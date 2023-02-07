Khloé Kardashian Declares She's Spent Enough Time On Things That 'Didn't Feel Right' After Clearing Up Tristan Thompson Rumors

mega

Khloé Kardashian made it clear she's leaving negative energy in the past.

The Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, February 5, to share a cryptic quote about moving on after clearing up rumors she's back with cheating baby daddy Tristan Thompson .

"I've spent enough time on things that never felt right," the anonymous quote, shared on an all-black background, read. "I'm listening to my soul now."

Kardashian also posted another interesting mantra earlier that day which read , "stop feeling bad for doing what's best for you."

The tell-tale quotes come as the Good American co-founder made it clear she's a single lady and not getting back together with the NBA star, whom she shares daughter , True Thompson , 4, and a 6-month-old baby boy — whose name has yet to be revealed — with.

"Who has time for a man lol," Kardashian wrote on Twitter on Sunday, February 5. "I have a 6-month-old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real…No man right now…He's in my prayers too ha!"

Speculation she and Thompson were rekindling their romance came after she was extremely supportive of him after the sudden death of his mother, Andrea , on January 5.

"I have so much to say but nothing at all…. I have so many emotions and still I feel numb. Life can be brutally unfair at times and This has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives," Kardashian penned in a Monday, January 23, Instagram post along with loving pictures with the late matriarch.

"But at the same time, I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult," she continued. "Goodbyes for good are something I don’t believe in. I KNOW I will see you again. I know I will hear your sweet voice and infectious laugh again. I know I’ll get to feel that embrace of yours. I’ll see you again with the many that have gone before you that I so desperately miss, love and cherish."

Kardashian and Thompson have been in an off-again, on-again relationship since 2016. The basketball player was caught numerous times cheating on her, even getting fitness trainer Maralee Nichols pregnant while he was still in a relationship with the mother-of-two in March 2021.