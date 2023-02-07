Read full article on original website
Is It Illegal to Have Headlights Off When It Rains or Snows in Maine?
When I am driving in the rain or snow and it's naturally a bit darker, I always wonder if the people without their lights on could get in trouble if they passed a copper?. In my opinion, driving without your lights on during rain, snow, and obviously when it's dark, is a big no-no.
WMTW
Windy but warmer, with highs near 50
A breezy and mild day is expected on Friday before a cold front brings mountain snow showers and colder temperatures for Saturday. Temperatures moderate on Sunday and Monday with low pressure passing just south of the region. High pressure brings mild temperatures for the middle of next week. Get your...
WMTW
Record warmth reaches Maine
Temperatures soared on Friday for parts of Maine. Portland reached 52 degrees just before 1 p.m., tying the record for the date. The last time it got that warm in Maine's largest city was back in 1955. As warm as it was, it was nowhere close to breaking the record...
WMTW
Rain for coastal Maine and snow for the mountains
Maine — A quick moving system will bring a few inches of snow to areas north of route 2 Thursday evening. Looking at 1-3" of snowfall with locally higher amounts. Some snow will drop further south but it will be mixing and eventually turn to all rain. Even...
Maine Forecast Called ‘February Blowtorch From Hell’ After Keith Carson Tweet
"If you don't like the weather, wait five minutes." It's a quote that no one really knows the origin of or when it started (although, fun fact, according to Quote Investigator, it's traced back to either Mark Twain or Will Rogers.) Regardless of where it came from, it's pretty much...
It’ll Be 70+ Degrees Warmer This Friday Than Last, But There’s A Catch
Weather in Maine is so weird. Last Friday night, my thermometer peaked out, or maybe I should say dumped out, at -21 degrees. Of course, the added wind chill got it down to allegedly -45. It was so cold my dog didn't wanna do any business outside for more than a minute. And this is a dog that actively rolls in snow and loves winter in all its forms.
Beware of The Top 4 Most Dangerous Roads in Maine
I like to drive. It's cathartic and freeing. I remember when I first got my license and took that first open road by storm. I was playing Missy Elliot and really feeling myself. That day I learned a very important lesson which was that even though I am being told to "lose control", I shouldn't.
Penquis Has $1.9M in Heat Funds for Residents of 3 Maine Counties
Residents of three Maine counties are encouraged to apply for a portion of nearly $2 million in heating assistance available now from Penquis. The announcement was made this week that Penquis has received over $1.9 million in LD3 funding, which will help some Mainers pay their heating bills. The funds are being distributed in $800 increments, which are being paid directly to energy vendors on behalf of income eligible households. After the recent cold snap that had everyone cranking up their heat, this money will really come in handy to help get through the winter.
WMTW
Warm and windy Friday
Portland reached 52 degrees this afternoon, tying the record high for today that was set in 1955. Gusty west winds will cause temperatures will start to drop back into the mid 40s by 5pm. Clear tonight and colder conditions with lows in the mid to upper 20s. We will still...
WPFO
Maine PUC opens investigation into Electricity Maine after power bills spike
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Maine Public Utilities Commission has opened an investigation into Electricity Maine, one of the companies that supplies the actual electricity to some CMP customers. The company has come under fire for rates that more than doubled on January 1. Everyone's electricity rates went up in January.
WMTW
A seasonable night with mainly clear skies
High pressure will push east Thursday ahead of low pressure tracking across the Great Lakes. A front will lift through New England Thursday afternoon, bringing rain to southern areas and snow to the foothills and mountains. Expect the snow to change to a wintry mix before ending as rain showers Thursday night. Gusty winds follow on Friday as high pressure pushes overhead for the weekend.
WMTW
Just a little snow this evening
A series of fast moving and weak weather systems will move through the region this week. One arrives tonight with very light snow as well as the potential for some freezing rain over southern York county. Another arrives Thursday evening with warmer temperatures causing snow at the start, to change to a mix and then rain south of the mountains...with more of a mix holding longer farther north.
Maine fruit farmers affected by negative temperatures
LIMERICK, Maine — The negative wind chills and cold temperatures Maine has been experiencing could impact fruit orchards across the state. Aaron Libby is a fourth-generation fruit farmer with his family's company, Libby & Sons U-Pick Fruit and Farm Orchard. With many years of experience, he knows what extreme weather can do to his crops.
WMTW
Weekend cold causes extensive damage as pipes burst at central Maine high school
WALES, Maine — Oak Hill High School in the central Maine town of Wales will remain closed for the rest of this week after several pipes burst during the weekend cold snap. Pipes in the ceiling of the chemistry lab burst sometime between midnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Security...
Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing Maine Location Permanently
We're fortunate in Maine, given the sparse population, to be fairly freighted with major retail stores. Sure, they come and they go from time to time, but there is always a pretty hefty selection of chains to choose from. Take the Marketplace @ Augusta for example. Over the last couple...
Time For Another Edition Of ‘Bad Maine Winter Drivers’
Pay attention on the roads, you never know who may be watching!. Maine driving can be a very stressful and anxiety-filled experience, everyday just driving around town, you will see things that absolutely boggle your mind. From terrible parking jobs, people who cut you off, improper lane changes, ignoring stop signs, not yielding the right of way. The list goes on and on.
WMTW
WATCH: Meteor lights up sky in Freeport
FREEPORT, Maine — It's not something you see everyday: A meteor lighting up the sky in Freeport. The amazing videos were captured by the Freeport Maine Webcam early Thursday morning. You can watch the video in the player above. Want to see more from the Freeport Maine Webcam? You...
NHPR
Something Wild: A rare Siberian eagle is spotted again this year. Is it lost or exploring?
Birders flocked to Mid-Coast Maine in January 2022 to see the rare and magnificent Steller's sea-eagle. It remained in that area for a few weeks, boosting the population and local economy, and re-appeared again this year. We're delighted to be able to revisit this episode about "vagrant" birds, first heard in February 2022.
Seven Surprising Things You Never Knew About Police That Patrol Maine Turnpike
Look at that flash of blue in the left lane on I-95 in Maine. It's a Maine State Police Officer patrolling the highway, making it safer for you and me to drive. The Maine State Police are made up of eight different Troops, but only one has the distinction of specifically patrolling the I-95 system in Maine. Troop G looks out for public safety, specifically keeping motorists safe.
WMTW
Auburn shelter plans hit another roadblock
AUBURN, Maine — Plans to open a winter warming center in Auburn have hit another roadblock. The Maine State Housing Authority rejected a proposal to use a vacant building on Mill Street that is owned by the city, saying it would cost too much and take too long to make necessary renovations.
