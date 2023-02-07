Read full article on original website
apophis is coming 2029
3d ago
people are sitting at home waiting for their government check to come still. this has been self imposed by the government. never should have shutdown and spoiled millions with free money 💰. that's why inflation happened so quickly.
Reply
2
Related
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Boom Supersonic Begins Building Airliner Superfactory in North Carolina
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Aviation company Boom Supersonic announced it began...
Average Cost of Car Insurance in North Carolina for 2023
Although the national average for full coverage car insurance is $1,529, the average cost of car insurance in North Carolina is much less.
NC is the strictest state in the southeast when it comes to speeding and license suspensions
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte recently shared the heartbreaking story of a North Carolina father whose driver's license was suspended despite his son being the driver in a deadly crash. The father had given his son his old car, but the son never got the title changed to his...
publicnewsservice.org
NC's Black Farmers Face Uphill Battle
Two Democratic senators have introduced legislation in Washington they hope will become part of the 2023 Farm Bill. Debate is set to begin in the fall, but Black farmers in North Carolina say despite the best efforts of advocates, they still face discrimination. In the early 1900s, more than 900,000 Black farmers owned about 20 million acres of farmland in the United States. By 2017, the U.S. Census of Agriculture said the number had dropped to fewer than 5 million acres.
‘The whole state will benefit’: NC county’s court staff working through weekend to ready for $85 million system overhaul
As Johnston County Clerk of Court Michelle Ball puts it: "out with paper and in with electronics."
constructiondive.com
Balfour Beatty awarded $242M US 70 project
London-based contractor Balfour Beatty’s Southeast U.S. division has been awarded a $242.35 million design-build contract by North Carolina DOT to improve the U.S. Highway 70 corridor, the future Interstate 42, between Raleigh and the Port of Morehead City to interstate standards. The project will make improvements between the Havelock...
North Carolina city has one of the nation’s highest rates of new foreclosures
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Real estate foreclosure filings are continuing to rise, and one city in North Carolina has among the highest rates in the country. A reported to be released Friday by ATTOM, which describes itself as a leading collector of data associated with real estate sales, finds that there were 31,557 foreclosure actions […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Growth slows down during pandemic for some North Carolina counties
ROCK HILL, S.C. — While North Carolina continued to grow in population, not every county saw significant growth. According to Carolina Demography, Mecklenburg and Durham counties grew slower than the rest of the state between April 2020 and July 2021. Based on its analysis, while a large number of international migrants moved there, an even larger number of people left for other states and counties.
WXII 12
Electric charging station company to invest $41 million in North Carolina
DURHAM, N.C. — A manufacturer of charging stations for electric vehicles will create more than 300 jobs as it locates a new manufacturing facility in Durham, Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. Kempower Inc. is planning to invest $41 million into the project, contributing to the state's clean energy economy.
NC board suspends license of homebuilder Action 9′s been investigating
North Carolina’s Licensing Board for General Contractors has suspended Aaron Guess’s license for allegedly failing to disclose certain information when he tried to renew his license in 2019.
‘Never seen it in my career’: BBB economist on small business closures
The BBB serves 32 counties in N.C. In the last six months, it has seen 232 businesses close, nearly doubling the yearly average.
iheart.com
Snow Possible for WNC, Juvenile Accused in Restaurant Worker Shooting
(Haywood County, NC) -- Leaders in Haywood County are meeting later this month to discuss financing for a jail expansion. The commission chair told WLOS-TV this week that more than 150 beds are expected to be added to the 90 that already exist. That expansion could cost more than 20-million-dollars. The cost to do that could include a higher tax rate in Haywood County.
EV charging station manufacturer chooses North Carolina to build chargers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Another piece of the market for electric vehicles will be built in North Carolina. The Economic Investment Committee of the NC Department of Commerce approved incentives Tuesday to lure the newly created Kempower Inc. to build a manufacturing facility for electric-vehicle charging stations in Durham. This follows Toyota’s construction of a […]
carolinajournal.com
News & Observer gets it wrong on taxes
Raleigh News & Observer editor Ned Barnett continues to be of the belief that what ails North Carolina is a state government that is too small. In his Jan. 29 editorial, he expresses frustration that hard-working North Carolinians are keeping too much of their money. Claiming that “excessive tax cuts”...
kiss951.com
What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?
Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
sandhillssentinel.com
Dozen federal grants awarded to N.C. communities to reduce traffic deaths
North Carolina communities will soon receive a total of over $8 million in federal grants to help reduce traffic deaths. Twelve grants totaling $8.15 million will be distributed to a dozen cities, towns and regional planning organizations, thanks to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets for All Program.
theassemblync.com
Tangled Up In Blue
Anderson Clayton was in middle school when Democrats lost the General Assembly in 2010. They were still in the minority in 2015 when Clayton moved to Boone to pursue a political science degree at Appalachian State University, where she became the student body president. And four years later, when she left for rural Iowa to volunteer as an organizer for the presidential campaigns of first Kamala Harris and then Elizabeth Warren.
WRAL
New debt plan proposes spike in Puerto Rico power bills
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO — Residential electric bills in Puerto Rico could increase by an average of $19 a month if a federal bankruptcy judge approves a proposal filed Thursday to restructure the staggering debt held by Puerto Rico’s power company. The plan would cut by nearly half...
WYFF4.com
'If they're not ready, they're not ready': North Carolinians sound off on controversial bill known as 'Parents' Bill of Rights'
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A controversial bill is now making its way through the North Carolina House. This is after a heated debate between state senators. The bill is SB 49 also known as the Parent's Bill of Rights and often referred to as the LGBTQ bill. The controversy stems from a rule in the bill that would force teachers to tell parents any information their kids are keeping from them, including the use of different pronouns or if a student is questioning their gender.
Supply, labor shortages creating home construction delays
The Triangle is short on homes, and developers are short on materials and workers. That’s meant delays for some people waiting to move in. 5 On Your Side found out the solution is not an easy one. Kendall Jones says he should already be moved into his new condo...
Comments / 8