Outrage Persists and Students Stage Walkout After Bullied Teen Classmate Commits SuicideAnthony JamesBerkeley Township, NJ
NJ Has A New Whiskey In Town: Meet LeGrand WhiskeyBridget MulroyAvenel, NJ
Sayreville Mom Wins Award for Writing Children's BookBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
Red Lobster to Reopen Long-Closed LocationJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
Mack powers Vernon over Jefferson - Boys basketball recap
Ernest Mack scored 17 points to lead Vernon to its 18th win in 20 tries, a 51-45 home win over Jefferson. Alex Fessel scored 16 points and Robert Nathan added a dozen more in the win. Jake Studnick led Jefferson with 14 points. Luke Urbano added a dozne points. Vernon...
Girls Basketball: Sparta edges out Pope John in key NJAC-American clash
Bailey Chapman scored a game high 21 points to lead Sparta to a narrow 48-47 victory over Pope John in a key clash in the North Jersey Athletic Conference-American division, in Sparta. With the win, Sparta (15-7) moves a game ahead of Pope John (18-6) in the American division standings....
Niedermaier’s 35 and 10 lift Parsippany past Boonton - Boys basketball recap
Matthew Niedermaier matched his career-high with 35 points and he pulled down 10 rebounds to fuel Parsippany to a 68-64 victory over Boonton in Parsippany. Arthur Smith had 10 points, Ryan Sherry added nine and Dylan Wang dished out 10 assists for Parsippany (7-11). Charlie Hurd had 20 points, 10...
Washington Township tops KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy - Boys basketball recap
Chris Racobaldo led Washington Township with 17 points as it defeated KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy 65-50 in Sewell. Washington Township (18-5) jumped out to an early 18-7 lead after the first quarter and held a 30-19 lead at the half. It outscored KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy 35-31 in the second half.
Mountain Lakes defeats Parsippany Hills - Boys basketball recap
Nico Dunn scored a game-high 17 points to lead Mountain Lakes past Parsippany Hills 56-50 in Morris Plains. Trailing 33-22 at halftime, Mountain Lakes (6-16) took control in the second half outscoring Parsippany Hills 34-17. Mountain Lakes also jumped out to a 15-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Who are N.J. boys basketball’s top unsung heroes & underrated players in 2023?
The headlines are stolen every year by players across the state who light up the scoreboard. But to win games and battle for championships, it takes everyone. That includes players who do all the little things right and sometimes get overlooked. These unsung heroes fly under the radar as they make game-changing plays week after week. They do what is necessary to win games.
5-star basketball recruit, N.J. native Naas Cunningham includes Rutgers in Top 5
New Jersey native and 5-star forward Naas Cunningham has narrowed his list of schools down to a Top 5, according to On3. That list includes Rutgers, Duke, Kansas, Memphis and UCLA. The 6-foot-7 junior is ranked as a Top 10 player in the country, according to industry composite rankings. Cunningham...
Former N.J. 5-star recruit finds latest home in winding college football career
Antonio Alfano has found a new home. The former five-star defensive line recruit from Colonia — who starred at Bergen Catholic, Rahway and Colonia High School before who signed with Alabama in the class of 2019 — is currently enrolled at Lackawanna College in Scranton, Pennsylvania, according to 247Sports’ Brian Dohn.
Boys Basketball: Cape-Atlantic League Players of the Week for Feb. 8
High school boys basketball action has featured standout performances by individuals and teams across New Jersey all season, including some awe-inspiring efforts. Each week, NJ Advance Media will select five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting some of the best individual efforts in that area.
HS basketball blowout turns to jubilee with highlight dunks and 3s (WATCH)
A lopsided game took a positive turn last week and produced a viral highlight reel when Thomas Edison Energy Charter’s Evan Gilpin brought the crowd to life at Montgomery High School with a couple of 3-pointers. Senior Andrew Lavali added a memorable dunk and an unforgettable celebration. As seen...
Who are N.J.’s top girls basketball freshmen? Our picks, your votes
Our next installment of our best players in each classification has arrived. We began with seniors and juniors a couple of weeks ago and wrapped up the sophomore class last week. We now begin with the top freshmen in the state this season.
WINNER: NJ Powerball Player Takes Home $100K At Burlington Wawa
There were two third-tier New Jersey Lottery winners in the Powerball drawing, winning prizes of $100,000 and $50,000. Their tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball on Monday, Feb. 6. One Washington state Lottery player won the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot. The winning NJ tickets were...
One of 2 N.J. women missing for a month is found, officials say
One of two New Jersey women who have been missing for a month has been located, authorities said. Imani Glover, of Morristown, was found Tuesday, the Morris County Prosecutor’s said Wednesday. The whereabouts of Glover’s girlfriend — Destiny Owens, of East Orange, — are still unknown, according to Owens’...
Inside an independent grocery owner’s quest to keep N.J. healthy (and survive inflation)
As owner of Green Acres Health Food Store in Piscataway, Waqar Arain has dedicated his life to helping New Jerseyans live healthy and productive lives. Arain, a Pakistani immigrant, took over the popular Central Jersey store in 2011 (first opened in 1977) after years spent working in finance, learning the business from an uncle who was running a similar store.
The New Jersey cheesesteak David Portnoy gave a 9+ to
When it comes to pizza ratings, David Portnoy may be one of the greatest influencers in New Jersey. His "One Bite" reviews have gotten millions of hits. After which, people line up at said pizza places across New Jersey to sample a slice. You can check out his top twenty pizza reviews here.
Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Central Jersey
TRENTON, NJ – While there were no Powerball jackpot winners during Saturday’s drawing, one lucky New Jersey ticket buyer won a million dollars. During Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, a New Jersey Lottery ticket matched five of the five white balls to win a second-tier prize of $1,000,000. The Powerball ticket was sold at Milltown Convenience Deli & Grill on South Main Street in Milltown. The winning numbers Powerball numbers for Saturday’s drawing were: 02, 08, 15, 19 and 58. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 2X. The Powerball jackpot increased to $747 million and was won in Texas on Monday. Wednesday’s Powerball lottery jackpot is now $20 million. The post Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Central Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
WATCH: Emotional Hall of Fame reveals for Jets legends Darrelle Revis, Joe Klecko
Thursday night, it was revealed the Darrelle Revis and Joe Klecko would be members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023. The former New York Jets players were named as members of the next class at the NFL Honors.
Move high school start times later, most N.J. residents say in new poll
The majority of New Jersey residents support pushing high school starting times later amid nationwide concerns that teenagers are not getting enough sleep, according to a new poll. The Fairleigh Dickinson University poll released Friday found 55% of those surveyed supported a proposal in the state Legislature that would set...
N.J.’s Mark Kelly joins twin brother in U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame
Sen. Mark Kelly has been to space, Congress and beyond. This spring, he’s headed for the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame. Kelly, 58, an Orange native who grew up in West Orange, became a U.S. senator representing Arizona in 2020. The veteran astronaut, who retired from NASA in 2011, has logged more than 50 days in space.
Ocean County Woman May Be NJ’s Oldest Resident At 107
LITTLE EGG HARBOR – A local woman and her family dare to differ with the old saying that you should never ask a lady her age. The recent celebration of Lucia DeClerck’s 107th birthday may well make her New Jersey’s oldest resident. However, that’s not the only thing that’s noteworthy when it comes to DeClerck’s advanced age.
