North Carolina State

people are sitting at home waiting for their government check to come still. this has been self imposed by the government. never should have shutdown and spoiled millions with free money 💰. that's why inflation happened so quickly.

NC's Black Farmers Face Uphill Battle

Two Democratic senators have introduced legislation in Washington they hope will become part of the 2023 Farm Bill. Debate is set to begin in the fall, but Black farmers in North Carolina say despite the best efforts of advocates, they still face discrimination. In the early 1900s, more than 900,000 Black farmers owned about 20 million acres of farmland in the United States. By 2017, the U.S. Census of Agriculture said the number had dropped to fewer than 5 million acres.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Balfour Beatty awarded $242M US 70 project

London-based contractor Balfour Beatty’s Southeast U.S. division has been awarded a $242.35 million design-build contract by North Carolina DOT to improve the U.S. Highway 70 corridor, the future Interstate 42, between Raleigh and the Port of Morehead City to interstate standards. The project will make improvements between the Havelock...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
Growth slows down during pandemic for some North Carolina counties

ROCK HILL, S.C. — While North Carolina continued to grow in population, not every county saw significant growth. According to Carolina Demography, Mecklenburg and Durham counties grew slower than the rest of the state between April 2020 and July 2021. Based on its analysis, while a large number of international migrants moved there, an even larger number of people left for other states and counties.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Snow Possible for WNC, Juvenile Accused in Restaurant Worker Shooting

(Haywood County, NC) -- Leaders in Haywood County are meeting later this month to discuss financing for a jail expansion. The commission chair told WLOS-TV this week that more than 150 beds are expected to be added to the 90 that already exist. That expansion could cost more than 20-million-dollars. The cost to do that could include a higher tax rate in Haywood County.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
News & Observer gets it wrong on taxes

Raleigh News & Observer editor Ned Barnett continues to be of the belief that what ails North Carolina is a state government that is too small. In his Jan. 29 editorial, he expresses frustration that hard-working North Carolinians are keeping too much of their money. Claiming that “excessive tax cuts”...
RALEIGH, NC
What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?

Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
APEX, NC
Tangled Up In Blue

Anderson Clayton was in middle school when Democrats lost the General Assembly in 2010. They were still in the minority in 2015 when Clayton moved to Boone to pursue a political science degree at Appalachian State University, where she became the student body president. And four years later, when she left for rural Iowa to volunteer as an organizer for the presidential campaigns of first Kamala Harris and then Elizabeth Warren.
GEORGIA STATE
New debt plan proposes spike in Puerto Rico power bills

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO — Residential electric bills in Puerto Rico could increase by an average of $19 a month if a federal bankruptcy judge approves a proposal filed Thursday to restructure the staggering debt held by Puerto Rico’s power company. The plan would cut by nearly half...
'If they're not ready, they're not ready': North Carolinians sound off on controversial bill known as 'Parents' Bill of Rights'

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A controversial bill is now making its way through the North Carolina House. This is after a heated debate between state senators. The bill is SB 49 also known as the Parent's Bill of Rights and often referred to as the LGBTQ bill. The controversy stems from a rule in the bill that would force teachers to tell parents any information their kids are keeping from them, including the use of different pronouns or if a student is questioning their gender.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

