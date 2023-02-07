Juvenile male shot Sunday night in Denver dies

DENVER — A juvenile male shot on the city’s west side Sunday has died, the Denver Police Department announced Monday.

The victim was shot in the area of West 10 th Avenue and Federal Boulevard sometime around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Police said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

No additional details were immediately available.

