ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso Police: store clerk shoots man who demanded money, displayed weapon

By David Gonzalez
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U40AN_0keXo7Ku00

UPDATE : According to a spokesperson with El Paso Police, a 32-year-old Hispanic man entered the convenience store just after 12:30 p.m.

Officials said he demanded money and showed a weapon on his waistband to the store clerk.

The clerk, a 28-year-old man, then fired his weapon at least once and shot the 32-year-old, according to police.

The 32-year-old was then taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said they believe he is in stable condition.

Police tell ABC-7 there were two other customers in the store at the time of the shooting.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A shooting victim was rushed to University Medical Center in serious condition.

The shooting happened around noon at the 5200 block of Fairbanks.

According to paramedics, the victim received a wound to the right buttock.

This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.

The post El Paso Police: store clerk shoots man who demanded money, displayed weapon appeared first on KVIA .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krwg.org

El Paso Matters - 90 guilty pleas, 90 life sentences for Walmart shooter

90 guilty pleas, 90 life sentences for Walmart shooter - President and CEO Bob Moore covers the area's top stories. Fridays at 8:45 a.m. on Morning Edition, KC Counts speaks with editors from El Paso Matters. El Paso Matters is a member-supported nonpartisan media organization that uses journalism to expand civic capacity in our region. They inform and engage with people in El Paso, Ciudad Juarez and neighboring communities to create solutions-driven conversations about complex issues shaping our region.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Central El Paso bar accused of repeated criminal activity

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Attorney’s office has obtained a temporary restraining order against a Central El Paso bar that has allegedly been a recurrent source of criminal activity since 2019. “Cantina Cazadores” was closed temporarily Friday afternoon after a district court judge approved a temporary restraining order against the bar […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Feb. 10, 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso bar accused of overserving after fatal crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is investigating the Chino Chido bar following Sunday’s fatal crash in Downtown El Paso. According to the TABC, the agency opened an investigation Wednesday regarding allegations of overservice at the bar, connected to the fatal accident. As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, 20-year-old Antonio […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

South-Central El Paso bar temporarily shut down; officials say nothing meaningful done to curb violence, illegal activity

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A south-central El Paso bar is being temporarily shut down due to repeated criminal activity, according to the El Paso county attorney. According to Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, Cantina Cazadores has had repeated violations, including continuous criminal activity, failure to report police activity as required by the TABC, allowing minors to drink, the sale of narcotics, and violent criminal activity.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

DPS pursuit ends in Central El Paso Thursday morning

EL PASO, Texas -- Texas Department of Public Safety officials confirm an early morning pursuit that ended in Central El Paso. Officials say a trooper was pursuing a vehicle when it came to a stop. The people inside then fled the vehicle on foot. DPS says, that 10 to 11...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police identify man who died after stabbing in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police identified the victim who died in connection to a deadly stabbing in central El Paso last week. Officers responded to the Las Palmas Medical Center to an aggravated assault call. The original incident happened Thursday at the 100 block of Noble Street. The...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

FBI El Paso warns residents of romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — FBI El Paso is warning local residents of romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day. According to FBI El Paso, recent data reported in the 2021 Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) annual report showed West Texans losing over $2 million dollars to confidence fraud and romance scams. Although 2022 data has […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso parent believes his 18-year-od son was a victim of police brutality

EL PASOK, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso parent says he is disgusted after his 18-year-old son was a victim of what he calls police brutality. He says officers used a stun gun on his son. It left him with bruises. Police arrested him after officers raided a party he was at Saturday night. The parent who The post El Paso parent believes his 18-year-od son was a victim of police brutality appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Fire damages home in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces firefighters extinguished a fire Thursday morning that damaged a home near Dona Ana Rd. According to the Las Cruces Fire Department, firefighters were called just before 4 a.m. Thursday to a report of a fire near the intersection of Dona Ana Rd. and Karen Ave. The fire was […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Burning of weeds likely caused house fire in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fire investigators believe a homeowner burning weeds led to his home catching fire Wednesday evening. Shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, Las Cruces firefighters were dispatched to the report of a structure fire on the 5700 block of East Mesa Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find light smoke visible and fire […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

1 person dead in traffic ‘incident’ in South-Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are reporting that one person is dead on scene after a traffic “incident” in South-Central El Paso this afternoon. The incident happened along the 100 block of Cotton. That’s near the Magoffin House State Historic Site. Initial reports from police indicate that a man is dead after […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

28 undocumented migrants found in El Paso stash house

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 28 undocumented migrants were removed from an illegal stash house at Ascarate and Sambrano Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Soon after, Texas DPS's Criminal Investigations Division arrived on the scene. They said they encountered a man who attempted to escape after talking with investigators. The The post 28 undocumented migrants found in El Paso stash house appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Hollis Daniels pleads guilty in killing of officer with El Paso ties

LUBBOCK, Texas — Hollis Daniels, 24, pleaded guilty to capital murder at the start of his trial Monday morning. He admitted he shot and killed a police officer, Floyd East Jr., on the campus of Texas Tech University in October 2017. RELATED STORY: Jury selected, young man accused of murdering police officer at Texas Tech […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy