MO
kmaland.com

Broadway couple to perform in Shenandoah

(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Music Association is staging a concert featuring a pair of Broadway stars. Gary Mauer and Beth Southard will perform at the Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium Sunday, and the married couple will bring their breadth of musical theater experience to the stage in Shenandoah. “Between Beth and I,...
SHENANDOAH, IA

