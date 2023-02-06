Read full article on original website
WATCH: Cracking down on wealthy tax cheats is fiscally responsible, Biden says during State of the Union
Biden used the speech to highlight his focus on the common man, calling out billionaires who pay lower tax rates than the middle class and airlines that treat their passengers like “suckers.”. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. It amounted to a dare to Republican lawmakers who...
WATCH: ‘We all apparently agree’ on saving Medicare and Social Security, Biden teases during State of the Union
In a rowdy back-and-forth, President Joe Biden accused some congressional Republicans — not a majority — of wanting to “take the economy hostage” by insisting that Medicare and Social Security be sunset, drawing loud boos. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. He said in...
WATCH: Biden calls for support of Junk Fee Prevention Act during State of the Union
President Joe Biden has started his State of the Union address Tuesday night, where he is expected to call on Republicans to work with him to “finish the job” of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation as he seeks to overcome pessimism in the country and navigate political divisions in Washington.
WATCH LIVE: Biden hosts nation’s governors at White House during their annual winter meeting
President Joe Biden will meet with the nation’s governors at the White House on Friday during the National Governors Association Winter Meeting. The event is scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above. Biden’s meeting comes as some Democratic voters have said they disapprove of...
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
President Joe Biden's Walk Mocked After State of the Union Address
"I love how the entire country is supposed to pretend that how Biden walks isn't at all a big deal," wrote conservative commentator Jesse Kelly.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
GOP officially requests records from Biden’s family on foreign business deals
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans made the first official requests Thursday for documents from Hunter and James Biden regarding their foreign business dealings, further escalating a wide-ranging investigation into the president’s family. Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, sent letters to President Joe Biden’s son,...
Sen. Fetterman, who had a stroke last year, hospitalized after feeling lightheaded
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, who had a stroke during his campaign last year, has been hospitalized after feeling lightheaded while attending a Democratic retreat, his office said. Initial tests at George Washington University Hospital did not show evidence of a new stroke, Fetterman’s communications director, Joe...
WATCH: Biden delivers remarks on strengthening Social Security, Medicare in Florida
TAMPA, Florida (AP) — With an eye toward the 2024 campaign, President Joe Biden took direct aim at Republicans who have floated cuts to Social Security and Medicare — telling an audience in Florida on Thursday that he would create a “nightmare” for anyone who dreamed of doing so.
WATCH: Biden says ‘we’ve broken the COVID grip’ during his State of the Union address
President Joe Biden used his State of the Union address to urge Congress to “remain vigilant” on the COVD-19 virus saying “we still need to monitor dozens of variants and support new vaccines and treatments. So, Congress needs to fund these efforts and keep America safe,” Biden said.
WATCH: ‘No place for political violence,’ Biden says in condemning Pelosi attack
President Joe Biden concluded his State of the Union address Tuesday night by remembering the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and by encouraging Americans to embrace democracy and reject political extremism. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. “With democracy, everything is possible,” Biden said. “Without...
WATCH: Biden once again pitches ‘cancer moonshot’ at State of the Union
President Joe Biden returned to a proposal he has pitched before, cutting cancer death rates by at least 50 percent in the next 25 years, his so-called “cancer moonshot.”. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. “It’s personal to so many of us,” Biden said. The...
Takeaways from President Biden’s interview with Judy Woodruff
In an exclusive interview a day after the 2023 State of the Union address, President Joe Biden said that unless Republicans “break their word, there’s going to be no cuts in Medicare or Social Security,” and argued for bipartisanship to accomplish more for the American people. Talking...
WATCH LIVE: White House holds news briefing as Biden meets with Brazil’s Lula
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a news briefing on Friday ahead of President Joe Biden meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The event is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above. Biden, a centrist Democrat, defeated incumbent Donald...
