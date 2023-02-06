ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Republicans propose loosening restrictions on Tennessee's abortion law

By Jason Lamb
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
With Tennessee's full abortion ban in place after the fall of Roe v. Wade, lawmakers on capitol hill have filed several bills to change the ban in Tennessee.

Two of those bills have come from Republicans in the House and Senate — the same majority that passed the abortion ban in the first place.

One bill would allow an exception for legal abortion in the case of rape — something that isn't allowed now.

As it currently stands, a doctor prosecuted for performing an abortion would have the burden in court to prove if the abortion was necessary to save the life of the mother.

Another bill filed would remove that burden, called an affirmative defense, and allow for what the bill calls "medically necessary" abortions.

Both bills from Republicans are still in the initial stages of legislation; they haven't yet been heard in committee.

